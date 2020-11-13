Friday, November 13, 2020
Home Opinions This is why Obama will not be 'cancelled' by liberals just yet for his...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

This is why Obama will not be ‘cancelled’ by liberals just yet for his comments on Rahul Gandhi. There is a silver lining

It is Obama's good fortune that he is not a Congress leader, because 'madam' would not have been pleased over this kind of statements about Rahul baba.

Sanghamitra
Obama calls Rahul Gandhi a 'nervous student', Indian liberals may find it useful, here is how
Rahul Gandhi, image source: Indian Express
122

Indian Twitter is all stirred up today after the reports of a rather interesting assessment of Rahu Gandhi in Barack Obama’s new book. He has described the Congress leader as someone who lacks aptitude and passion to master the subject.

Former US President and liberal heartthrob Barak Obama, in his new book ‘A Promised Land’ has reportedly made an interesting observation about Rahul Gandhi. Obama’s book says:

Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject”. 

The curious opinion already has the Indian Twitter in splits. For Rahul Gandhi is usually mocked for his outlandish comments, factually incorrect claims and general incompetence among the general public, not just his political rivals. However, since the Congress ecosystem and the compliant media absolutely refuses to see the writing on the wall and accept that Rahul Gandhi is not cut for politics, we get op-eds after op-eds, one PR campaign after another hailing Rahul as the present and future of Indian politics, a worthy opponent for the Modi regime and whatnot.

As we have covered in this report, the left-liberal media in India has been predicting Rahul Gandhi’s ‘coming of age’ for over a decade now.

Why Indian left-liberals won’t ‘cancel’ Obama

Obama has done something that would easily have got a Congress leader expelled from the party. No, it is not an exaggeration, anyone in Congress, who dares to question the leadership is forced to resign, or hounded till he or she does resign. Even senior Congress leaders, ones who have given literally a lifetime to the party were duly reprimanded in the last CWC meeting when they allegedly wrote a letter seeking some structural and leadership-level changes in the party.

It is Obama’s good fortune that he is not a Congress leader, because ‘madam’ would not have been pleased over this kind of statements about Rahul baba.

Still, Obama won’t be ‘cancelled’ just yet by Indian left-liberals. Here are the main reasons.

Obama is smart, his ‘criticism’ can actually be twisted to mean as subtle praise

Obama’s statements on Rahul do not actually write him off. By pegging him as a ‘student’ Obama has done what Karan Johar does to Shah Rukh Khan, portrayed him as a young, vibrant individual who is young enough to be called a ‘student’ and not a 50-year-old dynast who is yet to achieve anything of his own. ‘Nervous student’ is the American version of calling JNU’s Dafli-banging senior citizens as ‘student leaders’, to create a false image of youthful energy and thus, making an escape tunnel for abject failures to be dismissed as minor mistakes of youthful fervour and pass unnoticed.

By citing Rahul Gandhi as a ‘nervous student’ Obama has opened the opportunity for another dozen op-eds, declaring that the young student has finally ‘come of age’ and is now no longer nervous like a first-year student in his first day at college.

‘Done his coursework’? Seriously?

When had Rahul Gandhi done his coursework? In the now-famous interview with Arnab Goswami, where his incompetency, lack of knowledge and insincerity was out for everyone to see? Or the varying range of costs of a Rafale jet, that kept changing in every rally? Was Rahul Gandhi doing his coursework when he was lying, blatantly lying and lying some more on top of all that lying all through the run-up to the 2019 elections about the non-existent Rafale ‘scam’ where no one could point out what or where the ‘scam’ was?

Remember the instant where a person from the audience in a London meeting asked him about the Doklam standoff, an issue Rahul Gandhi has been ranting about for months? Rahul’s answer was, “I don’t know the details”.

Rahul is a person who attempts to pronounce “Visvesvaraya” in Karnataka rally and utterly fails to do that. Rahul Gandhi is so up-to-date with his homework that he cannot even pronounce the names of government schemes, claims he wakes up in the morning in the middle of the night, and so on.

Rahul Gandhi is the one Indian politician who never does his coursework. Congress loyals should be grateful to Obama that he was so kind to Rahul Gandhi.

Obama, by claiming that Rahul Gandhi ‘has done his coursework’ but still appears nervous, has in fact, inserted the scope for liberals to claim that Rahul is a sincere, youthful, hardworking student who is learning his way around, unlike old bullies like Modi, and thus will be a perfect PM candidate for young India. There is a scope for at least 2 dozen op-eds there in that single sentence.

Obama is the liberal dream, un-‘cancellable’

It is a unique predicament for Congress loyal, Gandhi family faithful, Indian ‘secular-liberals’ that Obama has done this. After all, how do they express displeasure against a former American President of the same party after they just expressed great joy over Joe Biden’s alleged election victory. Obama was after all, Biden’s boss for eight years.

