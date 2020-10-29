A local Congress leader named Asim Khan lost his life in a blast that happened in his house situated in Pir Jagdan colony of Saradhna own in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh today. Reportedly, the blast that took place around 9 in the morning was so strong that his double storey house came crashing down.

Nearby houses were also jolted by the blast which left the walls and roofs of many houses damaged. Khan died in the blast while many people were buried under debris. A rescue team reached on the spot and rescued the people buried under the debris. The injured were taken to hospital. Two deaths have been confirmed in the blast and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

A team of fire brigade and a forensic team also reached the spot. Cops from nearby police station were also called to the scene.

Locals suspect an illegal firecracker factory

The reason of blast is not yet clearly known, but according to some reports, locals suspected that an illegal firecracker factory was being run in Asim Khan’s house. Some inflammable material kept in the house caught fire which spread to a gas cylinder which caused the major blast. According to CO Sardhana RP Shahi, the prima facie reason for the blast appears to be a gas cylinder kept in the house. The police have not yet confirmed the existence of an illegal firecracker factory.