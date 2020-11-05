As the USA witnesses confusing and political blame games over the Presidential elections and vote counting, cases of violence related to supporters of both sides have been reported in several places. Several pro-Trump supporters have been injured after they clashed with Antifa and several other far-left groups across the county on Wednesday night.

The Washington DC police are hunting for three attackers after they stabbed pro-Trump supporters during a clash in the capital. The chairman of the Proud Boys and a prominent female Trump supporter have been injured after they were attacked by members allegedly associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the pro-Trump group ‘Proud Boys’ and activist Bevelyn Beatty were stabbed, allegedly by a BLM protestor after clashes erupted between the two groups during a rally in Washington DC.

Conservative activist Bevelyn Beatty and Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio with one other person were just stabbed by BLM in Washington, DC pic.twitter.com/dTHTzDkbiJ — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) November 4, 2020

Reportedly, Beatty said she had been stabbed in the back. Tarrio said he was slashed in the stomach when they were walking home from a bar, adding the injuries were “very serious, but not life-threatening.”

Peter Newsham, the chief of DC police, said that initial reports suggested the three attackers being supporters of Black Lives Matter are now not believed to be true. “After more extensive investigation with the victims of the crime, we don’t know who (the suspects) are affiliated with,” said Newsham.

The police added that one suspect is described as a black woman wearing black sweatpants with a white stripe, orange leggings and a dark gray coat, armed with a knife.

National Guard deployed after violence erupts in Portland

Riots had erupted in Portland on early Wednesday evening after some demonstrators smashed windows of downtown shops, and businesses. As protests in Portland turned into riots, Gov. Kate Brown activated the Oregon National Guard to respond to the unrest in Oregon’s capital city.

The police have arrested at least 10 people, including one person accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail towards security personnel. The Police said they also seized a rifle, ammunition, a knife, hammers and fireworks from some people arrested.

Reportedly, the demonstrations began at two separate places in the city and both events began as rallies and evolved into violent protests in the evening. Some 150 people present during the march left the area and began walking west. Some people in the crowd broke windows of a hotel and a church, among other buildings.

Protestors attack police in New York

A woman protestor has been arrested by the NYPD officials for attacking and abusing the police officer during a rally.

A video has gone viral on the internet in which one protestor can be seeing yelling and abusing at police personnel. Shockingly, the woman protestor spat on a police officer’s face and screamed “f*ck you, fascist”.

A woman is arrested in New York City after she spat on a police officer’s face and screamed “f*ck you, fascist”

pic.twitter.com/9wwxZuFgxz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 5, 2020

Trump supporters gather outside Maricopa, Arizona

More than 150 supporters of President Trump gathered outside the Maricopa County election officials on Wednesday and chanted “Count the vote”, as officials did just that under the protection of sheriff’s deputies.

Trump supporters are outside of the Maricopa County Elections Department demanding to be let inside as ballots are being counted. #azfamily #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/HjyN7ufy23 — Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) November 5, 2020

Several pro-Trump supporters had also gathered at the parking lot at the Maricopa County election centre and chanted, “Fox News sucks” in anger over the network declaring Joe Biden as the winner in Arizona.

“We’re not going to let this election be stolen. Period,” said Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican.

Meanwhile, from New York City to Seattle, thousands of demonstrators have begun demanding that every vote be tallied. These protests in the US came after Trump supporters and a section of social media users made serious allegations of election rigging through ballot votes in several swing states.