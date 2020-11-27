Friday, November 27, 2020
Home Crime Kanpur Grooming Jihad: Woman trapped by ‘Sahil’ using fake Hindu identity, forced to eat...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kanpur Grooming Jihad: Woman trapped by ‘Sahil’ using fake Hindu identity, forced to eat beef and have sex with Maulvi

When the victim gathered courage and left Sahil's house, he had allegedly threatened her that he will kill her newborn child, and make her intimate videos viral.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu girl forced to convert, sexually exploited by Maulvi in Kanpur
Representational image, courtesy: Asia News
167

Among the several cases of Grooming Jihad and subsequent cases of forced conversions and harassment of Hindu girls that have been reported in Kanpur, one victim has narrated her story in harrowing details. As per a report in Zee News, the girl, one of the many victims of Grooming Jihad in Kanpur, has stated that a man named Sahil had met her 2 years ago pretending to be ‘Sachin Sharma’.

The girl has narrated further that Sahil alias Sachin Sharma used to apply Chandan paste and wear a Kalawa to falsely pretend that he is Hindu. He used to even take the girl to temples. After winning her trust, Sahil had allegedly convinced the girl to come with him away to Noida. As per the Zee News story, in Noida, when the girl came to know about Sahil’s real identity, he had forced her to consume meat and even beef, telling her that she is no longer a Hindu.

Eventually, Sahil became more assertive and later forcefully converted her. Her name was changed to ‘Zoya’. Later Sahil allegedly started forcing her to ‘provide pleasure’ to one Maulvi. As per the girl’s story, she was repeatedly sent to the Maulvi to be sexually exploited. When she got pregnant, Sahil’s family allegedly started pressurising her to abort.

The girl has added that they performed an illegal sex-determination test on her foetus and when they came to know that she was carrying a girl, they decided to ‘keep’ the child, saying that she can be ‘used’ in the future.

The threat of violence and murder

The victim has further narrated that she was unable to seek help from her family members as they were unhappy with her relationship with Sahil and she had gone with him against their wishes. The victim has stated that the only help she got was from her grandmother in Kanpur. Gathering courage, she left Sahil and started living with her grandmother in Kanpur.

Later, Sahil allegedly came to Kanpur and started threatening the victim, saying that if she doesn’t do whatever he commands, he would have her newborn girl murdered, kill her too or make her intimate videos viral. Scared by his threats, the victim started living with Sahil’s family in Kanpur. Sahil went back to Noida.

Later, Sahil’s family also started torturing the victim. They started forcing her to formally change her religion. Fed up with the torture, the victim again escaped from their house. One day, Sahil talked to her and convinced her to meet him outside. When she reached there, he attacked her with a knife. However, the victim was saved when bystanders intervened. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. She later registered an FIR against Sahil.

UP govt’s law against forced conversion under pretext of marriage

The increasing number of cases where non-Muslim girls are being targeted and trapped under false identities and are later being forced into religious conversions, torture and sexual exploitation, has forced the government of UP to pass an ordinance named The bill is titled Uttar Pradesh Vidhi Virudhh Dharm Samparivartan Pratisdhedh Adhyadesh, 2020 or UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance- 2020.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKanpur case, Kanpur police, UP love jihad kanoon
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.
Read more
Opinions

Yogendra Yadav is not a farmer leader: Here is why urban Indians should reject this hollow emotional blackmail

Abhishek Banerjee -
The India Today banner reads “Gold standard of journalism" as they discuss the 'farmer protest' in Punjab, led by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more

Uttar Pradesh ranks number one in providing jobs to migrant workers by generating 10 crore person-days under Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh government has spent 9,329.57 Crores on the project and generated 10,58,17,358 Person-days for migrant workers

Minor gang-raped, forced conversion to Islam, threats, caste abuse: Details of 11 cases in which UP SIT, formed to probe Love Jihad, found criminality

Crime Jhankar Mohta -
To curb growing menace of Love Jihad, Kanpur police under guidance of the Yogi govt in Uttar Pradesh formed an SIT

Congress party’s Lucknow office locked by employees over non-payment of salaries, office-bearers blocked from entering the office

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Protesting against the Congress party for unpaid salaries, the upset staffers and the employees locked up the gates of the Congress office

Aziz Burney’s ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’: Read how the Congress-favourite Urdu journalist gave Pakistan a clean chit and blamed Indian Army

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Through his articles, Burney had tried to give a clean chit to terror-state of Pakistan by claiming that it was not the ISI or LeT that was behind the attack, but the RSS with covert support from Mossad and the CIA.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
Media

Remembering the role Barkha Dutt played in endangering the lives of 100s of civilians during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

OpIndia Staff -
A look back at how live coverage by journalists like Barkha Dutt and other journalists endangered lives of thousands of people during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
News Reports

Aziz Burney’s ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’: Read how the Congress-favourite Urdu journalist gave Pakistan a clean chit and blamed Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Through his articles, Burney had tried to give a clean chit to terror-state of Pakistan by claiming that it was not the ISI or LeT that was behind the attack, but the RSS with covert support from Mossad and the CIA.
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.
Read more
Crime

‘Lashkar Zindabad’: Mangaluru sees graffiti threatening to take LeT and Taliban’s help to eliminate ‘Sanghis’ and ‘Manuvadis’

OpIndia Staff -
Mangaluru saw graffiti threatening to take Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban's help to eliminate 'Sanghis' and 'Manuvadis'.
Read more
Media

The Wire’s faux analysis: How it went from ‘Modi can’t get crowds in his rally’ to ‘Bihar admires Modi’ in 48 hours flat

OpIndia Staff -
As NDA emerged victorious in Bihar, the left-liberals, who had hoped for a victory of RJD-Congress-Communist alliance were perturbed.
Read more
Crime

Kanpur Grooming Jihad: Woman trapped by ‘Sahil’ using fake Hindu identity, forced to eat beef and have sex with Maulvi

OpIndia Staff -
Kanpur woman was trapped by one Sahil, pretending to be Sachin Sharma. She has allegedly tortured by Sahil and his family to change her religion.
Read more
Politics

As Mamata Banerjee continues tirade against BJP, key leaders start abandoning her ahead of crucial 2021 assembly elections: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, several leaders are in talks with both the BJP and the Congress and may abandon Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal polls
Read more
Opinions

Yogendra Yadav is not a farmer leader: Here is why urban Indians should reject this hollow emotional blackmail

Abhishek Banerjee -
The India Today banner reads “Gold standard of journalism" as they discuss the 'farmer protest' in Punjab, led by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
News Reports

Grooming Jihad: Family of Hindu girl accuses Mushtaq Malik and family of kidnapping, police says no ‘love jihad’ angle in the case

OpIndia Staff -
The girl's family has alleged that all Mushtak Malik and his family have kidnapped their daughter and her life may be in danger because they all have a criminal background.
Read more
Crime

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Delhi police follows UP’s lead, releases poster of 20 accused Islamists, announces reward for information

Dibakar Dutta -
Releasing the poster of wanted Islamists in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, the police have said that the identity of those who come forward with information would not be revealed.
Read more
News Reports

Karan Johar apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar for tweaking his title without permission, Bhandarkar calls Johar’s act morally and ethically wrong

OpIndia Staff -
Madhur Bhandarkar had accused Karan Johar of tweaking his registered title 'Bollywood wives' for an upcoming web series on Netflix
Read more
News Reports

District court in UP sentences one Sadab Alam to 20-years imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
The minor victim was recovered by the police from West Bengal. She had told before the court that she was raped by Sadab Alam.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
489,311FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com