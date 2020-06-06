Saturday, June 6, 2020
US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

Cynthia D Ritchie (L), Former Pak Interior Minister Rehman Malik (T), Former Paksitan Prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani
In a shocking revelation, American filmmaker Cynthia Dawn Ritchie has accused former Pakistan Interior minister Senator Rehman Malik of raping her in 2011 at his residence. Cynthia D Ritchie has also accused former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and former health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin of physically manhandling her inside President’s House in Islamabad. Asif Ali Zardari was then President of Pakistan.

In a Facebook live video, Cynthia Ritchie detailed how the PPP senator, Rehman Malik sexually assaulted her and also revealed about two other senior PPP leaders of manhandling and harassing her.

Cynthia Dawn Ritchie, who has close connections with the current Pakistani ruling establishment, also alleged that she was assaulted by other senior leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). She also alleged that her e-mail accounts were hacked and people spied on her.

The American adventurist said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister’s residence in 2011. “I thought it was a meeting about my visa but I was given flowers/ a drugged drink. I kept quiet,” said Ritchie asking who in the then PPP-led government would have helped her to complain against the interior minister.

Tweet by Cynthia D. Ritchie

Cynthia also said she had informed the US embassy in 2011 about the incident, adding that “owing to fluid and complex Pak-US relations, the response was less than adequate”.

Ritchie also alleged that her family was attacked recently. “I’ve had it. Ready to face any accuser,” the American filmmaker tweeted.

Cynthia had put out scandalous photographs of PPP leaders

The American blogger Cynthia Richie has also been reportedly sharing scandalous photographs of PPP leaders on social media. Cynthia, who is an adventurist, filmmaker, journalist and blogger, had stoked controversy in Pakistan recently after she had attacked former prime minister Benazir Bhutto for which an FIR was registered against her by the PPP.

Last week, she had posted parts of the book “Indecent Correspondence: Secret sex life of Benazir Bhutto” on Twitter, which has the details of private lives of Benazir Bhutto, her son, current PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and senior party leader Sherry Rehman.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Pakistan have claimed that Cynthia, who came to the country as a tourist, journalist and belly dancer, was interfering in the internal affairs by making such demeaning comments against a former PM. 

