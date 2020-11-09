Monday, November 9, 2020
Donald Trump’s ‘transactional marriage’ may come to an end as Melania Trump may call it quits: Report

According to former aide Stephanie Wolkoff, Melania had been negotiating a post-nuptial agreement that would provide her son, Baron, an equal share of Trump's wealth and property.

OpIndia Staff
'Transactional' Marriage of Donald Trump and Melania Trump might be over
Donald Trump with Melania Trump (Photo Credits: AFP/ Olivier Douliery)
Hours after the media declared Democratic Candidate Joe Biden as winner in the US Presidential elections, speculations became rife about the possible dissolution of the ‘transactional marriage’ between incumbent US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, reported Daily Mail.

According to former aide Stephanie Wolkoff, Melania had been negotiating a post-nuptial agreement that would provide her son, Baron, an equal share of Trump’s wealth and property. She further alleged that the couple had separate bedrooms and had a transactional marriage. Moreover, another former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleged that the marriage of Donald Trump and Melania was over. She claimed, “Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce. If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her.”

Melania Trump was seen bursting into tears when she learnt that her husband was elected to the Office in 2016 although she did not expect him to win. She eventually moved to Washington from New York months after Trump assumed office as their son had to finish his school. Even though the couple maintains that they have a good relationship, insiders believe that their marriage is almost over. According to lawyer Christina Previte, Melania must have gone into a prenup agreement with Donald Trump, just like his second wife Marles Maples, which is preventing her from critically speaking against him in public.

Legal expert believes that the Presidential race is far from over

Earlier, a top legal analyst in the United States of America, Jonathan Turley, has said that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should tell the Democratic party to support scrutiny and transparency into the election process. He has also opined that although Joe Biden appears to have enough votes to win the elections, Donald Trump is certainly not out of the race yet. His comments come at a time when the media has already declared Joe Biden the president-elect and celebrations have begun.

