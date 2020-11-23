Monday, November 23, 2020
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

NCB team attacked by drug peddlers in Mumbai, three accused arrested

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and five other officers were assaulted by a mob of around 60 drug peddlers in Goregaon, Mumbai while trying to arrest a peddler named 'Carry Mandis'.

OpIndia Staff
Mumabi: NCB team attacked by drug peddlers, three accused arrested
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede (Photo Credits: Daily motion)
On Monday, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials, investigating the high-profile drug scandal case surrounding the Bollywood industry, was attacked by a group of drug peddlers in Goregaon in Mumbai.

As per reports, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and five other officers were assaulted by a mob of around 60 drug peddlers. During the incident, two officers from the central investigative agency were critically injured. The NCB team had gone to apprehend a drug peddler by the name of ‘Carry Mandis’ when they were ambushed by the group.

Reportedly, the Mumbai police were called in to help the NCB officials and facilitate in the arrest of ‘Carry Mandis’ and three of his gang members. A case was also registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) against the accused at the Goregaon police station.

NCB Vs Bollywood drug racket

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had recently summoned film producer Firoz Nadiadwala in connection to the probe in the high-profile drug scandal surrounding the Hindi film industry. Consequently, his residence in the upscale western suburbs of Mumbai was searched by the narcotics team in connection to the case.

Comedian Bharti Singh was arrested on Saturday, while her husband Haarsh was arrested on Sunday after questioning him for around 12 hours. The residence of comedian Bharti Singh was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and 86.5 grams of ganja was recovered from the office and residence of the couple in Andheri West. While speaking about the case, an NCB official informed that the duo had admitted to the consumption of Ganja. Earlier, it was revealed that NCB has initiated a probe into Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea for alleged drug abuse.

Till then, the names of only actresses like Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan had come up in the drug abuse probe. Previously, the NCB officials had impounded mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash. During the interrogation, the NCB officials had confronted Deepika Padukone with the digital evidence gathered from Jaya Saha’s phone that showed the actor’s chats about procuring ‘maal’ for her. However, as per a report, Deepika had claimed that by ‘Maal’ she meant cigarettes and ‘Hash’ referred to the different brands of cigarettes.

Searched termsNCB raid, Bollywood drug mafia, Bollywood drug case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

