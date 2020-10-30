The main accused Tauseef, involved in the brutal murder of a 21-year-old student named Nikita Tomar, had been sent to 14-day judicial custody after he admitted to the crime. The accused, who belongs to an influential family of Congress politicians, has now filed an application before the court saying that he should be transferred to another jail as he fears for his life in the local district jail. Tauseef in his application has requested that he be shifted from the Neemka Jail in Faridabad, where he is currently lodged, to the Bhondsi jail in Gurugram, Haryana.

The Counsel for the accused told the court that there are chances that his client could be attacked in the local district jail. He contended that Tauseef would remain safer in the Bhondsi jail in Gurugram. The court, however, turned down the plea.

Tauseef might be wanting to hatch a bigger conspiracy with his uncle

It is pertinent to note that Tauseef’s maternal uncle- Islamuddin, is a hardened criminal who is currently lodged in the same jail in Gurugram where Tauseef wants to be shifted. Islamuddin is an accused in the kidnapping an on-duty police officer. According to reports, Islamuddin had only, through one of his acquaintances- Azharuddin, arranged for the country-made pistol which Tauseef used to kill Nikita Tomar from close range, which was caught on CCTV.

Nikita’s maternal uncle and lawyer Edal Singh Rawat opined that since Islamuddin is lodged in the Bhondsi jail in Gurugram, Tauseef might be wanting to go there so that the two can get together and plan a bigger conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the Faridabad police arrested Azharuddin from Nuh on Wednesday night. Faridabad Police PRO ACP Adarshdeep Singh confirmed that Azharuddin had supplied the illegal weapon that Tauseef used to shoot Nikita dead in broad daylight. Azharuddin was also produced in court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

Security provided to the family of Nikita Tomar

Faridabad Police have provided 24-hour security to all the family members of the victim in the Nikita Tomar murder case. Nikita’s mother Vijaya Tomar, father Moolchand Tomar and brother Naveen Tomar, all three have been provided with separate security personnel.

Also, the SIT formed to investigate the Nikita Tomar murder case has collected all the important evidence related to this incident and will be filing the charge-sheet in the coming 12 days. The police informed that the investigation into the case is almost over. They have prepared a list of witnesses. According to reports, the victim’s relatives were around when the incident took place. The police said that the main evidence against Tauseef is the CCTV footage and the car which the accused used to carry out the crime. Also, the fact that he had kidnapped Nikita Tomar earlier in 2018 is a piece of important evidence against the accused, said the police.

Forensic team to conduct extensive investigation

The police will be conducting a forensic investigation of the car, so that forensic evidence can also be submitted in the court along with the charge-sheet. The forensic team will travel to the crime scene to collect the evidence themselves. They will be analysing things like- marks on the car tyres, finger prints of the accused and the deceased. They will also search the car to collect evidence like, hair etc which would prove as important evidence in the investigation.

Reports suggest that Tauseef wanted to abduct Nikita Tomar and take her to Mewat, where he would forcefully convert her to Islam and marry her.

As soon as Nikita had left college on October 27, the day she was brutally murdered in broad daylight, Taufeeq followed her. He tried to convince her to sit in the car, which his friend Rhan was driving. When Nikita resisted, Tauseef tried to use force and when he did not succeed, he shot her.

The car which was used to effectuate the crime was registered on Tauseef’s friend’s fathers name. Tauseef had told the police that he had bought the second-hand car from his friend’s father, a resident of Delhi, a year ago, but had not got the registration changed to his name. Now, the original owner of the car might also be called for interrogation, said the Faridabad police.

Tauseef hid his identity to befriend Nikita Tomar, his family too pressurised her to convert to Islam

Is has been revealed that Tauseef knew Nikita from school days. He had hidden his identity fearing that his religion might become a hindrance in becoming friends with the girl he ‘loved’. A friend of Nikita, who studies in the same college in Ballabgarh, claimed that Tauseef was a senior in the same school where her late friend used to study. “In order to become friends with Nikita, he always used to identify himself with a Hindu name Ankit. However, once a school friend called him by his real name infront of them and we realised that he was a Muslim”, Amar Ujala quoted Nikita’s friend as saying.

Recently Nikita’s aggrieved mother had claimed that not only Tauseef (earlier media reports named his as Taufeeq), but even his mother was forcing Nikita to convert to Islam. As per reports, Touseef’s mother called Nikita several times and asked her to convert to Islam.

In 2018, Tauseef reportedly abducted Nikita. A case was filed back then but after a Panchayat was held, it was withdrawn. Nikita’s family alleges that Tauseef’s family pressurised them into withdrawing the case as they are politically influential.

Tauseef’s Congress connection

According to reports, Tauseef is the grandson of Kabir Ahmed, a Congress leader who was elected as an MLA from Haryana’s Nuh constituency in 1975 and from the Tauru constituency in 1982. He continued to be Khanpur and Raisika village sarpanch for almost 20 years. Khanpur and Raisika are located in Nuh Tehsil of Mewat district in Haryana.

Further, Touseef’s late uncle Khurshid Ahmad was a Congress MP of Haryana and was an ex-Cabinet minister of Haryana. Khurshid Ahmed’s son and Touseef’s cousin Aftab Ahmed was elected as MLA from Nuh, Mewat on Congress ticket and has been a Minister as well.

Nikita Tomar murder

On Monday, 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot to death in broad daylight by Touseef after she repeatedly turned down his advances. He had allegedly repeatedly asked her to convert to Islam as well. The shocking incident was caught on camera, visuals of which have now gone viral. Touseef and his accomplice Rehan were arrested.