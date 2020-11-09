Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana is often known for making hyperbolic assertions. In its latest article, it seems to have taken its embellishments a notch further by drawing an analogy between the US Presidential elections and the Bihar Assembly elections.

The Saamana editorial claimed that just like Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the US elections, similarly, Tejashwi Yadav will defeat the NDA alliance of BJP and JDU in Bihar. The assertion was made days after several exit polls suggested that Bihar might see a hung assembly, with NDA alliance and its rival Mahagathbandhan coalition racking up almost identical number of seats in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections.

The article went to claim that just like the Americans took the ‘wise decision’ of removing US President Donald Trump out of the office, the people of Bihar have decided to vote out Nitish Kumar.

Standing besides the wrong person is never our culture: Saamana

“Just like Americans have voted for their ‘independence’ by voting for Joe Biden, signs of independence is visible in Bihar too. The struggle of Biden and Tejashwi Yadav was against injustice, untruth, and hypocrisy. He seems to be successful,” the editorial said.

The editorial also took a swipe at the BJP government and PM Modi for organising “Namaste Trump” event and appearing to back Donald Trump. “Standing beside a wrong person has never been our culture,” the article said.

Even before the Bihar elections results are out, Saamana preemptively proceeded to claim that Prime Minister Modi and Nitish Kumar could not stand in front of the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

‘Tejashwi Yadav wave sweeping Bihar’: Saamana

“False balloons were released into the air and they have now disappeared in the air. People took the election of Bihar into their hands. Tejashwi did not bow down before Prime Minister Modi and Nitish Kumar. A Tejashwi wave was sweeping Bihar, with large number of people attending his rallies,” the article said.

The article further said, “The power of public is superior and omnipotent. Even the fears of the return of Jungle Raj were unheeded. People have made it clear that we don’t want your rule. First the NDA has to go. Later, if Jungle Raj returns, we will deal with it.”