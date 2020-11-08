In a shocking incident from Gujarat, a Muslim man gave instant Triple Talaq (divorce) to his 24-year-old wife after she was diagnosed with a vaginal infection.

As per reports, the woman, identified as Shabana Syed (24), stated that she got married to Siddique Ali Syed, a private company employee, in May last year. She alleged that her husband would harass her and threaten to break off ties over trivial issues. In July this year, she was pregnant, after which her doctor advised her to maintain good hygiene. But due to pressure of household work, she could not adhere to the advice and developed a vaginal infection.

Shabana requested Siddique to take her to a doctor for her condition, but he refused to do so. Last month, her condition worsened, leading to high fever and profuse bleeding. After that, she was taken to a hospital by her parents. Her husband visited her in the hospital, but when he learnt that she has been diagnosed with vaginal infection, he dumped her there, he left the hospital and never went back.

Accused threatened to remarry, demanded money from his wife

After Shabana was discharged from the hospital, her parents took her with them to their home in Goblaj village in Kheda, where she continued her medication. On October 27, Siddique went to her parent’s house, and hurled the choicest of expletives. He also said that he is going to marry another woman, and demanded Rs 1.50 from her in-laws for his marriage.

After that, he pronounced Talaq three times in from of his wife’s parents and sister, as Shabana wife was sleeping at that time. When she woke up, her family members informed her that Siddique has given her ‘triple talaq’. After that, approached police and filed a complaint under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act against her husband.