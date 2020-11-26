Thursday, November 26, 2020
Home News Reports 'Sant' Rampal's devotees have been flooding social media to tell Muslims how they don't...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Sant’ Rampal’s devotees have been flooding social media to tell Muslims how they don’t know Islam. Read bizarre details

Rampal now claims to be successor of Kabir, who he claims is actually Allah, the Islamic god as well as Jesus.

OpIndia Staff
'Sant' Rampal in jail
6

Disclaimer: A lot of things mentioned below are confusing and make no sense whatsoever. We spend over a week trawling through Rampal’s website and tweets of his devotees. This is all we could figure out before giving up to preserve some sanity.

If you have seen ‘Quran’, ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Prophet’ trending on Twitter recently and wondered why, hold your horses.

It has been because one Sant Rampal, who’s currently in jail serving life term for murder of four women. His followers have declared him the new prophet of Islam and is rewriting Islamic history while sitting in jail.

Many Rampal devotees claimed that Rampal, accused of sedition, murder, waging war against state government and rioting amongst others, is the ‘last’ prophet.

Rampal is last prophet

According to Rampalians, Kabir is the real Allah and Rampal is the last prophet. Prophets are individuals sent by God to serve as examples of ideal human behaviour. Of these, Prophet Muhammad is widely believed to be the last prophet of Islam. Muslims believe their holy book, Quran was revealed to him directly by god.

Rampal’s website states that Muslims believe in Quran Sharif as narrated by ‘Kaazis and Mullahs’ for ages. Rampal states that Muslims do not understand the Quran properly. Rampal says that Allah is actually Kabir, who is the ‘complete God’. He cites various Ayats wherein it is ‘proven’ that Allah is none other than Kabir. In fact, the ‘Allah’ in Allahu Akbar is none other than Kabir, he states.

As per Rampal, Allahu Akbar alias Allah Kabir met Prophet/Hazrat Muhammad about 1400 years ago.

From Rampal’s website

As Prophet Muhammad was a ‘pious man’, Allah Kabir showed him the ‘Satlok’, Rampal says. Allah Kabir also met Taimur Lang, founder of Mughal dynasty and ‘blessed him’ because of which he became a ‘great conquerer’ from a poor shepherd. Rampal also states how Allah Kabir blessed Sikander Lodhi after he suffered burn injuries. Upon healing, Lodhi became an Allah Kabir follower as only he was worthy of worship, he says.

Rampal believes that Allah Kabir also gave ‘salvation mantras’ to Sheikh Farid, the 12th century Punjabi Muslim preacher. As per Rampal, ‘Allahu Akbar Kabir’ brought Mecca to a place where Rabia Basri, a pious and devout Muslim woman was sitting and ‘liberated her’.

Rampal says that Rabia born in ‘Kalyug’ was actually ‘Deepika’ born in Satyug. Deepika was wife of a saint named ‘Gangadhar’ and increased her ‘karma’ by raising ‘KavirDev’, a divine child. Because of that, she was born as Muslim in Kalyug. In ‘Kalyug’, Rabia worshipped Allah Kabir. When Rabia was 55-60 years old, Rampal says, she went for Islamic pilgrimage Hajj. He says that because of righteousness from previous birth as Deepika, when she saw a thirsty dog near a well in desert, she gave her water.

After the good deed, as she moved ahead towards Mecca, she heard an ‘Akashvani’ where she was informed the mosque at Mecca had flown 60 miles for her.

But this is about what Rampal thinks about popular Muslim figures. His devotees, however, believe he is the only saviour.

Rampalians, the devotees of ‘Sant’ Rampal, have taken it upon themselves to let the world know that Rampal is the true prophet of Islam. In fact, Rampalians are claiming Muslims don’t know real Allah. Here is one of the many posts by Rampalians informing Muslims they don’t know real Allah.

Rampalian informing Muslims they don’t know real Allah

Twitter user Momos Wale, amongst many, has been tweeting similar things about the Quran and Muslims.

