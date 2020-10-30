Friday, October 30, 2020
Home News Reports Nikita Tomar murder: Main accused Tauseef wants to be shifted to Bhondsi jail in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Nikita Tomar murder: Main accused Tauseef wants to be shifted to Bhondsi jail in Gurugram where his uncle, a hardened criminal is lodged

Tauseef's uncle who is lodged in Bhondsi jail had arranged for the country-made pistol which the former used to kill Nikita Tomar.

OpIndia Staff
Nikita Tomar murder case (image credit: Live Hindustan)
412

The main accused Tauseef, involved in the brutal murder of a 21-year-old student named Nikita Tomar, had been sent to 14-day judicial custody after he admitted to the crime. The accused, who belongs to an influential family of Congress politicians, has now filed an application before the court saying that he should be transferred to another jail as he fears for his life in the local district jail. Tauseef in his application has requested that he be shifted from the Neemka Jail in Faridabad, where he is currently lodged, to the Bhondsi jail in Gurugram, Haryana.

The Counsel for the accused told the court that there are chances that his client could be attacked in the local district jail. He contended that Tauseef would remain safer in the Bhondsi jail in Gurugram. The court, however, turned down the plea.

Tauseef might be wanting to hatch a bigger conspiracy with his uncle

It is pertinent to note that Tauseef’s maternal uncle- Islamuddin, is a hardened criminal who is currently lodged in the same jail in Gurugram where Tauseef wants to be shifted. Islamuddin is an accused in the kidnapping an on-duty police officer. According to reports, Islamuddin had only, through one of his acquaintances- Azharuddin, arranged for the country-made pistol which Tauseef used to kill Nikita Tomar from close range, which was caught on CCTV.

Nikita’s maternal uncle and lawyer Edal Singh Rawat opined that since Islamuddin is lodged in the Bhondsi jail in Gurugram, Tauseef might be wanting to go there so that the two can get together and plan a bigger conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the Faridabad police arrested Azharuddin from Nuh on Wednesday night. Faridabad Police PRO ACP Adarshdeep Singh confirmed that Azharuddin had supplied the illegal weapon that Tauseef used to shoot Nikita dead in broad daylight. Azharuddin was also produced in court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

Security provided to the family of Nikita Tomar

Faridabad Police have provided 24-hour security to all the family members of the victim in the Nikita Tomar murder case. Nikita’s mother Vijaya Tomar, father Moolchand Tomar and brother Naveen Tomar, all three have been provided with separate security personnel.

Also, the SIT formed to investigate the Nikita Tomar murder case has collected all the important evidence related to this incident and will be filing the charge-sheet in the coming 12 days. The police informed that the investigation into the case is almost over. They have prepared a list of witnesses. According to reports, the victim’s relatives were around when the incident took place. The police said that the main evidence against Tauseef is the CCTV footage and the car which the accused used to carry out the crime. Also, the fact that he had kidnapped Nikita Tomar earlier in 2018 is a piece of important evidence against the accused, said the police.

Forensic team to conduct extensive investigation

The police will be conducting a forensic investigation of the car, so that forensic evidence can also be submitted in the court along with the charge-sheet. The forensic team will travel to the crime scene to collect the evidence themselves. They will be analysing things like- marks on the car tyres, finger prints of the accused and the deceased. They will also search the car to collect evidence like, hair etc which would prove as important evidence in the investigation.

Reports suggest that Tauseef wanted to abduct Nikita Tomar and take her to Mewat, where he would forcefully convert her to Islam and marry her.

As soon as Nikita had left college on October 27, the day she was brutally murdered in broad daylight, Taufeeq followed her. He tried to convince her to sit in the car, which his friend Rhan was driving. When Nikita resisted, Tauseef tried to use force and when he did not succeed, he shot her.

The car which was used to effectuate the crime was registered on Tauseef’s friend’s fathers name. Tauseef had told the police that he had bought the second-hand car from his friend’s father, a resident of Delhi, a year ago, but had not got the registration changed to his name. Now, the original owner of the car might also be called for interrogation, said the Faridabad police.

Tauseef hid his identity to befriend Nikita Tomar, his family too pressurised her to convert to Islam

Is has been revealed that Tauseef knew Nikita from school days. He had hidden his identity fearing that his religion might become a hindrance in becoming friends with the girl he ‘loved’. A friend of Nikita, who studies in the same college in Ballabgarh, claimed that Tauseef was a senior in the same school where her late friend used to study. “In order to become friends with Nikita, he always used to identify himself with a Hindu name Ankit. However, once a school friend called him by his real name infront of them and we realised that he was a Muslim”, Amar Ujala quoted Nikita’s friend as saying.

Recently Nikita’s aggrieved mother had claimed that not only Tauseef (earlier media reports named his as Taufeeq), but even his mother was forcing Nikita to convert to Islam. As per reports, Touseef’s mother called Nikita several times and asked her to convert to Islam.

In 2018, Tauseef reportedly abducted Nikita. A case was filed back then but after a Panchayat was held, it was withdrawn. Nikita’s family alleges that Tauseef’s family pressurised them into withdrawing the case as they are politically influential.

Tauseef’s Congress connection

According to reports, Tauseef is the grandson of Kabir Ahmed, a Congress leader who was elected as an MLA from Haryana’s Nuh constituency in 1975 and from the Tauru constituency in 1982. He continued to be Khanpur and Raisika village sarpanch for almost 20 years. Khanpur and Raisika are located in Nuh Tehsil of Mewat district in Haryana.

Further, Touseef’s late uncle Khurshid Ahmad was a Congress MP of Haryana and was an ex-Cabinet minister of Haryana. Khurshid Ahmed’s son and Touseef’s cousin Aftab Ahmed was elected as MLA from Nuh, Mewat on Congress ticket and has been a Minister as well.

