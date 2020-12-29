In another case of grooming jihad, a man named Mohammad Rafiq has been accused of faking his identity to trap a Hindu woman to force her into a marriage. The incident happened in Kolar area of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

According to a report in Jagran, the Hindu woman, a resident of Obaidullaganj, has not been keeping well since last four years. She had difficulty in walking and so her family had hired Rafiq, a resident of Hoshangabad for physiotherapy sessions. Rafiq allegedly hid his Muslim identity from the family of the woman and had introduced himself as Ravi.

Rafiq forged an Aadhar card

After the woman was gifted a mobile by her family, she started talking to Rafiq over phone and soon Rafiq proposed to her for marriage. He showed a forged Aadhar card to the family of the woman to ascertain his identity. The woman’s family agreed to get her married to Rafiq and the marriage was scheduled for December 27 in a temple. However, before the marriage could happen, some Hindu organisations came to know about it and they informed the police about a suspected forged identity case. Upon interrogation by police, the man admitted that his real name is Rafiq and he had a forged Aadhar card with a Hindu name.

As per reports, Rafiq not only pretended to be ‘Ravi Yadav’, he also used to participate in Hindu festivities and religious events with the family. He had reportedly told the girl’s family that he is an orphan and his parents had died years ago.

FIR filed against the accused

A zero FIR was filed by police against Rafiq on the complaint of the woman at the Kolar police station yesterday. The case diary has been sent to Obaidullaganj police station where the matter will proceed. ADG Bhopal South, Sai Krishna S. Thota confirmed that the accused had forged his Aadhar card. The police are now investigating the forgery and Rafiq’s intentions behind it.