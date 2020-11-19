Thursday, November 19, 2020
Kirit Somaiya seeks clarification from Uddhav Thackeray over land dealings with late Anvay Naik, alleges office of profit norm violation by Aaditya Thackeray

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya released a series of documents questioning Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray over irregularities in land dealing between the two families.

OpIndia Staff
A week after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya made a shocking disclosure stating that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s family had a land transaction with late Anvay Naik’s family, he has released further documents to the public on Thursday seeking clarifications from the Maharashtra Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities with his family and Naik’s family. It is pertinent to note that Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in the alleged suicide case of Anvay Naik. Anvay Naik had mentioned Arnab Goswami’s name in his suicide note two years ago, and Goswami was arrested after the Maharashtra govt had reopened the case which was earlier closed by police.

Releasing documents last week, Somaiya had alleged that the said land records of Murud Raigad on the Maharashtra Government Website of Land Records suggested that Uddhav Thackeray’s wife had a land transaction with late Anvay Naik’s family. Seeking further clarification on the land deals, Kirit Somaiya asked Maharashtra Chief Minister to enlighten public on the various transaction of his real estate land dealings.

“We also release details and land records 7/12 of Smt. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray, transactions with Anvay Naik’s family, we requested S. Uddhav Thackeray to give some details about,” he added releasing documents pertaining to land deals with Anvay Naik family and Ravindra Waikar family.

Kirit Somaiya said, instead of responding to the allegations, Shiv Sena leaders are abusing him, adding how various leaders threatened him for exposing land dealings between the late Anvay Naik and the Thackerays.

Citing election affidavits of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader asked why Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray has two properties at Village Vaijnath, Taluka Karjat, District Raigad with same survey number as mentioned in the affidavit.

Land Records of Rashmi Thackeray’s dealings with Anvay Naik.

“We would like to request CM Uddhav Thackeray to clarify about the same landholding serial numbers, survey numbers given in point 2A and in point 2B. Whether two different land parcels with the same survey number available/bought? Is Smt Thackeray have some other land holding, the details of that couldn’t be made available to people of Maharashtra in Point number B of the affidavit,” the former BJP MP asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in connection with irregularities in the land dealings.

Kirit Somaiya seeks clarification from Minister Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray regarding alleged violation of office of profit norm

Releasing documents regarding Sena-Prince Aaditya Thackeray’s business dealings, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya posed tough questions to the Shiv Sena leader asking him to clarify regarding his investments in real estate business.

According to the election affidavit, Aaditya Thackeray had been owner, designated partner of M/s Hibiscus Food LLP and Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray was also the designated partner in Hibiscus Food LLP.

As per the records of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, obtained by as on 17 November 2020, it is stated that Aaditya Thackeray became a designated partner in Hibiscus Food LLP in 2015 and also stated that he had resigned from this company on 31 March 2020. Similarly, he became a designated partner in Eliora Solar LLP on 26 April 2016 and he resigned from this company on 31 March 2020.

The BJP leader said he liked to know from Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray about the business, the role of Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray in these ventures. The accusations against the Sena prince is that despite him being appointed as a Minister on 28th November 2019, he had been running the business of Hibiscus Food LLP and Eliora Solar LLP simultaneously till 31 March 2020.

“The People of Maharashtra would like to enlighten themselves from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray the details, the meaning, the role, the legal provisions of the above,” the former BJP MP asked.

It may be noted that as per the law of holding an office of profit, MPs and MLAs are barred from holding any office of profit, or holding any role that makes any kind of compensation for that role. Therefore, If Aditya Thackeray indeed remained designated partner of the two companies till 31st March, this means he was holding offices of profit while being the MLA, and a minister, in the Maharashtra govt.

