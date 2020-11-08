On Sunday morning, the Mumbai Police barged inside quarantine centre in Alibaug where Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami has been kept under judicial custody to hurriedly shift him to a Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was seen sitting in a police van with all the windows closed, in a dramatic scene spoke to Republic reporters to disclose that his life was under threat as Mumbai Police was shifting him from the quarantine centre to Taloja jail without even informing his lawyers. He also informed that he was assaulted today morning.

“My life is under threat. My life is under threat. Not being allowed to speak to lawyers. They assaulted me this morning. Woke me up at 6 am, said I can’t speak to my lawyers. Please tell people of India my life is under threat,” said Arnab Goswami.

Shockingly, the Mumbai Police, continuing its witch-hunt against Arnab Goswami, picked him from the Alibaug centre to take him to Taloja Jail in Mumbai, which is notoriously known as a ‘hub’ for the underworld mafia and the terrorist accused.

Taloja Jail – a hub for underworld that houses terror accused

Taloja jail, about 50 km away from Mumbai, has been considered as the new ‘hub’ for the underworld. Some of the most dreaded criminals, terrorists are presently incarcerated in Taloja jail.

The Taloja Jail, where Arnab Goswami is currently being kept under judicial custody, houses several Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists and aides of Mumbai terror attacks convict Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab. The Mumbai Police have shifted several criminals, terror accused criminals to Taloja jail, the biggest jail in Maharashtra.

According to police sources, those caught in sensitive cases like bomb blasts are also lodged in the Taloja jail.

Abdul Qayyum, a 1993 blast accused, who was also a suspect in the Gulshan Kumar murder case, was also incarcerated in Taloja jail, where his mentor Abu Salem is already present. Abbas Khan, the member of the Bharat Nepali gang, who was held for killing Chhota Rajan gang member Farid Tanasha, has also spent his time in Taloja jail. Reportedly, several other dreaded killers, allegedly involved in the murder of matka king Suresh Bhagat, have also been sent to Taloja jail.

Gangster Abu Salem shot at inside Taloja Jail near Mumbai

Notorious Islamic terrorist Abu Salem, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, has been languishing in the Taloja Jail since 2010. In 2012, he was even attacked inside Taloja Central Jail by Devendra Jagtap, an accused in the advocate Shahid Azmi murder case.

Salem had then sustained an injury to his hand as Jagtap fired one round. This was the second attack on Salem inside the jail after he was deported from Portugal in 2005. He had faced attack at the Arthur Road jail in 2010.

In 2010, the jail authorities shifted Salem from Arthur Road to Taloja for “security reasons” after he was assaulted by Dawood gang member Mustafa Dossa.

Dawood Ibrahim administrating attack on Republic TV, Arnab Goswami may face physical attack

The shocking attack on Arnab Goswami on Sunday and arbitrary transfer from his judicial custody at a quarantine centre in Alibaug to the dangerous Taloja Jail comes after there were reports suggesting that Arnab Goswami could face a physical attack carried out by the Mumbai underworld criminals.

As Maharashtra government began to hound Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami and his family, RV Subramani, a former bureaucrat had issued a warning saying Arnab Goswami had touched the wrong nerve of Mumbai’s underworld organized criminal syndicate run by the global drug kingpin and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, many politicians, the drugs and Bollywood nexus.

Hence, RV Subramani said Dawood is administrating the legal, financial and mental attack on Arnab Goswami and Republic TV, so there is a bright possibility of a physical attack on Arnab Goswami. It is pertinent to note here that earlier Goa Chronicle’s chief had claimed that USD 50 million is the ‘Supari’ out from Dawood to stop Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami.

The bureaucrat in conversation with the Goa Chronicle editor-in-chief Savio Rodrigues said that Bollywood and Drugs are like the “umbilical cord relationship”, which Republic TV has dared to expose in front of the public.

Speaking on the unprecedented terror Mumbai Police under its Commissioner of Police- Param Bir Singh has unleashed on Republic TV and its team, Subramani said that Param Bir Singh might be getting support from this source (the D-Company), on whose instructions he and his team, including ex-encounter specialists- Sachin Vaze and Pradeep Sharma, once conducted encounters.

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami arrested

Continuing their witch-hunt against Republic TV chief, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Arnab Goswami. The Mumbai Police reached Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s residence on Wednesday and physically manhandled him as they tried to detain him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was already closed.

A team of Mumbai Police arrested Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami after they physically assaulted and dragged him by grabbing his hair. In a shocking act, a large contingent of Mumbai Police was seen present at Goswami’s residence on Wednesday morning. In the below video, it can be seen how officials of the Mumbai Police were manhandling the Republic TV chief.