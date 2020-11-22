Days after Delhi police apprehended two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists Abdul Latif Mir and Mohammad Ashraf Khatana, the cops have unearthed their connection with the Deoband town in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The duo was taken to the town yesterday as they had lived in the town for a long time.

As per reports, the Delhi Police have found incriminating evidence on their phone. The nabbed terrorists also had a Whatsapp group by the name of ‘Jihad.’ A Pakistani handler named Aftab Malik and a few other people from Delhi, Deoband and Telangana were also connected to the group. The police investigation has revealed that Mohammad Ashraf Khatana and Abdul Latif Mir were travelling to Deoband in Uttar Pradesh through Delhi for undergoing training in making explosives and operating deadly weapons. It was found that the duo would also travel to Pakistan via Nepal to undergo more ‘robust’ training.

The Special Cell of the Delhi police is now collecting evidence against the accused of being a part of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. While speaking on the development, a senior official informed that the Pakistani handler had directed the duo to travel to Deoband and meet a man who would help them undergo training. The said man was also to help them reach Pakistan for major training. The terrorists had also tried to visit Pakistan between September and October this year but failed due to border strictness.

Terrorists wanted to spread Islam in the world

A top official from India’s Intelligence Department had said that it was a matter of grave concern that the apprehended terrorists were being trained in Uttar Pradesh. The police have been conducting raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to unearth their hidden contacts. It has been reported that they would listen to Maulana Masood Azhar and dreamt of spreading Islam in the world. The terrorists would also listen to lectures of Arshad Madni, Mulana Mufti Faizul Wahid Saheb in Deoband and read the works of and Mufti Muzaffar Hussain, Nazir Ahmed Saha Kashi in Jammu and Kashmir. They would often hear stories about supposed ‘cruelty’ against Muslims and soon transformed into Islamic extremists.

Connections with Pakistani handler

The duo came in contact with Pakistani handler Aftab Malik through Facebook Messenger app and later shifted to Whatsapp calls. It was reported that Aftab had asked him to put a photo of Maulana Masood Azhar on his Facebook profile. They learnt how Azhar was also ‘fighting’ for the cause of Jammu and Kashmir. Besides sending extremist content, Aftab also asked them to come to Pakistan for training. They also came in contact with another Pakistani terrorist via Aftab. The Special Cell of the Delhi police had recovered two mobile phones, Aadhar card, clothes, debit Card, voter card, besides radical Islamist content on their phones.

Delhi police nabs JeM terrorists

On Monday, the Delhi police apprehended two suspected terrorists from Sarai Kale Khan area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. The police informed that they had laid a trap near Millennium Park in Sarai Kale Khan area based on a tip-off and nabbed the two around 10:15 pm on Monday night. The cops further stated that their arrest helped avert a possible terror attack in Delhi. The duo hail from Kupwara and Baramulla district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. “At around 10.15 pm, two suspected terrorists identified as Abdul Latif Mir (22), a native of Baramulla district, and Mohammad Ashraf Khatana (20), a native of Kupwara district, have been arrested by our team,” said DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Yadav.

ISIS terrorist nabbed from Karol Bagh

Earlier, an ISIS terrorist named Abu Yusuf was nabbed from the Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on August 21 night after a brief exchange of fire between the terrorist and the police personnel. The Delhi police had recovered 15 kg of explosives, two pressure-cookers IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices), and a pistol from Yusuf. Reportedly, the cops had received inputs about Yusuf from Central Intelligence authorities. The ISIS terrorist had done a recce of the area, prior to advancing with his nefarious plans. Abu Yusuf has revealed that he wanted to bomb a crowded place in the National Capital as a retaliation to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.