Friday, November 27, 2020
Home News Reports The UK and Russia steer away from China, emphasise on the use of domestic...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

The UK and Russia steer away from China, emphasise on the use of domestic equipment by tech companies, 5G mobile networks

A decision was taken bu Russian govt to use exclusively Russia-made equipment in the deployment of 5G networks in the country

OpIndia Staff
Russia and UK steering away from China
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping (Source: Reiters) and the UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson (Source: theargus)
77

Russia’s State Commission on Radio Frequencies (SCRF) announced on November 23 that only the equipment of Russian origin will be used for the development of 5G network in the country. According to Comnews Russia, after a meeting of the SCRF, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, Oleg Ivanov said that a decision was taken to use exclusively Russia-made equipment in the deployment of 5G networks in the country. He said that during the construction of the Internet of Things (IoT) networks, base stations with the status of domestic equipment would be needed. Ivanov added that operators would be able to build a 5G network in all frequency bands in which they already have the right to built LTE networks.

The frequency ranges approved for 5G services in Russia are: 694-790 MHz, 2,300-2,400 MHz, 2,570-2,620 MHz, 4,400-4,990 MHz and 24.25-27.5 MHz. Rostec, a Russian state-owned holding conglomerate, has reportedly been identified as the basic contractor to ensure the production of domestic equipment for 5G networks. Recently, a roadmap was approved for the development of 5G in Russia according to which the delivery of Russian origin equipment would commence from 2024. PJSC MegaFon has predicted a delay of 5-6 years in the introduction of 5G technology in Russia. The press service of the Russian telecom operator said that PJSC “MTS” was ready to purchase competitive Russian equipment with required characteristics, quality and prices. In December 2019, the company had signed an agreement with the Element Group of Companies and Skoltech regarding the development and production of 5G in Russia. This year in October, a 5G pilot zone was set up in Skolkovo within the framework of this project.

General Director of Spectrum Management LLC, Igor Guryanov said that all the existing network in Russia were currently working with the NSA (Non Standalone) architecture and that assuming that transition to SA (Standalone Nwetworking) architecture could be done by 2023, full-scale 5G networks were unlikely to be ready before 2025. Agreeing with Guryanov, Vitaly Solonin, Head f the Wireless Technologies Depertment at J’son & Partners Consulting, said that requirement to have exclusively Russian origin equipment would delay the launch of 5G network in the country.

MTS is ready to deploy 5G-ready dedicated network powered by Ericsson for Polymetal, one of the world’s largest producers of gold and silver producer at the Nezhdaninskoye gold deposit in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). The network that will be build on Ericsson Dedicated Networks solution, is expected to be introduced by the end of 2020. The network will provide critical communications infrastructure and the IoT.

The UK warns tech companies of doing business in China

The United Kingdom has launched a website warning about the consequences of doing business in China or accepting Chinese investment. The website has reportedly been created in response to demand from the tech sector. The website has a number of features including case studies, guides to conducting due diligence, links to consultancies and warning about the possible violation of ethical, security and commercial norms. The website also suggests measures like “legal steps to protect your IP in China”.

UK’s Digital and Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage said in a statement, “The UK is determines to support our business to engage with China in a way that reflects the UK’s values and takes account of national security concerns”.

The UK government had earlier allowed Huawei a limited role in supplying equipment for the country’s 5G roll-out. However, reversing its earlier decision, the country has now ordered all its operators to get rid of all Huawei equipment from their 5G network by 2027. The UK government has also presented the National Security and Investment Bill, which allows the government to intervene in commercial transactions which could undermine national security and this includes the power to block transactions as a last resort.

