Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Mumbai Police team led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze reportedly assaults Arnab’s minor son, in-laws, carried AK-47 to arrest him

At least 10 Mumbai Police personnel armed with assault weapons such as AK-47 barged into Arnab Goswami's residence on Wednesday to arrest him in a 2018 case which was closed after court's order.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh (Courtesy: Twitter) Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami (Courtesy: odishabytes)
73

In a shocking display of might of state, the Mumbai Police not only assaulted and dragged Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami before making the arrest but also physically assaulted his minor son and other family members reports Republic TV.

Speaking to the media soon after the arrest, Arnab Goswami said that Mumbai Police assaulted his wife, minor son at his residence. Reportedly, Arnab Goswami’s elderly father-in-law and mother-in-law were also assaulted by the Mumbai Police.

“They beat my son. They did not allow to meet my in-laws”, Arnab Goswami informed the media through the van’s window after he was assaulted and picked him by Mumbai Police from his house in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police carried AK-47 to arrest Arnab Goswami

According to Republic Media Network’s Niranjan Narayanaswamy, at least 10 Mumbai Police personnel armed with assault weapons such as AK-47 barged into Arnab Goswami’s residence on Wednesday to arrest him in a 2018 case which was closed after court’s order. He added that more than 30 Mumbai Police personnel armed with weapons arrested and dragged him to Raigad police station in connection with the case.

Niranjan Narayanaswamy said that the same Mumbai Police team-led by Encounter Specialist Sachin Vaze, which had interrogated him in the ‘Fake TRP’ scam, was present at the residence of Arnab Goswami. According to Republic TV, Vaze informed them that Goswami was arrested under Section 306 in the abetment to suicide case.

“He stated that the ‘case was opened’ when told that the case had been closed,” the Republic TV journalist said. 

Stopped Arnab from handing medicines to his parents-in-law, says Republic TV

Following the arrest, the Republic TV released a statement saying that that at 7:45am on Wednesday, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami house was encircled, his home was barged into, cameras forcefully turned off, he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van.

“In a black day of India’s democracy, the Editor-in-Chief of the number 1 news network of India was dragged by his hair and arrested. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s cops shut off cameras, and thrashed Arnab. They stopped Arnab from handing medicines to his parents-in-law, and even physically assaulted his son. They refused permission for a written legal note be put on record,” the Republic TV said in a statement.

Reportedly, encounter cop Sachin Vaze threatened Arnab saying, “You don’t know what I am capable of”. In its statement, the Republic TV said that the Mumbai Police in brazen disregard for all due process, integrity and any semblance of fair investigation, dragged Arnab Goswami by the collar to a crime branch unit police and physically attacked him inside his him.

The statement further read, “It is terrifying that the Mumbai Police and the state of Maharashtra are unapologetic and unhinged in misusing their office and uniform to undertake a physical attack, and open criminal intimidation even before the cameras against a citizen of India. Moreover the attack on the Fourth Estate without evidence or verifiable facts, on the basis of a closed case being reopened with the sole aim to make an unwarranted arrest of Arnab Goswami is shocking and one that all of  India stands against.”

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami arrested

Continuing their witch-hunt against Republic TV chief, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Arnab Goswami. The Mumbai Police reached Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s residence on Wednesday and physically manhandled him as they tried to detain him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was already closed.

A team of Mumbai Police arrested Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami after they physically assaulted and dragged him by grabbing his hair.

In a shocking act, a large contingent of Mumbai Police was seen present at Goswami’s residence on Wednesday morning. In the below video, it can be seen how officials of the Mumbai Police were manhandling the Republic TV chief.

The Mumbai Police has not produced any documents, summons or court papers as they reached Arnab Goswami’s residence as they tried to arrest him. The Mumbai Police team also blocked Republic Media Network’s reporters from entering Arnab’s residence and have sealed all entry and exit points.

In May 2018, an FIR was filed against Arnab Goswami in an alleged abetment to suicide case. An interior Designer had committed suicide in his bungalow in Alibaug. In a suicide note, Anvay Naik claimed Goswami and the other two persons—Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda—owed him a total of Rs 5.4 crore. However, Goswami was investigated and case was closed by court after a closure report was filed by the Police. You could read about the case in detail here.

