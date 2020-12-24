Another case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has come to the fore from the national capital. A 20-year-old Hindu woman residing in Sarita Vihar, Delhi, has approached the police with a complaint against her 20-year-old Muslim tenant who entrapped her posing as a Hindu. According to a TOI report, the victim has alleged that one Sahib Ali forced her into a physical relationship and marriage. She accused him of beating her up. She also complained about being sexually assaulted by Sahib Ali’s father.

The woman in her complaint said that one Sahib Ali, who came to stay as a tenant in her house in November 2019, introduced himself as Rahul to befriend her. He lured her into maintaining a physical relationship with him and marrying him. Later, when his identity was revealed before the woman, he promised not to force her to change her religion or follow his customs. They got married at Kalka Mandir. However, Sahib Ali started beating her up and forced her into a physical relationship against her wishes, said the woman in her complaint.

The Hindu victim narrates her ordeal

Narrating her ordeal the woman said: “In November 2019, a man calling himself Rahul came to stay as a tenant in my house. After we became friends he proposed marriage to me. When I asked about his family, he said he did not have one. However, he later took me to a relatives house where I met his parents and other family members. That day I got to know that his name was Sahib Ali and he was a Muslim. We got married at Kalka Mandir and he promised me he wouldn’t pressurise me into changing my religion or following the customs of his faith. But he later began beating me and forced me into a physical relationship against my wishes”, said the victim.

She also complained against Sahib Ali’s father Hazisunnala, accusing him of touching her inappropriately and sexually assaulting her.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Sarita Vihar police have registered an FIR against the accused. Relevant sections of the IPC has been invoked. The case is being investigated, however, no arrests have been made so far.

Recent case of Grooming Jihad from Delhi

In another case of Grooming Jihad, which had been reported from the national capital last month, a Hindu man had filed a complaint at Prem Nagar police station against the woman named Nazreen Ansari and her relatives accusing of forcefully converting him to Islam