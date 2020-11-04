In a major explosion in an illegal fireworks factory that was being run in a house in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, four people lost their lives and several others suffered injuries. The illegal crackers factory was being run in the house of a man named Javed, situated in ward number 11 of Kaptanganj. All the people who died and some who suffered injuries belong to the same family.

Some neighbours of the adjacent houses have been injured too.

According to reports, the explosion took place in the illegal fireworks factory early in the morning today. The explosion was so strong that a wall of the house collapsed and the houses nearby also got damaged. Soon after the explosion, people gathered at the site on hearings screams. On receiving the information of the blast, vehicles of fire brigade reached at the spot to extinguish the fire. However, the fire had engulfed the nearby houses till the time fire brigade reached. It took three hours for the team of fire brigade to extinguish the fire.

Javed, his wife Anwari, his mother Fatima and his daughter Nazia lost their lives in the blast, as per the Amar Ujala report. Among the injured are Azad, Ramsajanm Neha Priyanka, Chandan, Sahin, Sama, Chandani and Afsana. SP Vinod Kumar and SP Ayodhya Prasad Singh reached at the site to take stock of situation.

Explosion in illegal firecracker factory in Meerut

Last month, a local Congress leader named Asim Khan had died in an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory being run his house in Sardhana, Meerut. The blast that took place around 9 in the morning was so strong that his double storey house came crashing down and nearby houses were also jolted by the blast which left the walls and roofs of many houses damaged. A rescue team reached on the spot and rescued the people buried under the debris. The injured were taken to hospital. Two deaths were confirmed in the blast.