As Republic Media Network’s CEO, CFO, journalists, investors and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami himself continues to be hounded by the Maharashtra coalition government and the state machinery, including the Mumbai Police, a former bureaucrat of the Indian government has said that Arnab Goswami could face a physical attack on his. RV Subramani, a former bureaucrat who held the office of the Under-Secretary, Internal Security Department, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), while speaking to Goa Chronicle has issued this warning as Arnab Goswami has touched the wrong nerve of Mumbai’s underworld organized criminal syndicate run by the global drug kingpin and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, many politicians, the drugs and Bollywood nexus.

Dawood is administrating the legal, financial and mental attack on Arnab Goswami and Republic TV, so there is a bright possibility of a physical attack on Arnab Goswami, said RV Subramani, throwing light on what he feels had led to the vicious attack on Arnab Goswami and the Republic Team.

It is pertinent to note here that earlier Goa Chronicle’s chief had claimed that USD 50 million is the ‘Supari’ out from Dawood to stop Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami.

RV Subramani in conversation with Goa Chronicle’s chief Savio Rodrigues

Bollywood and Drugs are like the “umbilical cord relationship”, which Arnab Goswami has dared to expose

The bureaucrat in conversation with the Goa Chronicle editor-in-chief Savio Rodrigues said that Bollywood and Drugs are like the “umbilical cord relationship”, which Republic TV has dared to expose in front of the public. Arnab Goswami is in the radar for his channel’s extensive coverage of the lynching of Hindu Sadhus in Palghar and moreover for his overwhelming digging into the Bollywood drug nexus following Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. This he opined has ruffled the powerful and influentials in India as well as outside India.

“We know that Dawood is the key person in drug trafficking. Bollywood starlets like Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt have been involved in money laundering. Superstar Sharukh Khan’s wife-Gauri Khan, Farha Khan’s husband, Ranbir Kapoor all these big stars have been at different point of times been caught trafficking drugs in Dubai, which I believe they were doing as couriers of D-Company”, said Subramani.

He opined that Dawood might be the quid pro quo as money generated from drugs trafficking is a major source for sponsoring terrorist activities in Kashmir. Earlier the total infusion of these funds in India was around 20 per cent, now, he said it has increased to almost 27 per cent as terrorist activities have increased in the country. More and more funds are being pumped in to mobilise and fund activities like the Bengaluru riots and the Hathras type incidents in India, said the former bureaucrat.

Mumbai PC Param Bir Singh working on instruction from Dawood Ibrahim

Speaking on the unprecedented terror Mumbai Police under its Commissioner of Police- Param Bir Singh have unleashed on Republic TV and its team, Subramani said that Param Bir Singh might be getting support from this source (the D-Company), on whose instructions he and his team, including ex-encounter specialists- Sachin Vaze and Pradeep Sharma, once conducted encounters.

Pertinently, Sachin Vaze who has been leading the investigation against Arnab Goswami is the same police officer who was facing murder charges in a 2003 custodial death case and was reinstated by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh earlier in June this year. Vaze, popularly known as ‘Encounter Specialist’, was suspended from the police force about 16 years ago and his suspension was revoked by a committee headed by Param Bir Singh.

Subramani opined that Vaze and Pradeep Sharma had conducted encounters at the behest of Dawood Ibrahim and other gangsters belonging to the Mumbai underworld. Trying to connect the dots, RV Subramani asks Savio- “why do you think Vaze was reinstated into the Mumbai police in 2019? He was brought on to go after Arnab”, claimed the ex-government employee.

“What could be the possible reason that a tainted officer, who has not been in touch with any sought of investigation in the last 11 to 12 years has been reinstated in the crime branch? To my knowledge, any such officer with a questionable past is never posted back to sensitive departments like the ATS or the crime branch. They may be given traffic, logistics etc, but never ATS or the crime branch”. This Subramani said was enough reasons to believe that the Maharashtra state machinery is working at the instruction of the source. (By ‘source’ RV Subramani meant the D-Company).

Adding to this one of these officers is a Shiv Sena member and Shiv Sena is at the helm of affairs in Maharashtra currently. These things just add up, suggested Subramani.

“Outside interventions” prompting Mumbai Police chief to target Arnab Goswami and his channel

The bureaucrat said that the chronology of events that preceded Param Bir Singh’s October 6th interview to the media where he falsely accused Republic TV of being involved in the TRP scam case, goes to prove beyond doubt that there were some “outside interventions”, following which Singh went hammer and tongs after Arnab and his channel.

The former official revealed that prior to Param Bir Singh’s interview, he had received some phone calls. This information he said has been leaked by some of Singh’s own serving officers. It was after these phone calls that the witch-hunt against Republic commenced.

