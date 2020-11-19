Thursday, November 19, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Woman given triple talaq by husband over phone for not giving birth to a son

The woman has alleged that her in-laws used to harass her for not giving birth to a son. Her husband used to beat her too. In June this year, her husband had again assaulted her and expelled her from his house.

In Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim woman was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband over phone for not giving birth to a male child. The woman was reportedly earlier beaten up by her husband and expelled from the house. She has been living at her parental home.

According to reports, the woman has filed a complaint on the Chief Minister’s portal. She has two daughters and wants to live with her husband.

Assaulted by in-laws for giving birth to daughters

As per reports, victim Hasibunnisa from Vishnupura of Guaribazar police station area was married to Fariyad Ahmed of Vardpur village of Siddharthnagar about a decade ago. During her decade-long marriage with Ahmed, she gave birth to two daughters. The woman has alleged that her in-laws used to harass her for not giving birth to a son. Her husband used to beat her too. In June this year, her husband again assaulted her and expelled her from his house.

After being expelled by her husband, she took her daughters along with her and went to her maternal house and started living there hoping that her husband would come to take her back. However, to her shock, her husband had allegedly called her to pronounce triple talaq. Aggrieved by her husband’s act she went to SP office to file a complaint. Inspector-in-charge Ashwini Rai said that her complaint had been received and the matter was being investigated.

Incidents of triple talaq have been emerging despite the government enacting a law to criminalise it after the Supreme Court declared the practice unconstitutional.

Man gave triple talaq to wife after she got a vaginal infection

Earlier this month in Gujarat, a man allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife after she was diagnosed with a vaginal infection. The woman was pregnant and had developed a vaginal infection as she could not maintain proper hygiene due to pressure of household chores despite medical advice. The victim had complained that not only had her husband ignored her worsening health and dumped her at her parents’ house, he had also been asking her family to bear the expenses of his new marriage to another woman.

