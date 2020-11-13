Friday, November 13, 2020
Updated:

Obama’s opinion of Rahul Gandhi makes Indian Twitter trend ‘Maafi Maang Obama’, read why

"Rahul Gandhi is India's internal matter, Obama has no right to interfere or criticise", Indian Twitter users claimed that the Congress prince, however flawed he is, is only India's to laugh about and troll.

OpIndia Staff
Obama's new book cites Rahul Gandhi as a nervous student
Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi (L) and Barak Obama (R)
157

An excerpt from Barack Obama’s recent book is going viral in India. It is about Rahul Gandhi.

Barack Obama – the former President of the United States of America, has made a rather interesting assessment of the Congress prince Rahul Gandhi. He has described the Congress leader as someone who lacks aptitude and passion to master the subject.

About Rahul Gandhi, former US President Barack Obama highlights the inability of the Gandhi-scion to understand the way of politics as he says Rahul Gandhi lacked both aptitude and passion to master the art of politics.

In his new book – ‘A Promised Land’, former US President Barack Obama has opined on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stating, “Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject”.

According to a book review by the New York Times, the autobiography by Obama is ‘more political than personal’. The book is reportedly is a harsh self-assessment by Obama of his Presidential tenure and his life including his first stirring of social awareness in his teenage years. The book also talks about his VP and the current US President-elect Joe Biden along with various other issues.

The mild critique of Rahul Gandhi by Obama comes just days after Congress’ yet another dismal performance in the recently concluded Bihar election. Many critics have pointed out how Rahul Gandhi’s incompetence to lead the party resulted in Congress managing just 19 of the 70 seats it contested, pulling down the Mahagathbandhan.

Obama’s opinion on Rahul Gandhi, however, is not surprising as many Indian have already realised the lack of capability of Rahul Gandhi to lead the Congress party. The failure of Rahul Gandhi as a leader has been evident not only with a series of losses in various state elections since 2014 but also manifested after various party loyals quit after expressing doubts over Rahul Gandhi’s leadership capability.

In fact, the former US President is highlighting the fact that is already known by the rest of the country. Rahul Gandhi had met Obama when he visited India in 2017.

Rahul’s 2017 teen about meeting Obama

Obama’s opinion of Rahul Gandhi triggers sarcastic tweets

Congress party workers and sympayhisers of course are not very pleased with the viral book excerpt, especially because it comes from an American President of the same party after they just expressed great joy over Joe Biden’s alleged election victory. Obama was after all, Biden’s boss for eight years.

Interestingly, the Right-Wing social media users too joined in with the outrage, sarcastically tweeting sadness over a former American President having such low opinion of the Congress prince.

Some users claimed that it was unfair for Obama to mock Rahul Gandhi, because he can be a subject of entertainment for India only, and no American can use him for laughs.

Another user tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi is India’s internal matter, Obama has no right to interfere or criticise”.

Tweet by @AdventuresArti

A user named Sushil Sancheti “severely condemned” the language used by Barak Obama for Rahul Gandhi and asked who does the former US President think he is. He also asked whether he knew Rahul Gandhi more than Rahul Gandhi’s ‘supporters’ such as Raghuram Rajan, Rajiv Bajaj, Saket Gokhale, and Sanjukta Basu.

“How dare that an American undervalue our Yuvraj?,” Sancheti asked.

Obama has described Sonia as ‘beautiful’

As per reports, in the same book, Obama has also described Sonia Gandhi as ‘beautiful’. “we are told of the handsomeness of men like Charlie Crist and Rahm Emanuel, but not the beauty of women, except for one or two instances, as in the case of Sonia Gandhi”, a part of the book reportedly mentions.

Barak Obama, through his strong criticism against Rahul Gandhi, has achieved the impossible of the Right-wing and left-wing unity in the country. The social media users, momentarily ignoring their ideological and political affiliation, have united to seek apology from Obama for making harsh comments against ‘national icon’ Rahul Gandhi.

