Thursday, November 5, 2020
Home News Reports US Elections: Trump supporters stabbed in Washington DC allegedly by BLM protestors, violence erupts...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

US Elections: Trump supporters stabbed in Washington DC allegedly by BLM protestors, violence erupts in other parts of the country

Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the pro-Trump group 'Proud Boys' and activist Bevelyn Beatty were stabbed, allegedly by a BLM protestor after clashes erupted between the two groups during a rally in Washington DC.

OpIndia Staff
Violence erupts in various parts of US amidst the Presidential elections Image Source: Newsbreak
3

As the USA witnesses confusing and political blame games over the Presidential elections and vote counting, cases of violence related to supporters of both sides have been reported in several places. Several pro-Trump supporters have been injured after they clashed with Antifa and several other far-left groups across the county on Wednesday night.

The Washington DC police are hunting for three attackers after they stabbed pro-Trump supporters during a clash in the capital. The chairman of the Proud Boys and a prominent female Trump supporter have been injured after they were attacked by members allegedly associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the pro-Trump group ‘Proud Boys’ and activist Bevelyn Beatty were stabbed, allegedly by a BLM protestor after clashes erupted between the two groups during a rally in Washington DC.

Reportedly, Beatty said she had been stabbed in the back. Tarrio said he was slashed in the stomach when they were walking home from a bar, adding the injuries were “very serious, but not life-threatening.”

Peter Newsham, the chief of DC police, said that initial reports suggested the three attackers being supporters of Black Lives Matter are now not believed to be true. “After more extensive investigation with the victims of the crime, we don’t know who (the suspects) are affiliated with,” said Newsham.

The police added that one suspect is described as a black woman wearing black sweatpants with a white stripe, orange leggings and a dark gray coat, armed with a knife.

National Guard deployed after violence erupts in Portland

Riots had erupted in Portland on early Wednesday evening after some demonstrators smashed windows of downtown shops, and businesses. As protests in Portland turned into riots, Gov. Kate Brown activated the Oregon National Guard to respond to the unrest in Oregon’s capital city.

The police have arrested at least 10 people, including one person accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail towards security personnel. The Police said they also seized a rifle, ammunition, a knife, hammers and fireworks from some people arrested.

Reportedly, the demonstrations began at two separate places in the city and both events began as rallies and evolved into violent protests in the evening. Some 150 people present during the march left the area and began walking west. Some people in the crowd broke windows of a hotel and a church, among other buildings.

Protestors attack police in New York

A woman protestor has been arrested by the NYPD officials for attacking and abusing the police officer during a rally.

A video has gone viral on the internet in which one protestor can be seeing yelling and abusing at police personnel. Shockingly, the woman protestor spat on a police officer’s face and screamed “f*ck you, fascist”.

Trump supporters gather outside Maricopa, Arizona

More than 150 supporters of President Trump gathered outside the Maricopa County election officials on Wednesday and chanted “Count the vote”, as officials did just that under the protection of sheriff’s deputies.

Several pro-Trump supporters had also gathered at the parking lot at the Maricopa County election centre and chanted, “Fox News sucks” in anger over the network declaring Joe Biden as the winner in Arizona.

“We’re not going to let this election be stolen. Period,” said Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican.

Meanwhile, from New York City to Seattle, thousands of demonstrators have begun demanding that every vote be tallied. These protests in the US came after Trump supporters and a section of social media users made serious allegations of election rigging through ballot votes in several swing states.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUSA votes, US vote counting, Trump Biden
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

US Elections: Trump supporters stabbed in Washington DC allegedly by BLM protestors, violence erupts in other parts of the country

OpIndia Staff -
Riots had erupted in Portland on early Wednesday evening after some demonstrators smashed windows of downtown shops, and businesses.
Read more
Opinions

Yes, every arrest is not the same for the non-Left, just like every death is not the same for you. Drop the hypocrisy

Editorial Desk -
The Left wants the non-Left and even the BJP to express the same anguish when left journalists are hounded - here is why that is an unfair ask
Read more

Murky history of Konkan Range, under which Alibaug police station comes, where Arnab Goswami was taken after arrest: Sheena Bora and Parambir Singh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After arrest, Arnab Goswami was taken to Alibaug police station, that comes under the Konkan Range, Raigad, where after hours of custody, the police produced him in court.

