Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Home News Reports Meet Pushpam Priya Choudhary and the Plurals party, which was likely dumped by its...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Meet Pushpam Priya Choudhary and the Plurals party, which was likely dumped by its own workers in Bihar elections

There are heartbreaking stories in politics and then there are stories that cripple your faith in humanity and leave you in tears on your bed, unable to summon the will to lift yourself up and go on about your life normally. The story of Pushpam Priya Choudhary, unfortunately, falls in the latter category.

OpIndia Staff
Pushpam Priya Choudhary
Pushpam Priya Choudhary (Image Credit: edexlive)
224

There are heartbreaking stories in politics and then there are stories that cripple your faith in humanity and leave you in tears on your bed, unable to summon the will to lift yourself up and go on about your life normally. The story of Pushpam Priya Choudhary and the Plurals party, unfortunately, falls in the latter category.

By any measure, Pushpam Priya Choudhary is a highly accomplished woman. According to her website, she completed her masters in Development Studies from the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex. Subsequently, she pursued Master of Public Administration at The London School of Economics & Political Science.

The Plurals party (Source: official party website)

At LSE, she studied Political Science, Political Philosophy, Public Administration, Economics, Philosophy for Public Policy, Social Policy and Political Communication. She returned to India in 2019 with the sole objective of building a better Bihar. Alas! To be so educated and duped by ordinary men and women of Bihar.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary co-founded the Plurals party with Anupam Suman, a former civil servant who also happens to be a graduate from the LSE and the University of Wales in the United Kingdom. The agenda for the party is the “complete transformation of Bihar”. The party says, “Plurals will strive against the contrived economic, social and political conditions to build a Bihar where every life is unquestionably equally valuable.”

Its website states, “Our mission is to revive the moribund economy of Bihar; to create a new Bihar that produces, innovates and invests to become the most well governed and developed state in the country by 2025 and one of the best liveable places in the world by 2030. Plurals will do so through evidence based policy making that stems from positive and programmatic politics.”

The agenda for the Plurals party includes “Everyone Governs”, “Putting the last first”, “Decentralisation”, “Anti-paternalism” and “Integration of multiple-realities”. By anti-paternalism, the party means that “Government is not the parent of people and thus it has no right to set paternalistic draconian rules.” By ‘integration’, it means, “We all have different realities and therefore different problems. These realities should be integrated by effective policy-making. Bihar is a state of immense potential but ‘one size fit all’ cannot work in Bihar as it is very diverse.”

All of this sounds very fancy, however, what was not fancy was how Pushpam Priya Choudhary reacted to the Bihar election results. Instead of accepting the results in good spirit, she resorted to accusations of EVM tampering. According to her, the BJP stole the votes that were casted for her in the polls.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary claims her votes were stolen

“EVM HACKED IN BIHAR!” She railed in one tweet of hers.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary claims EVMs were hacked

Pushpam Priya Choudhary was remarkably specific in her allegations of EVM tampering. She claimed that BJP rigged the elections and transferred all the votes casted in her favour to the NDA in all booths.

Plurals party founder claims BJP rigged the elections

However, since we know for a fact that EVMs cannot be tampered with and there have been enough occasions in the past when even opposition party leaders have confirmed their integrity apart from Supreme Court upholding the same, we had to believe that there must be a better explanation somewhere for her misguided confidence.

Fortunately for us, Pushpam Priya Choudhary was kind enough to provide evidence for the same herself. It appears that she was hoodwinked by the karyakartas of her own party who knew better than to trust her political competence. She claimed that even in booths where karyakartas of her party voted in front of her, her tally was zero.

Under such circumstances, where the infallibility of EVMs are assured, it is almost guaranteed that Pushpam Priya Choudhary was fooled by her own karyakartas. Of course, it is a bitter pill to swallow for any politician, to be betrayed by one’s own party men, but most times, acceptance of core realities is the best path forward.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary likely got betrayed by her own karyalartas

The Bihar elections 2020 did not work out too well for Pushpam Priya Choudhary but one hopes that she has learnt valuable lessons over the course of the election campaign that would help her in the future. One does hope that she will contest elections in the years to come as well since having a meltdown on social media is no way to end one’s political career, and her participation would continue to put a smile on the faces of citizens across the political spectrum.

The results of the Bihar elections 2020 have not been settled yet. While the NDA appeared to have pulled ahead earlier in the day, the Mahagathbandhan had caught up with them as of the time of writing this report. They are going neck and neck and the NDA has fallen below the majority mark.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPlurals party
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Meet Pushpam Priya Choudhary and the Plurals party, which was likely dumped by its own workers in Bihar elections

OpIndia Staff -
The story of Pushpam Priya Choudhary and the Plurals party is the most heartbreaking story in the Bihar elections.
Read more
Politics

The importance of Dubbaka, BJP’s win in the by-elections and how Raghunandan Rao achieved the impossible

S. Sudhir Kumar -
While most people in the country were interested in the results of the Bihar elections and probably MP by-elections too, a very gripping story was building up in the bye-election results of the Dubbaka constituency in Telangana
Read more

Kishanganj and how BJP’s Hindu candidate in a 70% Muslim dominated area will give sleepless nights to Mamata Banerjee: 35 seats at stake

OpIndia Explains Editorial Desk -
The Kishanganj story at the Bihar Elections 2020 holds some lessons for Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal Elections to come.