Subramani said that the information he shares further is all verifiable as it is all on the public domain. At this point, he claims that Pakistan’s ‘Maroon Berets’ commanding officers had called up certain numbers in Mumbai’s Fort area, where incidentally Mumbai police headquarter is also located. Besides, certain Pakistan numbers have also been floating. Some VOIP numbers have also been calling up people in Mumbai. And if one understands the chronology, the witch-hunt against republic TV started after these alleged phone calls.

The former official informs that Pakistan’s ‘Maroon Berets’ officials are primarily ISI operatives working on the instructions of the Pak Army. They were essentially behind all the recent terrorist attacks in India-be it the Pulwama, Uri or the Pathankot attack.

Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in Maharashtra is an engineered coalition from across the border: RV Subramani

What is concerning here is that if this is at all true and that actually Param Bir Singh had received orders from these “sources” then this itself should have been investigated. This is where the ham-handedness of the Maharashtra government lay exposed, claimed Subramani. If true, these facts should have been enough for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take action against Param Bir Singh. He should have been removed from his post and charged with treason, but nothing of this sought happened.

In a no-holds-barred attack against the Maha Aghadi government in Maharashtra, the former bureaucrat claimed that it is an engineered coalition from across the border. Here Subramani recollects how in June 2019, he had warned the Union Home Affairs Ministry that Rs 500 crores had been floating for the appointment of a former Mumbai commission by a corporate firm, whose one of the directors is incidentally Param Bir Singh’s wife. Not surprised by Congress being a part of this coalition, Subramani said that he was certain that certain members of the Congress party are the recruits of the ISI in Pakistan.

Emphasising further on the deep-rooted nexus between the D-Company, Maharashtra Government and its state machinery including Mumbai police, the Subramani said that we must not forget that the Shiv Sena chief has played a stellar role in exonerating Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the drugs and the arms case. “Courtesy the Thackeray’s Sanjay Dutt got away very lightly”, said Subaramani to the Goa Chronicle editor-in-chief.

Interventions from somebody powerful has prompted media giants like Times Now to change its stance

“It cannot be a mere coincidence that a media giant like Times Now- which had on one occasion inculpated certain Bollywood actresses of drug charges (the ones who had overtly taken an anti-India, anti-CAA stance in JNU), have now suddenly exonerated them of any drug charges”.The same source who is funding a lot of Bollywood films, he who has explicated many Bollywood celebs of drug charges, he who has been funding terrorist activities in India is behind this game plan.

Asked on whther he tries to infer that reputed media houses like Times Now, that was once going after the Disha Salian and Suahant Singh Rajput’s murder case and the drug lobby has suddenly decided to go quiet because of an intervention by somebody powerful, the ex-bureaucrat opined that otherwise he sees no reason behind this sudden shift in Times Now’s stance.

He throws light on how media giants such as India Today and Times Now have been compromised on their reportage on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the investigations into the Bollywood Drug connections. According to Subramani, this browbeating against republic TV by its media colleagues cannot be out of professional rivalry. He said he has his suspicions whether it’s individual targeting or media houses like India Today and Times Now have been instructed to do so by some powerful external source.

India Today known to share a friendly relationship with Imran Khan

Castigating India Today, Subramani said that this media network which was originally named in the TRP scam in the Hansa report has its own track record of sharing a cosy relationship with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. “When the scars of the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack had not healed, India Today had gone on to interview the then Pakistani budding politician Imran Khan, who people knew was in an informal partnership with the designated terrorist and the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack-Hafiz Saeed”, exclaimed RV Subramani.

The raging conflict between Arnab Goswami and Mumbai Police

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV have maintained that they have been systematically targeted through a witch-hunt by the Mumbai Police. Goswami has claimed that ever since his channel covered the lynching of Hindu Sadhus in Palghar and asked uncomfortable questions of the Mumbai Police and the state government, they have been subjected to an unmitigated witch-hunt campaign.

Arnab Goswami and the Mumbai Police are at loggerheads since the prime time show aired on Republic Bharat over the lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar. Several FIRs were filed against the news anchor and he was called to the police station in Mumbai where he was grilled for more than 11 hours. A case was also filed against him and his channel Republic TV for broadcast on April 14 and 15 regarding the Bandra migrants incident.

Arnab had also alleged that one of his reporters and the camera person was unlawfully detained by the Maharashtra government when they were on a trail of an investigative story in Navi Mumbai. Another Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari was recently encircled physically by the Mumbai Police and was detained illegally. It was alleged that Pradeep was assaulted as well and was not provided with access to lawyers.

A few days back, Republic TV was also targeted in a TRP manipulation case when the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh convened a press conference and insinuated that Republic TV paid bribes to manipulate its TRP. However, hours later Republic TV cited Hansa Research’s report to allege that the complaint of TRP manipulation carried the name of India Today and not Republic TV.