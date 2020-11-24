Despite the foundation putting up documents and records in public space, the accusations, vitriol against JV Sadhguru, the founder of the NGO has refused to cease. Taking to Twitter, the foundation wrote that since Twitter has become an indispensable and an important public forum in our society, it is important to keep it clean of abuse, slander and vitriol.

Slamming a band of motivated “liars” who have been making allegations against the organisation by spreading falsehood, Isha Foundation Tweeted that it was about “time that the Nation reclaims public forums from vested interests who will stoop to any level to spread false narratives and lies”.

It said that “public platforms like @TwitterIndia should assume responsibility for the manner in which they are (ab)used”.

It is time this Nation reclaims public forums from vested interests who will stoop to any level to spread false narratives and lies. Public platforms @TwitterIndia should assume responsibility for the manner in which they are (ab)used. @thekiranbedi @kiranshaw @samirsaran — Isha Foundation (@ishafoundation) November 21, 2020

Sharing screenshots of the abuse and hate it has been getting on Twitter, the foundation questioned Twitter India as to take why it does not take a stand against being a platform to peddle lies. “A new set of lies created by the same old band of liars. They periodically come up with fresh twists to a stale plot. But without a shred of truth or sense. Time to debunk these vested interests”, wrote Isha Foundation.

A new set of lies created by the same old Band of Liars. They periodically come up with a fresh twists to a stale plot. But without a shred of truth or sense. Time to debunk these vested interests. https://t.co/pKNZDdAmun#EmptyTwitterTrash pic.twitter.com/ntHBzHu9ZM — Isha Foundation (@ishafoundation) November 21, 2020

The Foundation shared the hashtag #EmptyTwitterTrash which gathered traction on Twitter after the Foundation’s tweet was retweeted by notable personalities like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Chairperson of Biocon and former Infosys director Mohandas Pai, among others.

The Isha Foundation welcomes the detractors to check available records and verify facts

The organisation also shared a video by Sadhguru JV, where he was seen stating that the foundation will welcome anyone who wants to check documents, land records and google map records of the land they had purchased to make their Ashram. Sadhguru, in a conversation with Telugu superstar Vijay Devarakonda in 2018, had explained the issues and had debunked the lies peddled against the Isha Foundation. The interview is available here.

Sadhguru had said that the land was barren before the Isha Foundation bought it and there was no elephant corridor or rainforests. However, after the foundation bought the land, plantations, forestations have occurred on a massive scale and the allegations of destroying forest cover made by the detractors are completely false.

Propagating the same lies with new frills over the years doesn’t make it a Truth. Our doors, books, records & documents are open- we invite responsible media to reveal the truth and call out these liars! @news18 @ndtv @TimesNow @WIONews @ZeeNews @IndiaToday #EmptyTwitterTrash pic.twitter.com/VFGcNwQNvf — Isha Foundation (@ishafoundation) November 21, 2020

It is pertinent to note here that Isha Foundation, had two years ago, in a publicly available document called “slander sans substance” put up their answers to all such allegations – from land grabbing accusations to the encroachment of forests to illegal constructions at the ashram or being present in an elephant corridor. Despite this, the left-wing liberal industry has not left a single opportunity to defame Sadhguru JV and the Isha Foundation by levelling a litany of ignominious allegations against him.