Nikita Tomar murder

On Monday, 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot to death in broad daylight by Touseef after she repeatedly turned down his advances. He had allegedly repeatedly asked her to convert to Islam as well. The shocking incident was caught on camera, visuals of which have now gone viral. Touseef and his accomplice Rehan were arrested.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Nikita Tomar’s murder brings under spotlight the recurring theme of unceasing atrocities committed by Muslims in Mewat: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Tomar's murder for failed love jihad was not an isolated case, Mewat has become a hotbed of crime against women by Muslims
Read more
Opinions

Here’s why Jammu and Kashmir does not need a law to protect their land but many other states do

Abhishek Banerjee -
In a landmark decision, the Government of India has now decided that any Indian can purchase land in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more

French Churches mourn victims of Islamic terror attack while their Indian counterparts had opposed providing relief to victims of Islamic persecution

World OpIndia Staff -
The Churches in France tolled their bells to commemorate and honour the victims of the terrorist attack in Nice.

The Hindu spreads fake news about China occupying new regions in Pangong Tso just a month after making money by publishing Chinese propaganda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu had quoted an ex-BJP MP to claim that Chinese forces have occupied finger 2 and 3 on north bank of Pangong Tso lake

Munger SP Lipi Singh’s claims shattered, CISF report says Police first opened fire against Hindus, 13 bullets fired

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Munger SP Lipi Singh had earlier defended the police violence on Durga Procession attendees in Munger and claimed that Hindus had fired, not the police

AMU students, who wanted to dig ‘Hindutva ki kabar’, now protest against French President for standing up to Jihad after ‘blasphemy’ beheadings

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After chanting against Hindus the students in AMU have now started a protest French President Emmanuel Macron for his remarks against Islamic terrorism

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Modi, Modi’ slogans inside Pakistan National Assembly: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The name of PM Modi echoed on Monday as members of Pakistan's opposition members chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans inside Pakistan National assembly
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state-run channel shows the portrait of Prophet Muhammad, netizens ask if Muslim nations will boycott China

OpIndia Staff -
Arslan Hidayat, an Uyghur Rights Activist, took to Twitter shared a video of a Chinese TV series on Twitter in which it was depicted that an Arab ambassador visiting China during the rule of Tang dynasty gifts a portrait of the Prophet Muhammad to the Chinese emperor.
Read more
Media

As Pakistan minister admits role in Pulwama attack, Rajdeep Sardesai rushes to his rescue, allows him to ‘clarify’, attack India instead, NDTV follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
India Today and NDTV come together to rescue Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry after he admitted Terroristan's role in Pulwama attack
Read more
News Reports

‘His legs were shivering, head was sweating fearing attack by India’: Pakistani opposition leader reveals why Imran Khan govt had released Abhinandan Varthaman

OpIndia Staff -
PML(N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistani Foreign Minister had feared that India would attack Pakistan if Abhinandan is not returned
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-India accounts disrupt Pakistan’s anti-India online meeting on Zoom, play pro-Hindu and Indian nationalistic songs

OpIndia Staff -
Indic social media users caused embarrassment to Pakistani authorities and diplomats after they raided their online event on zoom
Read more
News Reports

Here are ‘liberals’ who hailed Imran Khan’s benevolence for releasing Abhinandan, while he was shaking in his boots, thinking of Modi going to war

OpIndia Staff -
The usual suspects declared Imran Khan 'won' despite the fact that it was Indian Armed Forces that destroyed terror camps in Pakistan.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Watch: Video from 24th October emerges where Sameet Thakker is allegedly being led by men with a rope, his face covered in black cloth

OpIndia Staff -
The person told us that she is well acquainted with people who personally know Sameet Thakkar and that is how she accessed the footage.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader and Bengaluru Riots main accused Sampath Raj flees from hospital, police issue notice to the hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Sampath Raj was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a hospital, and the hospital discharged him without informing police
Read more
News Reports

Nikita Tomar’s murder brings under spotlight the recurring theme of unceasing atrocities committed by Muslims in Mewat: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Tomar's murder for failed love jihad was not an isolated case, Mewat has become a hotbed of crime against women by Muslims
Read more
World

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour Party after damning report that claims the party broke laws while dealing with antisemitism complaints

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension could ignite a civil war within the Labour Party with allies of Jeremy Corbyn rushing to his defence.
Read more
News Reports

Locals stop Congress leader Kumari Selja from visiting Nikita Tomar’s house, killed by one Tauseef, raise anti-Congress slogans

OpIndia Staff -
Unlike the Hathras case, Congress has not spoken a word of condemnation against this brutal act, where a young girl was shot dead by a Congress leader's kin
Read more
News Reports

Shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba claims responsibility of killing three BJYM workers in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Three BJYM workers - Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in Jammu &Kashmir on Thursday
Read more
Opinions

Here’s why Jammu and Kashmir does not need a law to protect their land but many other states do

Abhishek Banerjee -
In a landmark decision, the Government of India has now decided that any Indian can purchase land in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Bhopal Congress MLA Arif Masood, who organised anti-France protest, says he would have crushed President Macron’s face for blasphemy

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Arif Masood said that if it had been in his capacity, he would have crushed the face of France President Emmanuel Macron
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, arrested for money laundering and links with drug smuggler Mohammed Anoop

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Kerala CPM leader's son Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested after ED had unearthed his links to one of the main accused in Sandalwood drug case
Read more
News Reports

Assam becomes the first state to introduce ‘Transgender’ as a gender option in state civil service exam application form

OpIndia Staff -
Accepting demand of transgender community, Assam Public service Commission introduces transgender as gender option in exam forms
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
471,459FollowersFollow
19,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com