Rampalians believe Rampal is the last prophet, the one who came after Prophet Muhammad. Except, he believes in Kabir as God, not Allah.

Sant Rampal as last prophet

In fact, Rampalians have challenged radical Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik. They have also gone a step further to claim that Naik has ‘succumbed’ to the knowledge Rampal possesses and has ‘run away’.

Rampal challenging Zakir Naik

Rampal propagates that Allah is actually Kabir and that he is not formless.

Rampal on Allah’s form

Islam, however, believes that Allah is neither spiritual or a material being and that no vision can grasp him. Islam does not endorse idolatry and hence, there are no pictures or idols of Allah. This is why drawing up caricature or cartoon or image of Allah is blasphemy, which some Islamists punish with death.

Rampal, however, claims Allah is not formless and Kabir is actually the true Allah.

Rampalians also say that Allah prohibits animal slaughter and Muslims should turn vegetarian.

Rampal urging Muslims to become vegetarians

Interestingly, goat slaughter on Bakri Eid is one of the intrinsic rituals followed by Muslims.

Rampal on Christianity

It is not just Allah who is Kabir, but even Jesus is an avatar of Kabir as per Rampal.

As per Rampal, it was not Jesus but Kabir (from Allah Kabir fame) who rose in place of Jesus from the dead after crucification. “He was not Jesus who rose from the tomb, but he was complete God Kabir who appeared as Jesus to keep the faith of the followers intact. Otherwise, all those followers would have lost faith in God. They would have become an atheist,” the website claims. Per him, as per Bible also only Kabir is true god.

“God Kabir met Jesus and took his soul to Satlok. On their way, God Kabir made him see his ancestors David, Moses, Abraham, etc. in the Pitra Lokas. Then God took him to Satlok. But Jesus did not have faith in Lord Kabir. He did not believe him to be complete God, but he admitted that God is one. When he came back from Satlok he preached about one God and talked about salvation. After the crucifixion, he only pleaded God to forgive his children for all the harsh deeds,” Rampal preaches.

The only inconsistency here is that earlier, Rampal had asserted that in place of Jesus, it was Kabir who resurrected.

Who is Kabir

Kabir is a 15th century poet and mystic who is widely believed to be born to a family of Muslim weavers. As per the book The Bijak of Kabir, he was quite critical of Hinduism as well as Islam as religion. However, owing to his teachings, he has been revered by people of both the religions. His legacy has been carried forward by his disciples through ‘Kabir Panth’ (The path of Kabir).

Founded centuries after his death, the community has almost 10 million members. One such member is ‘Sant’ Rampal.

Who is ‘Sant’ Rampal

Born in 1951 as Rampal Singh Jatin in Punjab, the 69-year-old self-styled godman is currently lodged in Hisar central jail for murder charges.

Before becoming a ‘godman’, Rampal worked as a junior engineer in Haryana Government’s irrigation department. However, in 1996 he quit his job.

Previously he was reportedly a devout Hindu was earlier referred to as ‘Jagatguru Rampal Ji’ by his followers. But after meeting one Swami Ramdevanand, he ‘abandoned’ Hinduism only to claim himself as successor of Kabir.

In 2006, a violent standoff between his followers and police resulted in death of five women and a child and over 200 were injured. He was arrested in November 2014. He has been charged with sedition, murder, attempt to murder, waging war against the state government, rioting, illegal detention and others.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Haryana Police conducted search operation at Satlok Ashram in Barwala after his arrest. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. Besides this, petrol bombs, acid syringes, a chilli grenade and a pregnancy test strip were also recovered from his ashram. The police had believed that Rampal had a well-armed force of at least 300 “commandos” which were possibly trained by retired Army and police personnel including some former officers from elite units such as National Security Guard and Special Protection Group.

Rampal now claims to be successor of Kabir, who he claims is actually Allah, the Islamic god as well as Jesus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssant rampal, rampal,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Sant’ Rampal’s devotees have been flooding social media to tell Muslims how they don’t know Islam. Read bizarre details

OpIndia Staff -
Born in 1951 as Rampal Singh Jatin in Punjab, the 69-year-old self-styled godman is currently lodged in Hisar central jail for murder charges.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more

Germany expresses concern after corporate dependency on China increases

World OpIndia Staff -
While German companies are happy that Chinese sales offset the fewer units sold in European countries amid the pandemic, they are also being cautious.

