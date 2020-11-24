Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Grooming Jihad in Jharkhand: Rahim becomes Arjun, tells the Hindu woman to first convert to Islam if she wants them to get married

The woman got married 12 years ago. She has a 9-year old son. After her son was born, her husband died due to a lack of medical care.

OpIndia Staff
46

The latest case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has emerged from village Behera in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. A Muslim man got into a physical relationship with a Dalit Hindu widow. He hid his identity and portrayed himself as Arjun. When the woman asked him to get married, he told her the truth and said that he would marry the woman if she converted to Islam. The real name of the man is Mohammad Rahim.

A case has been filed against Mohammad Rahim based on the complaint of the woman. The police found out that the man is a resident of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The woman filed a complaint at Bahera police station. In the complaint, she mentioned that the man came in contact with her pretending to be a Hindu man named Arjun. They had arguments with each other several times, but Rahim kept in contact with her.

The woman got married 12 years ago. She has a 9-year old son. After her son was born, her husband died due to a lack of medical care. She works as labour in her village to meet with her daily needs. Around two months ago, she received a call from a stranger who identified himself as Arjun. The woman tried to stop talking to him many times, but Rahim, pretending to be Arjun, lured her on the pretext of marriage.

On November 15, Rahim came to her house and had physical relationships for five consecutive days. On November 20, when he was about to leave her house, she asked him to get married to her. Rahim told her the truth about his Muslim identity and asked her to convert to Islam if she wants to get married. He told her that his real name is Rahim and he will not marry her if she refuses to embrace Islam.

When she learned about his true identity, she started screaming. The villagers rushed to her help and caught Rahim. He was handed over to the police. Later, the woman gave her statement at the police station and said that Rahim was harassing her for two months. When she refused to talk, he lured her into marriage.

Increasing number of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) cases

Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has become a serious issue across India. While states are becoming more serious about dealing with Love Jihad cases, the number of such incidents is increasing exponentially. To make sure cases where the women got raped, injured or killed for refusing to get involved with the Muslim men, OpIndia has decided to use ‘Grooming Jihad’ instead of ‘Love Jihad’ moving forward. You can read the details about it here.

