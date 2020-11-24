Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Home Social Media 'Band of liars': Isha Foundation calls for a clean social media space, asks Twitter...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Band of liars’: Isha Foundation calls for a clean social media space, asks Twitter to take action against deliberate lies and slander

Isha Foundation Tweeted that it was about "time that the Nation reclaims public forums from vested interests who will stoop to any level to spread false narratives and lies". It said that the Foundation has already shared all available records and documents to refute the fake allegations.

OpIndia Staff
Isha Foundation calls out fake claims by detractors, refutes lang grabbing allegations
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation slams 'liars' on Twitter
174

Despite the foundation putting up documents and records in public space, the accusations, vitriol against JV Sadhguru, the founder of the NGO has refused to cease. Taking to Twitter, the foundation wrote that since Twitter has become an indispensable and an important public forum in our society, it is important to keep it clean of abuse, slander and vitriol.

Slamming a band of motivated “liars” who have been making allegations against the organisation by spreading falsehood, Isha Foundation Tweeted that it was about “time that the Nation reclaims public forums from vested interests who will stoop to any level to spread false narratives and lies”.

It said that “public platforms like @TwitterIndia should assume responsibility for the manner in which they are (ab)used”.

Sharing screenshots of the abuse and hate it has been getting on Twitter, the foundation questioned Twitter India as to take why it does not take a stand against being a platform to peddle lies. “A new set of lies created by the same old band of liars. They periodically come up with fresh twists to a stale plot. But without a shred of truth or sense. Time to debunk these vested interests”, wrote Isha Foundation.

The Foundation shared the hashtag #EmptyTwitterTrash which gathered traction on Twitter after the Foundation’s tweet was retweeted by notable personalities like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Chairperson of Biocon and former Infosys director Mohandas Pai, among others.

The Isha Foundation welcomes the detractors to check available records and verify facts

The organisation also shared a video by Sadhguru JV, where he was seen stating that the foundation will welcome anyone who wants to check documents, land records and google map records of the land they had purchased to make their Ashram. Sadhguru, in a conversation with Telugu superstar Vijay Devarakonda in 2018, had explained the issues and had debunked the lies peddled against the Isha Foundation. The interview is available here.

Sadhguru had said that the land was barren before the Isha Foundation bought it and there was no elephant corridor or rainforests. However, after the foundation bought the land, plantations, forestations have occurred on a massive scale and the allegations of destroying forest cover made by the detractors are completely false.

It is pertinent to note here that Isha Foundation, had two years ago, in a publicly available document called “slander sans substance” put up their answers to all such allegations – from land grabbing accusations to the encroachment of forests to illegal constructions at the ashram or being present in an elephant corridor. Despite this, the left-wing liberal industry has not left a single opportunity to defame Sadhguru JV and the Isha Foundation by levelling a litany of ignominious allegations against him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsha Foundation claims, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Isha Foundation coimbatore
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Grooming Jihad in Jharkhand: Rahim becomes Arjun, tells the Hindu woman to first convert to Islam if she wants them to get married

OpIndia Staff -
The latest case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has emerged from village Behera in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checking: AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha spreads fake news while attempting to ‘fact-check’ old picture of a Hindu Sadhu

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews's Pratik Sinha posted fake information about an old image of a Hindu Sadhu in Kashmir in his hurry to call TrueIndology as a fraud.
Read more

Congress under lens for receiving unaccounted Rs. 106 crore cash at party headquarters, much of it before 2019 general elections: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Times Now reported that several payments of unaccounted cash were made to the erstwhile Congress Headquarters, prior to the 2019 General Elections.

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

OpIndia Explains Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case

“They allowed only Rohingyas into old Hyderabad, not development”: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hits out on Owaisi brothers

Politics OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya likened AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah ahead of the GHMC polls in Hyderabad

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Law

‘Petition rightly nipped in the bud by HC’: SC rejects petition of sacked BSF jawan who challenged election of PM Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Delivering its verdict on Tuesday, SC rejected the petition of sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Read more
Crime

Grooming Jihad in Jharkhand: Rahim becomes Arjun, tells the Hindu woman to first convert to Islam if she wants them to get married

OpIndia Staff -
The latest case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has emerged from village Behera in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.
Read more
Social Media

‘Band of liars’: Isha Foundation calls for a clean social media space, asks Twitter to take action against deliberate lies and slander

OpIndia Staff -
The Tweets by Isha Foundation were in context to fake land grabbing charges that the Foundation has been facing for years.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who threatened to break Kangana’s mouth, raided by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday morning raided the residences and official premises of the Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.
Read more
News Reports

Teenager threatens to ‘blow up’ UP CM Yogi Adityanath in message to state’s emergency service, arrested: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, Lucknow police apprehended a minor boy in Agra for issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checking: AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha spreads fake news while attempting to ‘fact-check’ old picture of a Hindu Sadhu

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews's Pratik Sinha posted fake information about an old image of a Hindu Sadhu in Kashmir in his hurry to call TrueIndology as a fraud.
Read more
News Reports

Congress under lens for receiving unaccounted Rs. 106 crore cash at party headquarters, much of it before 2019 general elections: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Times Now reported that several payments of unaccounted cash were made to the erstwhile Congress Headquarters, prior to the 2019 General Elections.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: Burkha-clad woman Nusrat fires gunshots to threaten a shop owner, arrested later

OpIndia Staff -
The police informed that a quarrel had ensued between with Fahim and Nusrat for not returning the mortgaged mobile phone of another man named Shahrukh.
Read more
Politics

‘Mamata Banerjee most secular leader in India, has championed Muslim cause’: Former AIMIM leader as he joins TMC with several others

OpIndia Staff -
Former AIMIM leader who joined TMC said that Owaisi polarised votes in Bihar, and that he should not attempt to do the same in West Bengal.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Golu and Guddu kill driver Mushtaq with an axe for harassing their sister, surrender to police

OpIndia Staff -
The brothers, Golu and Guddu, reportedly reached the police station with a blood-stained axe and confessed to killing Mushtaq.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,215FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com