Live updates: Race to form govt in Bihar still on, NDA wins 26 seats with leads in 96 others, MGB wins 24

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.

Death, taxes and EVM conspiracy theories, some things are certain in life: As NDA pulls ahead in Bihar, opposition cries foul

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Justifications for the EVM manipulation conspiracy theories were quite creative this year with Udit Raj leading the way.

Bihar elections: Rajdeep Sardesai’s flip-flop on caste politics and polarisation as trends show BJP in lead

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai, who was earlier seen crediting the people of Bihar for reposing their faith in the economic concerns raised by Tejashwi Yadav, soon changed tunes and claimed that NDA's leads are due to 'polarisation'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Two ST workers commit suicide within 12 hours, blame Uddhav Thackeray govt for non-payment of dues, reduced salaries

OpIndia Staff -
The Uddhav Thackeray government has displayed their misplaced priorities by going after the dissidents such as Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but not addressing the financial woes suffered by the government employees
Read more
Politics

Congress leader Jitu Patwari imagines Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony and invites Manmohan Singh as chief guest, gets mocked on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
The misadventures of Congress leader Jitu Patwari continue as he shared fake news yet again, this time about Joe Biden.
Read more
World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
Politics

Trends show Shiv Sena performing worse than NOTA in 21 out of 22 seats in Bihar: Read details of all seats

OpIndia Staff -
The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 vote counting is underway and the result might be a massive upset from what the Exit polls predicted.
Read more
News Reports

Kapil Sibal’s son admits in court that the high TRP of Republic TV is accurate, while Maha govt alleges ‘scam’

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Sibal's son Akhil Sibal, while arguing in Delhi HC against the Bollywood slandering, submitted that Republic TV and Times Now together represent over 70% of English visual media.
Read more
News Reports

Shah Rukh Khan aide, who has been urging Kashmiri youth to fight against India, calls for assault on other journos after Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Ashai stated that with Trump gone, 'good values' will be restored and journalists he doesn't like will soon be pleading for their lives.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

Bihar elections: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM a vote cutter, calls it BJP’s ‘tact’

OpIndia Staff -
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury warned all "secular" parties to beware of Asaduddin Owaisi saying that his party AIMIM is a vote cutter.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Pushpam Priya Choudhary and the Plurals party, which was likely dumped by its own workers in Bihar elections

OpIndia Staff -
The story of Pushpam Priya Choudhary and the Plurals party is the most heartbreaking story in the Bihar elections.
Read more
Politics

The importance of Dubbaka, BJP’s win in the by-elections and how Raghunandan Rao achieved the impossible

S. Sudhir Kumar -
While most people in the country were interested in the results of the Bihar elections and probably MP by-elections too, a very gripping story was building up in the bye-election results of the Dubbaka constituency in Telangana
Read more
News Reports

Goa: College teacher compares women wearing Mangalsutra to chained dogs, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
Following the outrage caused by her Facebook post, Shilpa Singh said that she considered herself an intellectual and that her views were taken out of context.
Read more
Law

SC to hear bail plea of Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, Sessions Court postpones hearing to Thursday: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami had moved SC after the Bombay HC dismissed his petition for interim bail in 2018 abetment to suicide case on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to accept her party’s dismal performance, Congress leader fumes on Bihari voters, calls them ‘poor and greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
"Poor greedy voters voted NDA for free Covid vaccine" claimed Congress Leader.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Kishanganj and how BJP’s Hindu candidate in a 70% Muslim dominated area will give sleepless nights to Mamata Banerjee: 35 seats at stake

Editorial Desk -
The Kishanganj story at the Bihar Elections 2020 holds some lessons for Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal Elections to come.
Read more
Political History of India

Gujarat Congress concedes defeat as BJP gets landslide victory in by-elections, Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
Congress in Gujarat and MP abandon all its hopes to concede defeat even as the results of the by-polls are not yet out
Read more
News Reports

Live updates: Race to form govt in Bihar still on, NDA wins 26 seats with leads in 96 others, MGB wins 24

OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.
Read more
News Reports

Digvijay Singh cries ‘EVM tampering’ while Karti Chidambaram says stop blaming EVMs whenever results are not favourable

OpIndia Staff -
The Election Commission has in a presser, informed that there has been an absolutely glitch-free counting process so far. It confirmed that the EVMs are robust and safe
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
479,298FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com