Also, they have just fawned over Kamala Harris for being black, being of Indian-descent and being a woman and still becoming the Vice President of USA, forgetting that Indian, Sri Lankan women have been becoming presidents, prime ministers and chief ministers for decades now. ‘Cancelling’ Kamala’s former boss so soon after fawning all over the Democrats is going to look a bit ‘uncool’ after all.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRahul Gandhi Obama , Obama book rahul, congress Obama support
Sanghamitra
reader, writer, dreamer, no one

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

This is why Obama will not be ‘cancelled’ by liberals just yet for his comments on Rahul Gandhi. There is a silver lining

Sanghamitra -
By pegging him as a 'student' Obama has done what Karan Johar does to Shah Rukh Khan, portrayed him as a young, vibrant individual who is young enough to be called a 'student' and not a 50-year-old dynast who is yet to achieve anything of his own.
Read more
World

‘This is the dog that curses Islam’: YouTuber Fayez Kanfash, a Syrian immigrant in Germany, flogs ‘Macron the dog’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
Inspired by radical Muslims across the world, a Berlin-based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash took to streets in Berlin to spew venom against French President Emmanuel Macron by referring to him as "Macron, the dog",
Read more

Obama’s opinion of Rahul Gandhi makes Indian Twitter trend ‘Maafi Maang Obama’, read why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former US President Barack Obama highlights the inability of the Gandhi-scion to understand the way of politics as he says Rahul Gandhi lacked both aptitude and passion to master the art of politics.

Twitter removes Home Minister Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation and locks account, calls it ‘inadvertent error’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday night, a message was displayed on the display image section of Home Minister Amit Shah Twitter profile saying "Media not displayed".

Here are the 12 measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 stimulus package

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamana announced 12 new measures under the new Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 stimulus package to boost the Indian economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

NDA win was a feminist victory — but liberals were left praising a privileged man

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
On the face of it, the Bihar elections were closely contested, but was it as closely contested as the media would like us to believe? If not, why?

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Don’t waste your time on a lowly worm’, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani advises lawyer who filed cybercrime case against Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
After Kunal Kamra posted several tweets which were contempt of the Supreme Court, Advocate Chandani Shah had filed a case against him
Read more
News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
Media

‘Rights cannot be claimed by depriving others of freedom’: Editor who hailed Arnab’s arrest in the dock, HC refuses to quash FIR against her

OpIndia Staff -
Ironically, Patricia Mukhim, who is currently in the dock for making an 'objectionable' post on Facebook, had refused to condemn Maharashtra government's witch-hunt against Arnab Goswami
Read more
News Reports

‘Will shoot you, bow down to us if you want to live in Mewat’: Faisal and Parveen warn Hindu youth against following Hindu rituals...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
"Mewat mein rehana hain toh humare hisaab see rehna hoga", the Hindu youth alleges he has been living under constant threat
Read more
News Reports

‘Order from Uddhav Thackeray is final’: BJP’s Nilesh Rane makes a stunning charge, shares audio of Shiv Sena leader threatening contractor

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane, sharing the audio wrote, “Shiv Sena is working to recover money by threatening the contractors of the same highway that they had once strongly objected to."
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Opinions

This is why Obama will not be ‘cancelled’ by liberals just yet for his comments on Rahul Gandhi. There is a silver lining

Sanghamitra -
By pegging him as a 'student' Obama has done what Karan Johar does to Shah Rukh Khan, portrayed him as a young, vibrant individual who is young enough to be called a 'student' and not a 50-year-old dynast who is yet to achieve anything of his own.
Read more
World

‘This is the dog that curses Islam’: YouTuber Fayez Kanfash, a Syrian immigrant in Germany, flogs ‘Macron the dog’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
Inspired by radical Muslims across the world, a Berlin-based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash took to streets in Berlin to spew venom against French President Emmanuel Macron by referring to him as "Macron, the dog",
Read more
Media

Maharashtra police interrogate Republic TV CFO in connection with 2018 suicide case only 2 days after Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja jail

OpIndia Staff -
Summons to Republic TV CFO comes two days after Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail in the same case
Read more
Media

‘Harish Salve did not charge a single rupee to represent me, I am deeply grateful’: Arnab Goswami on his first 9 PM debate back

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards senior advocate Harish Salve on live air for representing the news channel in the Supreme Court
Read more
News Reports

Obama’s opinion of Rahul Gandhi makes Indian Twitter trend ‘Maafi Maang Obama’, read why

OpIndia Staff -
Former US President Barack Obama highlights the inability of the Gandhi-scion to understand the way of politics as he says Rahul Gandhi lacked both aptitude and passion to master the art of politics.
Read more
Politics

I cannot be a silent spectator: Bengal Governor speaks up after BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked and stoned

OpIndia Staff -
On the 12th of Nov, convoy of BJP leader and West Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh was attacked as it passed through AH 48 and reached Jaigaon
Read more
News Reports

Twitter removes Home Minister Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation and locks account, calls it ‘inadvertent error’

OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday night, a message was displayed on the display image section of Home Minister Amit Shah Twitter profile saying "Media not displayed".
Read more
News Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus, here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
Amid protests by left-wing students, PM Modi unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda via video conferencing
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Police officer thrashes farmer to death after the farmer’s cow ate vegetables planted in the farm of the cop

OpIndia Staff -
Sub-inspector Jeetendra Kumar Mahto killed farmer Khemlal Mahto after the farmer's cow entered the cop's farm and ate few cauliflowers
Read more
News Reports

After losing Bihar elections, MGB CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav raises doubt on the election process, demands recounting of votes

OpIndia Staff -
Describing election results as a 'mandate for change', Tejashwi Yadav accused BJP of using money, power and deception in the elections
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
481,364FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com