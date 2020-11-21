The residence of comedian Bharti Singh was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the drug racket in the entertainment industry.

Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai

Since then, according to reports, Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have been detained by NCB for questioning.

Maharashtra: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducts raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai.



"She and her husband both have been detained for questioning by NCB about possession of narcotics substances," says Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Office, Mumbai

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had recently summoned film producer Firoz Nadiadwala in connection to the probe in the high-profile drug scandal surrounding the Hindi film industry. Consequently, his residence in the upscale western suburbs of Mumbai was searched by the narcotics team in connection to the case.

Earlier, it was revealed that NCB has initiated a probe into Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea for alleged drug abuse. Till then, the names of only actresses like Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan had come up in the drug abuse probe.

Previously, the NCB officials had impounded mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash. During the interrogation, the NCB officials had confronted Deepika Padukone with the digital evidence gathered from Jaya Saha’s phone that showed the actor’s chats about procuring ‘maal’ for her. However, as per a report, Deepika had claimed that by ‘Maal’ she meant cigarettes and ‘Hash’ referred to the different brands of cigarettes.