Two medical colleges in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, are under scanner over allegations of human organ trafficking. Era’s Medical College and Integral Institute of Medical Science And Research have been accused of organ trafficking and gross medical negligence in treating patients. After the suspicious death of a 27-old man, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe in the case.

What is the case?

According to the reports, on September 11, Shiv Prakash Pandey from Pakka Talab, Chinhat, admitted his 27-year-old son Adarsh Kamal Pandey to Integral Medical College after he got tested positive for Covid-19. On September 15, Adarsh sent a message on WhatsApp to his sister and informed her about the hospital’s suspicious activities. He raised suspicions that the college is involved in human organ trafficking. Adarsh wanted to become a witness in the case. When the hospital came to know about the conversation, they shifted him to ICU from the general ward. On September 22, Adarsh requested his sister to got him discharged from the hospital and said if there is any more delay, his life would be at risk.

His family requested the concerned officers to get him shifted from the hospital at around 12 AM. He was referred to Era Medical College. As per the complaint, Integral College staff had already talked to the staff at Era Medical college. Adarsh’s family has alleged that the doctors at Era Medical College conspired against him and ensured his health condition got worse. On September 26, the hospital staff informed the family that Adarsh is doing well, but after 15 minutes, they called again and informed that Adarsh had died. The family has alleged that the hospital staff had killed Adarsh under a conspiracy.

Probe recommended by BJP MP

The victim’s family had written a letter to BJP MP Kaushal Kishore informing him about the case. He had written a letter to the police commissioner to investigate the case. Law minister Brijesh Pathak also wrote a letter to the CM Yogi and informed him about the case. A probe has been ordered by the CM. The family of the victim has claimed that they have evidence to prove their stand.

Dr. Sanjay Bhatnagar, CMO was quoted by Hindi daily Jagran saying Era and Integral Medical Colleges are under Medical Education Department. The complaint was forwarded to the Director General of Medical Education and they will initiate the required investigation.

Era’s Lucknow Medical College and Hospital was established in 2001. It has three trustees Mohsin Ali Khan, Dr Farzana Mahdi, and Messam Ali Khan. Dr MMA Faridi is the Principal, Dean, and CMS of the college. Integral Institute of Medical Sciences and Research was founded by Prof SW Akhtar in 2004. Prof. Mohammad Zafar Idris is the dean at Integral Medical College, while Dr MN Siddiqui is the Medical Superintendent.