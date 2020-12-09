Days after senior BJP worker Ulen Roy was killed in a clash between BJP workers and West Bengal Police, another BJP worker has been found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Swapan Das, a BJP booth committee member of Tufanganj assembly, was found hanging from the ceiling this morning inside a school building in West Bengal’s Coochbehar district.

BJP blames TMC goons

The official Twitter account of BJP Bengal unit posted a tweet, informing about Das’ suspicious murder and alleging TMC’s involvement in his death.

“Pishi’s goons can’t save their inevitable end by carrying out murders. People will uproot TMC from West Bengal soon,” the BJP Bengal Unit tweeted.

Swapan Das, BJP Booth committee member of Tufanganj assembly found hanging this morning. Finger of suspicion points to TMC goons for the MURDER.



Pishi’s goons can’t save their inevitable end by carrying out murders. People will uproot TMC from West Bengal soon! pic.twitter.com/zXG2HMQ9jE — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) December 9, 2020

The BJP has alleged that “miscreants” having their allegiance to the Trinamool Congress had murdered Das on Tuesday night and his body had been hanged later.

According to a local BJP leader, Das’ death was a cold-blooded murder presided over by the TMC. He cited the blood-stains present on the floor and the deceased’ feet touching the ground to allege there was foul play involved in his death.

TMC refutes allegations of murder

On the other hand, the TMC repudiated the allegations, stating that the BJP has a tendency of linking every “unnatural death” with the ruling party for “cheap politics”.

“Every death is unfortunate and the Trinamool Congress is in no way involved in the death of Das,” said Rabindranath Ghosh, the North Bengal Development Minister, adding, “The BJP is fomenting disturbances by doing cheap politics with every single unnatural death in the state”.

BJP worker Ulen Roy died during clashes with Bengal police

On December 7, West Bengal had become a war zone when the police attacked BJP workers during a peaceful protest against the WB government at Tinbatti. There were reports that TMC goons were also standing with the WB police and hurdled country-made bombs on the protesters.

The protest was against the Mamata Banerjee government for ignoring the under-developed North Bengal. Over a hundred people were injured, and one senior Karyakarta, Sri Ulen Roy, died.

Rising cases of political violence in West Bengal

West Bengal continues to be racked by a spate of political killings, with the ruling dispensation TMC often accused of eliminating opposition leaders with dissenting political beliefs.

In July this year, sitting MLA, Debendra Nath Roy was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his house in North Dinajpur district in north Bengal.

Roy was found hanging from a ceiling, outside a closed shop, near his home in the Hemtabad area of the district. His family and the party alleged that it was a “cold-blooded murder by TMC”.

In another such incident, a BJP worker named Purnachandra Das was found hanging from a tree near his house in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district weeks after Roy’s death.