Saturday, November 21, 2020
Home News Reports Bollywood Drug Racket: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband detained by NCB for questioning
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Bollywood Drug Racket: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband detained by NCB for questioning

Since then, according to reports, Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have been detained by NCB for questioning.

OpIndia Staff
Bharti Singh and husband
Image Source: Instagram
155

The residence of comedian Bharti Singh was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the drug racket in the entertainment industry.

Since then, according to reports, Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have been detained by NCB for questioning.

NCB Bollywood Drug Racket

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had recently summoned film producer Firoz Nadiadwala in connection to the probe in the high-profile drug scandal surrounding the Hindi film industry. Consequently, his residence in the upscale western suburbs of Mumbai was searched by the narcotics team in connection to the case.

Earlier, it was revealed that NCB has initiated a probe into Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea for alleged drug abuse. Till then, the names of only actresses like Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan had come up in the drug abuse probe.

Previously, the NCB officials had impounded mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash. During the interrogation, the NCB officials had confronted Deepika Padukone with the digital evidence gathered from Jaya Saha’s phone that showed the actor’s chats about procuring ‘maal’ for her. However, as per a report, Deepika had claimed that by ‘Maal’ she meant cigarettes and ‘Hash’ referred to the different brands of cigarettes.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNCB raids
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

SP friendly ‘journalist’ blames citizens for rising in COVID cases in Delhi, after hailing Arvind Kejriwal for controlling the pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Rohini Singh on Friday, attempted to shield the Arvind Kejriwal-led government from any criticism for mishandling the coronavirus crisis
Read more
Social Media

Facebook a threat to democracy? Oversight Board that regulates content and heavily linked to George Soros, has a Muslim Brotherhood figure: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A member of the Facebook Oversight Board is a Muslim Brotherhood figure, a terrorist outfit banned in multiple countries.
Read more

Outrage as Indian Consulate in Canada invites William Dalrymple, under fire for de-platforming of book on Delhi Riots, and abusive Devdutt Patnaik

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Abusive ‘historian’ Devdutt Pattanaik and left-historian William Dalrymple invited by Indian Consulate in Canada for Litfest

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who had attended program by Islamist PFI, now rants against ‘aggressive nationalism’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ansari claimed that even before the pandemic, society had become a victim of two other pandemics, to which he referred to as 'religiosity' and 'strident nationalism'.

Hundreds of fishermen contract mysterious skin disease in Senegal, suffer from lesions on the face, extremities and skin rash

World OpIndia Staff -
Hundreds of fishermen in Senegal, a small country in West Africa, have contracted a mysterious skin disease recently

Uttarakhand govt decides to give Rs 50,000 for interfaith and intercaste marriage, withdraws order following criticism: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Social welfare dept of Uttarakhand govt had passed a controversial order to promote interfaith and intercaste marriages in the state

Recently Popular

News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan file for divorce: How media and politicians had turned their wedding into a spectacle to peddle their own propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Barkha Dutt, Kavita Krishnan and several others had congratulated Athar Khan and Tina Dabi on their interfaith marriage
Read more
World

London mosque attacker begs for jail time so he can memorize Quran from ‘start to finish’, media had termed attack a product of ‘Islamophobia’

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Daniel Horton asked the court to send him jail rather than a psychiatric hospital so he could memorise the Quran
Read more
World

Pakistani religious preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi dead, had demanded nuclear attack on France for Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic cleric Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore days after he had threatened France with a nuclear attack.
Read more
World

Arabs like to hunt Bustards of Pakistan because it is a sport and its meat is regarded as an aphrodisiac: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan government considers hunting of Bustards by Arab elites as "cornerstone" of its relationship with the middle-eastern Arab regimes
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood Drug Racket: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband detained by NCB for questioning

OpIndia Staff -
The residence of comedian Bharti Singh was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday.
Read more
Media

SP friendly ‘journalist’ blames citizens for rising in COVID cases in Delhi, after hailing Arvind Kejriwal for controlling the pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Rohini Singh on Friday, attempted to shield the Arvind Kejriwal-led government from any criticism for mishandling the coronavirus crisis
Read more
Social Media

Facebook a threat to democracy? Oversight Board that regulates content and heavily linked to George Soros, has a Muslim Brotherhood figure: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A member of the Facebook Oversight Board is a Muslim Brotherhood figure, a terrorist outfit banned in multiple countries.
Read more
Politics

‘One day Karachi will be a part of India’: Devendra Fadnavis chimes in after Shiv Sena bullies Karachi Sweets owner

OpIndia Staff -
The former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pitched for the idea of an Akhand Bharat after the Karachi Sweets row
Read more
News Reports

Outrage as Indian Consulate in Canada invites William Dalrymple, under fire for de-platforming of book on Delhi Riots, and abusive Devdutt Patnaik

OpIndia Staff -
Abusive ‘historian’ Devdutt Pattanaik and left-historian William Dalrymple invited by Indian Consulate in Canada for Litfest
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru merchant pledges Rs. 700 cr for Chottanikkara Temple renovation, including building a super speciality hospital and more: Read details

Dibakar Dutta -
Gold merchant from Bengaluru has offered to donate a whopping ₹700 crores to the famous Chottanikkara temple in Kochi in Kerala
Read more
News Reports

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who had attended program by Islamist PFI, now rants against ‘aggressive nationalism’

OpIndia Staff -
Ansari claimed that even before the pandemic, society had become a victim of two other pandemics, to which he referred to as 'religiosity' and 'strident nationalism'.
Read more
World

MPs abused, it was out and out racism: Lord Meghnad Desai quits UK’s Labour Party after they re-admit Jeremy Corbyn days after suspension

OpIndia Staff -
Indian-origin economist Lord Meghnad Desai has resigned as a member of the UK Labour Party after re-admitted Jeremy Corbyn
Read more
World

Historic engagement with USA: President of Tibetan government-in-exile, Lobsang Sangay, visits White House for the first time in six decades

OpIndia Staff -
The visit by Dr Lobsang Sangay, who is the president of Tibetan govt-in-exile to the White House comes as a historic recognition
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
486,699FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com