Haryana: Priest attacked by goons with a cricket bat, admitted to Mathura hospital in a critical condition

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The brutal assault with a cricket bat has left the priest heavily injured. His family has admitted him in a hospital in Mathura.

Alibaug Court rejects Mumbai Police plea seeking custody of Arnab Goswami, grants judicial custody and asks to keep bail papers ready

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The court observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of Arnab Goswami in it

Fresh FIR filed by Mumbai police against Arnab Goswami alleging he had assaulted a lady police officer during his arrest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vendetta of the Maharashtra Government against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami continues unabated

Recently Popular

News Reports

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

Anurag -
The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.
Read more
Editor's picks

Mumbai Police team led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze reportedly assaults Arnab’s minor son, in-laws, carried AK-47 to arrest him

OpIndia Staff -
In a shocking display of might of state, the Mumbai Police not only assaulted and dragged Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami before making the arrest but also physically assaulted his minor son and other family members.
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister Smriti Irani gives a befitting reply to ‘troll-cum-journalist’ who defends Mumbai Police assault against Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani told the 'journalist' that the fact that she was trolling the union minister and calling her names shows her rights are protected
Read more
Editor's picks

“Aap penguin lagte hai toh log penguin hi kahenge”: Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Maharashtra govt for brazen suppression of FoE

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut expressed her support and solidarity for senior journalist Arnab Goswami who was assaulted and dragged by the Mumbai Police before being arrested this morning
Read more
Crime

YouTuber Nizamul Khan kills girlfriend’s brother Kamal Sharma after he opposed their relationship, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested by the Police in Noida for murdering the brother of his girlfriend.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

US Elections: Trump supporters stabbed in Washington DC allegedly by BLM protestors, violence erupts in other parts of the country

OpIndia Staff -
Riots had erupted in Portland on early Wednesday evening after some demonstrators smashed windows of downtown shops, and businesses.
Read more
News Reports

NCP wants former CM Devendra Fadnavis to be made co-accused in the suicide case along with ‘BJP worker’ Arnab Goswami, Congress cheers

OpIndia Staff -
The NCP has accused the previous state government of putting pressure on Naik family to withdraw the case.
Read more
News Reports

After Mumbai police unilaterally re-opens 2018 case against Arnab Goswami, daughter of man who committed suicide approaches HC to re-investigate case

OpIndia Staff -
Adnya Naik, daughter of Anvay Naik has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court, for reopening her father’s closed suicide case
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad church converting sponsored children by ‘providing religion’? NCPCR takes cognisance of complaint: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Agreement between Diocese of Nalgonda in Hyderabad and Joseph Chevalier Foundation of Canada talks about providing religion to children
Read more
Law

Kerala Gold Smuggling Scam: Special court extends custody of Pinarayi Vijayan’s former secretary Sivasankar

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case, has alleged multiple offences against Sivasankar.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission summons Raigad SP, asks for documents related to the arrest of Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
MHRC summoned SP Raigad to present documents based on which Arnab Goswami was arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami’s moves to Bombay HC challenging his arrest, calls it Maha govt’s vendetta

OpIndia Staff -
Goswami has sought an interim stay on the re-investigation initiated in the 2018 closed case on the direction of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Read more
News Reports

Was Nitish Kumar ‘calling out’ Yogi Adityanath for his comments on ’throwing out infiltrators? Not quite: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
News agencies misunderstood the context of Nitish Kumar's statement and alleged it was against Yogi Adityanath
Read more
World

Imran Khan snatches control of Kartarpur Sahib from Sikh body for the first time, hands it over to govt body headed by Muhammad Tariq...

OpIndia Staff -
Akali Dal leader Sisra condemed the move, saying that Imran Khan had given the control of Kartarpur Gurudwara to an ISI organisation
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Guard who killed a bank manager over ‘blasphemy’ in Pakistan greeted by Islamists with cheers and kisses

OpIndia Staff -
Videos have surfaced where Islamists are seen cheering the guard who shot a bank manager over blasphemy allegation in Pakistan
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
475,354FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com