Earilier this month, the US had levied sanctions on Huawei by restricting chip supply to the company which had affected the company’s smartphone shipments.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Such conduct does not befit a parliamentarian’, Bombay HC tears into Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his despicable remarks against Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
"Sanjay Raut, without being bothered that the rule of law should always prevail, was determined to teach a lesson to Kangana Ranaut": Bombay HC
Read more
Opinions

From the mass suicide in Jodhpur to the effect of rules of CAA not being notified: The Left propaganda against CAA continues

Omendra Ratnu -
11 Bheel refugees from Pakistan committed mass suicide, that, coupled with CAA rules, has turned into a propaganda flashpoint
Read more

Is the central govt recruiting Rohingya Muslims who have illegally infiltrated into India? Not really: Here are the facts

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, a concerning message went viral on social media claiming that RAW was recruiting Rohingya Muslims

‘Indira thok di…Modi ki chhati mein’, ‘Imran Khan dost’: Congress plays a dangerous game as ‘farmer’ protest turns into show of strength for Khalistanis

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them

‘Malafide intent’, ‘action to target her for statements’: Bombay HC slams BMC for demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s house, appoints valuer to ascertain damage

Law OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC was hearing a writ petition filed by Kangana Ranaut challenging the demolition of her bungalow by the Mumbai civic body

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
Media

Remembering the role Barkha Dutt played in endangering the lives of 100s of civilians during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

OpIndia Staff -
A look back at how live coverage by journalists like Barkha Dutt and other journalists endangered lives of thousands of people during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Read more
News Reports

Aziz Burney’s ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’: Read how the Congress-favourite Urdu journalist gave Pakistan a clean chit and blamed Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Through his articles, Burney had tried to give a clean chit to terror-state of Pakistan by claiming that it was not the ISI or LeT that was behind the attack, but the RSS with covert support from Mossad and the CIA.
Read more
Politics

‘Indira thok di…Modi ki chhati mein’, ‘Imran Khan dost’: Congress plays a dangerous game as ‘farmer’ protest turns into show of strength for Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi: Severed heads of cows found lying on the road in Ghazipur, locals allege crime committed with impunity with the help of the local...

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia obtained a video in which severed heads of the cows are seen lying scattered on the streets of Ghazipur in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

The UK and Russia steer away from China, emphasise on the use of domestic equipment by tech companies, 5G mobile networks

OpIndia Staff -
Russia has said that equipment used in the deployment of 5G network in the country would be exclusively Russian-origin.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens call to Boycott tax evasion accused Amrapali Jewels after it pitches Swara Bhasker as its brand ambassador

OpIndia Staff -
The official Twitter account of Amrapali Jewels had posted a tweet with a picture of actor Swara Bhasker endorsing its products
Read more
News Reports

BJP names Sushil Modi as its candidate in the Rajya Sabha by-election for the seat vacated due to death of Ram Vilas Paswan

OpIndia Staff -
Although Rajya Sabha MPs are elected for six years, Sushil Modi will remain MP only till 2024, as he will get the remaining term of the vacant seat
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: Ikram tries to abduct Hindu girl, molest and assault the girl and family for refusing his advances of conversion and marriage

OpIndia Staff -
Ikram had allegedly insisted on getting the Hindu girl converted to Islam and thereafter marring her in his community
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Mayor calls Kangana Ranaut ‘naughty’, ‘two Rupees people’ after Bombay HC slammed BMC for demolishing Ranaut’s house

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC had quashed demolition notice sent by BMC to Kangana Ranaut and ordered to appoint a valuer to determine compensation
Read more
News Reports

Shoaib Akhtar hails Pakistan as ‘greatest nation on the planet’, slams New Zealand for warning Pakistani cricketers against violating isolation protocol

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand issued final warning to Pakistan Cricket team after 6 cricketers tested positive for Covid-19 & violated isolation protocol
Read more
News Reports

Malegaon blasts: Bombay High Court accepts intervention plea of the victim’s family against Lt Col Purohit’s petition

OpIndia Staff -
Representing Lt Col Purohit, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi stated that his client was falsely accused in the case while he was merely discharging his duty.
Read more
News Reports

Murti restored a week after Hoysala-era Mahakali murti at Doddagaddavalli temple was found damaged: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Week after a Mahakali murti at Doddagaddavalli Temple near Hassan district, Karnataka was found damaged, the sculptors have restored the Hoysala-era murti to its original form
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi to review the progress of COVID-19 vaccine development in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune

OpIndia Staff -
During his three-city visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the development and manufacturing of three vaccine candidates by Zydus, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India respectively.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
489,654FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com