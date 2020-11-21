Saturday, November 21, 2020
Home News Reports Tina Dabi and Athar Khan file for divorce: How media and politicians had turned...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan file for divorce: How media and politicians had turned their wedding into a spectacle to peddle their own propaganda

The purpose behind glorifying the inter-religious marriage between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy was to brush aside the concerns of ‘love jihad’ raised by many and to discredit the plausibility that Hindu women were indeed subjugated by some radical Muslim men.

OpIndia Staff
Celebrated IAS couple Athar Khan and Tina Dabi whose marriage was hailed by media and eminent personalities to gloss over the subjugation of Hindu women by Muslim men filed for divorce
Athar Khan and Tina Dabi decide to part ways(Source: dnaindia)
44

IAS Tina Dabi, topper of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination’s 2015 batch and her husband, IAS Athar Khan, have filed for divorce with mutual consent in a family court in Jaipur.

The duo had tied knots two years ago in 2018. Tina Dabi had topped the 2015 UPSC civil services examination while her husband Athar Khan, who hails from Kashmir, had secured the second position in the same examination.

It is said that they grew close to each other during their training period. The couple had gotten married amidst much fanfare and several politicians and ‘eminent’ journalists had touted their marriage as a totem of inter-faith harmony in the country.

However, the strain in their relationship came some time ago after which Tina Dabi removed ‘Khan’ from her social media accounts. On the other hand, Athar unfollowing Tina on Instagram around the same time strengthened the rumours of estrangement between the couple.

Athar-Tina wedding celebrated enthusiastically by prominent individuals and media organisations

Nevertheless, their marriage was amongst the most celebrated event on social media, with several prominent individuals putting out celebratory tweets, congratulating the duo for their wedding back in 2018.

Ordinarily, marriage is not as politicised as this one. And it should not be since it is a completely private affair between two consenting adults. However, the marriage of Tina and Athar was used by politicians and journalists to bolster the ‘communal harmony’ trope.

One of the people who made this wedding a politicised spectacle was former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The Gandhi scion had posted a tweet congratulating the couple on their wedding which was laced with a subtle message aimed at understating the fears surrounding the inter-faith marriage between a Hindu girl with a Muslim boy, along with the criticism of the government for “growing intolerance” and “communal hatred”.

Congratulations Tina Dabi & Athar Amir-ul-Shafi, IAS toppers, a batch of 2015, on your wedding! May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you,” Gandhi had tweeted.

Others too joined in peddling their sanctimonious sermons with regard to Tina and Athar’s marriage. Journalist Barkha Dutt congratulated the couple, stating that they both give hope and their individual achievements and love for each other is what India is all about.

Kavita Krishnan, an ultra-leftist and communist leader who doubles up as full-time protestor, had also commented on the marriage while minimising the concerns of love jihad raised by Tapan Ghosh, who had commented that Kashmiri students and youth had specialised in love jihad.

“Tina Dabi and her husband face hate again. This fascist of Hindu Sanhati, W Bengal who abducts Hindu women who are in interfaith relationships, terms their marriage ‘love jihad’. Don’t call him ‘fringe’ – like Ajay Singh Bisht he too may be a CM tomorrow, hate pays in BJP raj,” Krishnan tweeted.

Even media organisations did not shy away from making a spectacle of what should have been a deeply personal affair. India Today even shared the live video of Tina and Athar’s marriage.

The Financial Express also carried a report of the marriage of the couple, claiming that the wedding was going “massively viral”.

Another online rag known for shielding Islamists and diminishing cases of love jihad went gaga over hailing the marriage between Tina Dabi and Athar Khan. A host of articles were shared by Janta Ka Reporter, ranging from the marriage pictures of the duo to the plum IAS posting that the couple had secured.

It had also published a report after Tina Dabi had shared a picture of the two at Taj Mahal. “IAS Topper Tina Dabi Khan flaunt her love for husband and fellow civil services exam topper Athar Aamir Khan at Taj Mahal,” Janta Ka Reporter tweeted with the article.

In one other report, Tina-Athar were apparently giving “serious couple goals” to people on social media as per a report published by JKR.

Eminent individuals and media outfits accountable for public glare over Athar Khan-Tina Dabi divorce

The couple has now finally decided to call it quits and have approached the Jaipur court for legally parting ways. Though marriage and divorce are intensely personal events and the couple undergoing either of them deserve their right to privacy, this particular case attracted media glare owing to a certain set of individuals and media channels, who fell over themselves to hail the inter-faith marriage.

The purpose behind glorifying the inter-religious marriage between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy was to brush aside the concerns of ‘love jihad’ raised by many and to discredit the plausibility that Hindu women were indeed subjugated by some radical Muslim men. These individuals and media organisations wanted to paint a rosy picture, claiming that everything was hunky-dory and that those who brought to notice cases of Hindu women being lured into ‘grooming jihad’ by Muslim men was just a figment of the imagination of Hindu nationalists.

