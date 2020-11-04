Around 30 police personnel, many armed with assault rifles, physically assaulted and dragged Republic TV editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, to the Raigad police station on Wednesday morning. The media network has now made another shocking revelation that the SP of Raigad police station had received direct orders to arrest the journalist from Uddhav Thackeray’s office.

A report by Republic TV said that since Mumbai police DG did not concur with the CID chief on the matter of the arrest of the Republic Chief in an old case, where CID had then found no evidence against Arnab earlier. The report claimed that the Maharashtra CM met Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh and released orders of the arrest.

“As per top sources, the Mumbai Police DG did not concur with the CID chief on arrest and therefore Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh met over the issue. Sources also say that SP Raigad was directly given orders from CM office for Arnab’s arrest”, reports Republic TV.

#BREAKING on #IndiaWithArnab | DG didn’t concur with CID chief over arrest of #ArnabGoswami; was overruled, say top sources to Republic; Tune in for non-stop #LIVE updates and fire in your support for Arnab here – https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/HelkLcXziu — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Actually, Arnab Goswami was arrested in a 2018 abetment to suicide case which was closed but has now been reopened. The Mumbai Police has said that they have recorded a fresh statement in the 2018 case because they beleive that the evidence was tampered with earlier. Under this pretext, they claim that fresh investigation in the matter is necessary.

The channel claims that the state home minister had then handed over the matter of re-opening this particular case to the state CID, but the case wasn’t reopened due to lack of evidence. Now, the state government led by Uddhav Thackeray, due to its vendetta against the channel, has made the local Raigad police reinvestigate the matter.

Calling out Maha Govt’s vendetta against the channel and its head, it said that the arrest of Arnab Goswami has been made by Raigad police station even as the matter of re-opening the case was given to state CID which did not find evidence.

Arnab Goswami arrested by Mumbai police

The Mumbai police had arrested editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network on Wednesday morning. We reported how Mumbai Police team of at least 30 police personnel, led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze, allegedly carrying assault rifles like AK-47 barged into Arnab’s house without any summons, documents or court papers, assaulted him, dragged him into a police van and took him away. Arnab Goswami’s minor son, his parents-in-law were also reportedly subjected to assault.

Republic TV Vs Maha Govt

Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami has been in loggerheads with the Maharashtra government ever-since the channel went ahead to extensively report the Palghar lynching case and then the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Arnab, who is being hounded by the state machinery for quite some time now had said that the Maharashtra Government was scared that the truth would be revealed therefore they are attempting to muzzle their voices.