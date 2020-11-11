In a shocking new revelation, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has claimed that the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s family had a land transaction with Late Anvay Naik’s family. Somaiya said he has verified the concerning documents that suggest a land deal between the Thackeray and Naik family.

Somaiya said land records of Murud Raigad on the Maharashtra Government Website of Land Records suggest Uddhav Thackeray’s wife had a land transaction with Late Anvay Naik’s family. He has sent the concerned documents to SP and Collector.

“I verified concerned documents & sent to Collector & SP. 7/12 land records (Murud Raigad) Maharashtra Government Website of Land Records, election affidavit, it’s confirmed CM Uddhav Thackeray (Family Wife) had a land transaction with Late Anvay Naik (Family) @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis,” Kirit Somaiya tweeted.

I verified concern documents &

sent to Collector & SP. 7/12 land records (Murud Raigad) Maharashtra Government Website of Land Records, election affidavit, it’s confirm CM Uddhav Thackeray (Family Wife) had land transaction with Late Anvay Naik (Family) @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 11, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Kirit shared the details of the several pieces of land jointly purchased by Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray and one Manisha Ravindra Vaykar from Akshita Naik in March 2014 at about Rs 2.20 crore. Akshita Naik is the late Anvay Naik’s wife.

Smt Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray & Manisha Ravindra Vaykar jointly bought several pieces of land at Korlai, Murud Raigad from Late Anvay Naik, Smt Akshta Naik..in March 2014 at ₹2.20 Crores. The reason to target #ArnabGoswamy ??



@BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/nS7rf2H5M1 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 11, 2020

In the light of the recent revelations, it is imperative to revisit the context based on which Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in the case.

Arnab Goswami arrested in the closed Anvay Naik suicide case

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police early morning on last Wednesday. A few Mumbai Police officers barged into Goswami’s residence, physically manhandling him and his family members before arresting him. He was arrested in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was already closed.

The case pertains to the death of an interior designer Anvay Naik, who committed suicide in May 2018 and left behind a note alleging that Arnab Goswami had not cleared his dues to the tune of ₹83 lacs. Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud were found dead in their Alibaug farmhouse. The suicide note had also two named two other people, namely Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda for non-clearance of dues of ₹4 crores and 55 lacs respectively. It is pertinent to note that the case was closed in April 2019 and has now been unilaterally opened by the police seemingly, to hound Arnab Goswami.

As per an exclusive report by The Indian Express, the officers investigating the Anvay Naik suicide case had found no links between Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami, Nitesh Sarda and Feroz Shaikh. They found no evidence that could establish that the trio made life ‘unbearable’ for Naik or led to the abetment of suicide. As such, the Raigad police investigating the case had filed an ‘A summary’ in its closure report before the magistrate in April 2019. It is important to mention that an ‘A summary’ is filed in the absence of adequate evidence against the accused, thereby preventing the cops from submitting a charge sheet.

Thackeray govt’s witch-hunt against Arnab Goswami

Arnab Goswami has been at loggerheads with the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government ever since he had raised protruding questions of the Maharashtra government and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her silence on the horrifying lynching of the Hindu Sadhus in Palghar.

Arnab Goswami was put through a wringer by the Mumbai Police for his prime time show on the killings of Hindu Sadhus in Palghar. A case was also registered against Republic TV for its coverage of migrants crisis at the Bandra station on April 14-15. Republic TV journalist and cameraman were arrested by the Mumbai Police while covering a story in Navi Mumbai this September. Mumbai Police had also accused the Republic TV of manipulating the TRPs. The culmination of this witch-hunt against Republic TV resulted in the arrest of the Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

It is notable here that Republic TV had, in its statement, declared that Anvay Naik’s firm had been paid most of the dues and the remaining amount was to be paid after the completion of the work which was never done. Arnab’s family had also stated that he had never had any direct dealings with Naik or his firm.