A top legal analyst in the United States of America, Jonathan Turley, has said that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should tell the Democratic party to support scrutiny and transparency into the election process. He has also opined that although Joe Biden appears to have enough votes to win the elections, Donald Trump is certainly not out of the race yet. His comments come at a time when the media has already declared Joe Biden the president-elect and celebrations have begun.

As an attorney who has testified in Congressional proceedings, Jonathan Turley laid great emphasis on the election process. He complimented Joe Biden for conducting himself admirably under the circumstances but he also reminded his readers that the election process is far from completion. He also said that as of now, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud or anything to suggest that Joe Biden was helped by election malpractice.

Jonathan Turley wrote in an article posted on his website, “there is currently no evidence of systemic fraud in the election but there is ample reason to conduct reviews. Biden himself should tell the Democratic Party to support such scrutiny and transparency now that the initial tabulations are being completed.” “Biden has shown a respect for the process and this was a hard fought victory. He can cross the line without mass transportive assistance,” he added.

In a separate article for The Hill, Jonathan Turley wrote, “We are finishing only the second of four stages in an election for president. After the voting stage, states began the tabulation stage. We will soon enter the canvass stage, in which local districts confirm their counts and face challenges or recounts. Finally, there is the certification stage, in which final challenges can be raised. In other words, Trump is not deceased yet.”

He also stated, “If the Trump campaign is premature in claiming a deceased electorate, the Biden campaign is premature in claiming Donald Trump is deceased in the race.” Turley also said that Donald Trump is not acting out of order by not conceding the race yet. “Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called on the president to “put his big boy pants on” and concede like Al Gore even after officials said they were still counting votes. Kenney appeared to have blocked out any memory of the 2000 election, when Gore challenged the results and fueled an intense battle. Trump is simply doing what Gore did,” he stated.

The legal analyst also expressed apprehension at the celebrations that have broken out across the United States over Biden’s victory as things could change dramatically if the Courts do find merit in allegations made by the Trump campaign. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has made it very clear that things are not over yet and litigations will be filed. Thus, under these circumstances, the attorney’s words about exercising caution appears extremely relevant.