Sunday, November 29, 2020
Home News Reports Farmers' organisations blocking roads at outskirts of Delhi reject Home Minister Amit Shah's goodwill...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Farmers’ organisations blocking roads at outskirts of Delhi reject Home Minister Amit Shah’s goodwill gesture of talks

AAP founding member and chief of political outfit Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav speaking on behalf of agitating farmers said that farmers have now taken the decision to turn down the offer and will continue to sit on the borders of Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
13

The farmers protesting against the Modi government over new farm laws have rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal for a discussion on their grievances.

According to the reports, the protesting farmers who are blocking roads at the outskirts of Delhi said that they have rejected the offer claiming that the talks proposed by Amit Shah were conditional. The farmers, however, insisted that the Union Home Minister should visit the farmers and hold talks ‘without any conditions.’

The farmers contend that the government is imposing conditions on the talks. AAP founding member and chief of political outfit Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav speaking on behalf of agitating farmers said that farmers have now taken the decision to turn down the offer and will continue to sit on the borders of Delhi.

Farmers’ organisations have expressed reservations about the offer. Jagjit Singh, Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Punjab President, said, “He should have offered talks with an open heart without any condition”.

Home Minister calls farmers for talks, farmer orgs reject

Earlier, the Home Minister in a goodwill gesture had said the government was willing to talk on “every problem and demand”. He also urged the farmers to move their protest to a designated spot near Burari in the national capital. The government’s decision to hold talks with farmers came after the so-called farmers began to block the highways causing inconvenience to citizens.

The Home Minister had appealed to all unions on Friday evening and had also personally called three farmer leaders – Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president of BKU ( Sidhupur) and Balbir Singh Rajewal, President of BKU (Rajewal).

Speaking to the media, Ugrahan said that the Union Home Minister called him at around 12.20 pm on Friday and appealed to them not to seal the borders of Delhi and instead go to Nirankari Bhawan, Burari.

The farmer leaders said that even he understood that blocking the borders is causing inconvenience to masses, but they not ready to move to Burari.

The farmers now want to hold the protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The farmers’ decision came after a meeting this morning, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’, had clarified on the farm laws, saying the agricultural reforms have “unshackled” the farmers and given them “new rights and opportunities”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi farmer protests, farmers protests india
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Farmers’ organisations blocking roads at outskirts of Delhi reject Home Minister Amit Shah’s goodwill gesture of talks

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the Home Minister in a goodwill gesture had said the government was willing to talk on "every problem and demand". He also urged the farmers to move their protest to a designated spot near Burari in the national capital.
Read more
News Reports

Mann Ki Baat: Canada to return ancient Maa Annapurna idol stolen from Varanasi temple 100 years back, says PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Emphasising the rich Indian culture and traditions, Prime Minister in his monthly address to the nation said that the World Heritage Week provides a wonderful opportunity to the lovers of culture to revisit the past and to know about the history of these important milestones.
Read more

‘Will not say Jai Hind, will teach lesson to Modi like we taught Indira’: Khalistani protester in presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sikh protester threatens to teach Modi a lesson in the save way they taught Indira Gandhi in the presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam accused of sexually assaulting, exploiting woman for a decade after promising to marry her

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
In an explosive press conference on Saturday a woman levelled serious allegations of sexual abuse and assault on Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam.

UP registers first Grooming Jihad case under new anti-conversion law, accused, who was forcing Hindu girl to convert, absconding

Crime OpIndia Staff -
A day after UP passed new anti-conversion law to curb menace of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad), police have registered its first-ever case

Karnataka: Radical Islamist graffiti, calling for beheading for insulting Prophet Muhammad, appears in Mangaluru

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"The only punishment for insulting Prophet Muhammad is beheading of the one accused of blasphemy," the graffiti in Mangaluru read.

Recently Popular

Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more
News Reports

Actor Deep Sandhu disappoints Barkha Dutt after she provides platform to ‘distance himself’ from OpIndia report that he supports Khalistan

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt lamented after actor Deep Sidhu refused to condemn Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and to call him terrorist on her YouTube channel
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest
Read more
News Reports

Netizens call to Boycott tax evasion accused Amrapali Jewels after it pitches Swara Bhasker as its brand ambassador, Amrapali deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
The official Twitter account of Amrapali Jewels had posted a tweet with a picture of actor Swara Bhasker endorsing its products
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Farmers’ organisations blocking roads at outskirts of Delhi reject Home Minister Amit Shah’s goodwill gesture of talks

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the Home Minister in a goodwill gesture had said the government was willing to talk on "every problem and demand". He also urged the farmers to move their protest to a designated spot near Burari in the national capital.
Read more
News Reports

Mann Ki Baat: Canada to return ancient Maa Annapurna idol stolen from Varanasi temple 100 years back, says PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Emphasising the rich Indian culture and traditions, Prime Minister in his monthly address to the nation said that the World Heritage Week provides a wonderful opportunity to the lovers of culture to revisit the past and to know about the history of these important milestones.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: 18-year-old rape accused force-fed faeces, beaten up in Dholpur

OpIndia Staff -
A man in Dholpur Rajasthan was forced to eat human faeces for allegedly molesting a girl
Read more
News Reports

‘Will not say Jai Hind, will teach lesson to Modi like we taught Indira’: Khalistani protester in presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sikh protester threatens to teach Modi a lesson in the save way they taught Indira Gandhi in the presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Read more
Government and Policy

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi remembers Guru Nanak, speaks on Farm Bills as Khalistanis try to hijack farmers’ protest

OpIndia Staff -
Amid the farmers' protest, he also asked the agricultural students to inform the farmers about the bills to clear their doubts
Read more
Cricket

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam accused of sexually assaulting, exploiting woman for a decade after promising to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
In an explosive press conference on Saturday a woman levelled serious allegations of sexual abuse and assault on Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam.
Read more
Crime

UP registers first Grooming Jihad case under new anti-conversion law, accused, who was forcing Hindu girl to convert, absconding

OpIndia Staff -
A day after UP passed new anti-conversion law to curb menace of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad), police have registered its first-ever case
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Radical Islamist graffiti, calling for beheading for insulting Prophet Muhammad, appears in Mangaluru

OpIndia Staff -
"The only punishment for insulting Prophet Muhammad is beheading of the one accused of blasphemy," the graffiti in Mangaluru read.
Read more
World

UAE punishes Pakistan for not relenting on its anti-Israel stand? Pakistanis lose 3,000 jobs in a week after visa ban: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
While the visa ban by UAE was initially limited to tourist visas, it was later extended to employment and work visas for Pakistan
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Ballia resident Saiyed Ali slits throat of 16-year-old Ritika after she rejects his advances

OpIndia Staff -
In one more case of grooming jihad, a 16-year-old girl named Ritika was brutally murdered by one Saiyed Ali after she refused to reciprocate to his advances.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
490,621FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com