Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension after grave was dug next to a Hindu temple to bury a dead body

Sameer's family was adamant to bury him next to the temple despite being informed that the land is registered as a temple and in name of few private individuals. They relented only after police showed strictness, as per the report.

OpIndia Staff
Grave was dug up next to temple land in Bilsi, Uttar Pradesh (image courtesy: jagran.com)
Communal tension prevailed in Bilsi town of Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, after a grave was dug next to a temple. As reported by Jagran, in a bid to spoil communal harmony, some people dug up a grave for one Sameer, son of Sakuri, next to a Hindu temple.

When people saw a grave was being dug next to a temple, they raised objections. The land was also a private property of some people there. Following this, people of both communities got into an argument.

Upon getting information regarding the incident, a team from administration as well as police officials reached on the spot. Tehsil team checked up the records and informed that the land is recorded as a temple. It was also private property of some people. Hence, the grave could not be dug up there.

The police controlled the situation and a JCB was called in to fill up the dug up grave.

As per the report, one Sameer passed away on Monday after a trolly filled with bricks fell on him. On Tuesday, his family members started digging up the grave right next to the temple to bury him. When they got to know about it, the temple’s chairman Anuj Varshney, Tehsildar Ashok Soni as well as SHO Dharmendra Kumar reached on spot with his team.

Sameer’s family was adamant to bury him next to the temple despite being informed that the land is registered as a temple and in name of few private individuals. They relented only after police showed strictness, as per the report.

