In a new development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned film producer Firoz Nadiadwala in connection to the probe in the high-profile drug scandal surrounding the Hindi film industry.

#NewsAlert | Top Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s residence raided by NCB. pic.twitter.com/Pmq88UYmVW — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 8, 2020

As per reports, his residence in the upscale western suburbs of Mumbai was searched by the narcotics team in connection to the case. It is said that Firoz Nadiadwala was not present at the house when it was raided by the NCB. The investigative team had reportedly recovered ‘some amount of drugs’. The officials had summoned the producer’s wife to their office on Sunday for questioning. It is believed that Firoz Nadiadwala will be summoned soon as his named had propped up during the course of the probe.

NCB conducts raids at 5 locations

On Sunday, NCB conducted raids at 5 locations, namely, Andheri, Malad, Lokhandwala, Kharghar and Koparkhairane. Earlier, a drug peddler was arrested by the narcotics team during raids at Andheri and Kharghar areas.

Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting raids at five locations- Malad, Andheri, Lokhandwala, Kharghar and Koparkhairane. #Maharashtra https://t.co/aTo3WWSC8D — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

Bollywood Drug Probe

Earlier, it was revealed that NCB has initiated a probe into Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea for alleged drug abuse. Till then, the names of only actresses like Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan had come up in the drug abuse probe.

Previously, the NCB officials had impounded mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash. During the interrogation, the NCB officials had confronted Deepika Padukone with the digital evidence gathered from Jaya Saha’s phone that showed the actor’s chats about procuring ‘maal’ for her. However, as per a report, Deepika had claimed that by ‘Maal’ she meant cigarettes and ‘Hash’ referred to the different brands of cigarettes.