Now that Athar and Tina are parting ways, their divorce would obviously be made into a public spectacle. But the blame of this unfortunate but imminent occurrence would squarely rest on these individuals and media organisations, who went out on a limb to extravagantly publicise and hail their marriage, in a bid to deny the existence of ‘grooming jihad’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan file for divorce: How media and politicians had turned their wedding into a spectacle to peddle their own propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Barkha Dutt, Kavita Krishnan and several others had congratulated Athar Khan and Tina Dabi on their interfaith marriage
Read more
News Reports

Vietnam: Facebook bends over backwards to appease communist regime by censoring ‘anti-state’ comments: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The Vietnamese government has threatened to close down Facebook if it did not censor anti-state political content on the platform
Read more

Trouble for India Today? ED to probe TRP case, channels mentioned in initial FIR, which did not name Republic, under scanner

Media OpIndia Staff -
The ED will investigate money laundering allegations and all channels mentioned in the original TRP case FIR will be probed.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by son Rahul Gandhi moves to BJP ruled Goa to get away from pollution in AAP ruled Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
To stay away from pollution in Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi, Sonia Gandhi has now decided to spend her vacations in BJP-ruled Goa

Shekhar Gupta virtue signals media for ‘fake news’ regarding India’s strike on Pakistan, Gen VK Singh reminds him of his own ‘coup story’

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The minister and former army chief reminded Shekhar Gupta of the days when the senior journalist had published a fake story making wild speculations about a so-called 'coup' attempt by the Indian Army in Delhi.

Ashok Gehlot trivialises suffering of non-Muslim women by reducing ‘love jihad’ to interfaith marriages: Here is why he is horribly wrong

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that Love Jihad was 'manufactured' by the BJP to 'divide the nation' and 'disturb communal harmony'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
World

London mosque attacker begs for jail time so he can memorize Quran from ‘start to finish’, media had termed attack a product of ‘Islamophobia’

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Daniel Horton asked the court to send him jail rather than a psychiatric hospital so he could memorise the Quran
Read more
World

Pakistani religious preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi dead, had demanded nuclear attack on France for Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic cleric Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore days after he had threatened France with a nuclear attack.
Read more
World

Arabs like to hunt Bustards of Pakistan because it is a sport and its meat is regarded as an aphrodisiac: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan government considers hunting of Bustards by Arab elites as "cornerstone" of its relationship with the middle-eastern Arab regimes
Read more
Social Media

Delhi Police arrests Instagram ‘influencer’ and her friends for robbing a man and spending lavishly in Goa: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram "influencer" Amrita Sethi and her two friends were arrested from Goa for robbing USD 3,300 from a man in South Delhi
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan file for divorce: How media and politicians had turned their wedding into a spectacle to peddle their own propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Barkha Dutt, Kavita Krishnan and several others had congratulated Athar Khan and Tina Dabi on their interfaith marriage
Read more
News Reports

Animal Welfare Board issues notice to producers of Tamil movie Eeswaran for using CGI snake without taking permission

Aditi -
AWB says that producers violated Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001 by using a computer-generated snake in the movie
Read more
News Reports

Vietnam: Facebook bends over backwards to appease communist regime by censoring ‘anti-state’ comments: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The Vietnamese government has threatened to close down Facebook if it did not censor anti-state political content on the platform
Read more
News Reports

France refuses to upgrade Pakistan’s Mirage fighter jets, submarines, in retaliation to Imran Khan’s diatribes against President Macron

OpIndia Staff -
According to the news reports, France has also asked Qatar to not allow technicians of Pakistani origin to work on French fighter jets
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal govt in Delhi returns 50-bed Covid-19 centre provided by BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s Foundation

OpIndia Staff -
Gautam Gambhir Foundation had provided a 50-bed Covid-19 isolation facility to the Delhi govt, but the govt returned the same
Read more
Media

From India Today to The Wire: ED debunks fake news that claimed the agency had denied links between the PFI and Bhim Army

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate has debunked fake news spread by News18, India Today and The Wire over PFI-Bhim Army links.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi HC orders Sameet Thakkar to remove tweets against India Today Group in the next 48 hours

OpIndia Staff -
A petition was filed by TV Today Network in the Delhi HC seeking directions against Sameet Thakkar, who had allegedly posted derogatory tweets against the network's senior management and staff.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Hoysala-era Mahakali idol at ASI protected Temple found damaged, miscreants suspected to have taken advantage of lack of security

OpIndia Staff -
A Hoysala-era idol of Mahakali at the Doddagaddavalli Temple near Hassan district, Karnataka was found damaged on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Nine out of Eleven component manufactures of Apple convinced to shift their plants from China to India: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

OpIndia Staff -
Taking benefit of the PLI scheme announced by govt of India, several component makers and assemblers of Apple moving to India
Read more
Crime

Baghpat police arrest Akram and his wife Rukhsar for forcing a woman to convert to Islam after sexually exploiting and impregnating her

OpIndia Staff -
Following the victim's complaint, the Baghpat police have arrested accused Akram who was absconding. His wife was arrested by the police yesterday.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
486,426FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com