Lucknow: Two medical colleges run by MMA Faridi and Mohammad Zafar Idris respectively, accused of organ trafficking, probe ordered

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Probe has been ordered against Era’s Medical College and Integral Institute of Medical Science And Research over Human Organ Trafficking charges

Indian law never defined “marriage”: Here is why govt needs to be involved in inter-faith “marriage”

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
A number of very different legal institutions are grouped under the loose word “marriage.” Naturally therefore, the government has to step in and make rules about how to move between these very different institutions.

After allowing Israelis to visit without visa, UAE stops issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries including Pakistan and Turkey

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision of UAE to stop issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries is reported to have been taken due to security decisions.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more
Politics

How Congress lost Gujarat to save Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha seat

Nirwa Mehta -
The 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections which were contested by Ahmed Patel were one of the lowest points for Congress.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mark of religious oppression, caste superiority’: Newly elected MP in New Zealand, Gaurav Sharma, targeted for taking oath in Sanskrit

OpIndia Staff -
A journalist in New Zealand targeted newly elected New Zealand MP Gaurav Sharma for for taking his oath in Sanskrit.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Arfa Khanum Sherwani eat the goat she was petting in the photographs she posted?

OpIndia Staff -
Arfa Khanum Sherwani took social media by storm after she posted photographs of herself with a beautiful white goat.
Read more
Media

Remembering the role Barkha Dutt played in endangering the lives of 100s of civilians during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

OpIndia Staff -
A look back at how live coverage by journalists like Barkha Dutt and other journalists endangered lives of thousands of people during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Sant’ Rampal’s devotees have been flooding social media to tell Muslims how they don’t know Islam. Read bizarre details

OpIndia Staff -
Born in 1951 as Rampal Singh Jatin in Punjab, the 69-year-old self-styled godman is currently lodged in Hisar central jail for murder charges.
Read more
News Reports

Enforcement Directorate arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s aide in connection with multi-crore MMRDA security deal

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's aide Chandole was grilled by ED officials for nearly 12 hours before being placed under arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Fact check: Did Congress remove Ahmed Patel’s profile from its website within hours of his demise

OpIndia Staff -
While fact-checkers claim that Congress didn't delete Ahmed Patel's profile from its website, evidences show it was deleted and then restored
Read more
Social Media

As Congress remembers the 26/11 Mumbai attacks anniversary, netizens remind the grand old party of its double standards

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was found partying at a friend's house soon after the Mumbai attacks.
Read more
News Reports

Six Pakistani cricketers test positive for Coronavirus in New Zealand, NZ authorities say they breached isolation protocols

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand Cricket has revealed that few members of the Pakistan party breached the protocols on the first day of managed isolation.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
World

Germany expresses concern after corporate dependency on China increases

OpIndia Staff -
While German companies are happy that Chinese sales offset the fewer units sold in European countries amid the pandemic, they are also being cautious.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Two medical colleges run by MMA Faridi and Mohammad Zafar Idris respectively, accused of organ trafficking, probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
Probe has been ordered against Era’s Medical College and Integral Institute of Medical Science And Research over Human Organ Trafficking charges
Read more
Opinions

Indian law never defined “marriage”: Here is why govt needs to be involved in inter-faith “marriage”

Abhishek Banerjee -
A number of very different legal institutions are grouped under the loose word “marriage.” Naturally therefore, the government has to step in and make rules about how to move between these very different institutions.
Read more
News Reports

OIC snubs Pakistan again, no mention of ‘Kashmir’ in Foreign Ministers’ meeting agenda: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan's foreign office had claimed that during the 2-day session, the Kashmir issue will be discussed too. The OIC's agenda has made no mention of it.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
489,077FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com