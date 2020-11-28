Saturday, November 28, 2020
Manipur student body says ‘Sanskrit text too malicious to be taught’, calls Brahmins as ‘b*stards’: Here is what happened

In a condescending display of sheer ignorance, MSAD claimed that the BJP wanted to 'enslave' the native inhabitants of Manipur through linguistic and academic subversion to further the so-called process of 'colonisation.'

OpIndia Staff
Manipuri student group sparks row, calls Hindu Brahmins 'bastards'
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Getty Images)
In a letter that has now gone viral online, the Manipuri Students’ Association in Delhi (MSAD) is seen calling objectionable names to Brahmins and blaming them for the supposed imposition of Sanskrit in government schools and colleges in the State of Manipur. The contentious letter was posted on Facebook, a day after the government announced that Sanskrit will be a part of the curriculum in some schools and colleges.

On last Friday (November 20), it released a contentious press release which claimed that the BJP government in Manipur was trying to impose Sanskrit over the students in the North-eastern State. While referring to Sanskrit texts as non-indigenous and the government as stupid, the group claimed, “Sanskrit texts are too malicious to be taught to the students of Manipur where not a single word of it is inherited to the mother tongue of the indigenous population. The government exposes its stupidity by trying to impose Sanskrit which is based on hatred, rime, untouchability, sexism, domination, chauvinism, as we know what the upper caste Hindu Brahmins are.”

In a condescending display of sheer ignorance, MSAD claimed that the BJP wanted to ‘enslave’ the native inhabitants of Manipur through linguistic and academic subversion to further the so-called process of ‘colonisation.’ The letter read, “Imposing an alien language upon the indigenous people is completely a sign of colonisation. There are above 30 dialects spoken by the indigenous people of Manipur most of which are about to be extinct lest measures are taken up to continue their existence.”

Manipuri student group refers to Brahmins as ‘b*stards’

MSAD then went one step further to refer all upper-caste Hindu Brahmins as ‘b*stards’. The letter stated, “No doubt that this government is blind enough to not to see such sight but obedient enough to be acceptable to their colonial master, the Indian empire’s upper-caste Hindu Brahmins, the b*stards… The recent announcement by a so-called Education Minister of the puppet regime submissive to the Brahmins, that Sanskrit subject will be introduced in the curriculum of schools and colleges in the colony is highly condemnable.”

Screengrab of the contentious letter posted on Facebook page of MSAD

MSAD accuses the government of colonising Manipur society

The student group further accused the BJP government of converting Manipuri society into a ‘Hinduised society.’ It stated, “This regime will be merely another phase of Shantidash Goshai who brought turmoil to the indigenous folks of the 18th century Manipur if it is allowed to continue the alike venomous activities. We appeal to all the forward groups to stand against their strategy of converting Manipuri society into a Hinduised society and systematically enslaving the people in the box of colonialism. Long Live Solidarity!” The press release bore the signature of one Kenedy Moirangthem, the Organisation Secretary of MSAD.

The row over Sanskrit ‘imposition’ in Manipur

On November 19, the State Education Minister of Manipur S Rajen had informed that Sanskrit would be introduced as a part of the curriculum in selected schools and colleges in the State. He had also informed about plans to open a Sanskrit Department and directed authorities to speed up the process. While no notification has been issued by the government to make Sanskrit compulsory or replace the indigenous languages, the Manipuri Students’ Association in Delhi (MSAD) went on an unwarranted Hinduphobic rant over the non-existent issue.

Note: OpIndia has tried to reach out to the students’ body for a comment before the publication of this article. The number listed on their Facebook page is switched off and we have received no response to our message. If the Students Body does respond, this article will be updated accordingly.

