Pakistani politician wants Joe Biden to help Kashmiri people, only he thinks Biden is former President George Bush

"I hope the Democrats will support the oppressed Kashmiris to get out of curfew," said 'Senator Malik', displaying the Pakistani habit of getting the begging bowls out even before some alleged President-elect assumes power. He had also tweeted this while using the image of a Republican George Bush and thinking he is Biden.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani politician confuses between Democrat Biden and Republican Bush
Pakistan politician Rehman Malik (L) and Democratic party candidate Joe Biden
29

Former Pakistan Interior Minister Abdul Rehman Malik, fondly known as ‘Senator Malik’ on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate the US Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden for his alleged victory in the US Presidential elections that is yet to conclude.

However, in doing so, Senator Malik caused himself a massive embarrassment and become a subject of ridicule after he tweeted an image of Former US President George Walker Bush thinking him as Joe Biden.

⁦”Joe Biden⁩ has worked with three democrats presidents and hope they will support him to get USA out of the self created crises. Afghan issue, Syrian crises and Row with China must come to end. I hope the Democrats will support the oppressed Kashmiris to get out of curfew,” wrote Senator Malik by attaching an image of Bush.

Senator Rehman Malik, who seems to have no idea who Joe Biden really is, sharing an image of himself with Former US President George W Bush, went on to claim that Joe Biden⁩ has worked with three Democrats presidents and hoped that they will support him to get the USA out of the self-created crises such as Afghan issue, the Syrian crisis.

Malik, displaying his low IQ, also urged him to end the current tensions with China.

“I hope the Democrats will support the oppressed Kashmiris to get out of curfew,” said ‘Senator Malik’, displaying the Pakistani habit of getting the begging bowls out even before some alleged President-elect assumes power. Also, there is no curfew in the Indian side of Jammu and Kashmir.

There is another aspect of irony to Pakistanis celebrating a Biden victory. The Obama administration, where Biden was Vice President, had the habit of drone-bombing Pakistan quite frequently.

Rehman Malik keeps falling for Indian parody accounts

Last year in August, Senator Rehman Malik had also displayed how aware and informed he is, by constantly falling for a parody Twitter user, who had tricked him into believing that he is on Pakistan’s side.

It all began after popular Twitter user @being_humor, and co-founder of satire website, The Fauxy, had posted a few screenshots on Twitter saying Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI and ED for ‘raising his voice against PM Modi’ and against abrogation of Article 370. @being_humor had sent Rehman Malik an image saying that Malik’s earlier statement about Chidambaram was correct. He even added that Chidambaram was being badly beaten up by the CBI in custody.

The image was a screenshot from the Bollywood movie ‘Singham’.

Soon enough, Malik fell for it. He asked for more pictures where it is more clearly visible that Chidambaram is being beaten up in custody. He even asked if he could get WhatsApp number of any of his family members.

The user, however, added that he did not have contact details of Chidambaram’s family but urged him to tweet the picture and if anyone knows the contact details, they would send him. He even added that Malik posting the above image may control the ‘atrocity by police’ against Chidambaram. Rehman Malik then added that he will share the image with the United Nations.

Pakistan minister Rehman Malik accused of raping a American filmmaker

Earlier in June this year, in a shocking revelation, American filmmaker Cynthia Dawn Ritchie had accused former Pakistan Interior minister Senator Rehman Malik of raping her in 2011 at his residence.

Cynthia D Ritchie has also accused former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and former health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin of physically manhandling her inside President’s House in Islamabad. Asif Ali Zardari was then President of Pakistan. Cynthia Ritchie had detailed how the PPP senator, Rehman Malik sexually assaulted her and also revealed about two other senior PPP leaders of manhandling and harassing her.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

