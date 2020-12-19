Saturday, December 19, 2020
Home Editor's picks Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval for making false allegations based on...
Editor's picksFeaturedLawNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval for making false allegations based on hitjob by far-left website ‘Caravan’: Full details

OpIndia Staff
Vivek Doval (L) and Jairam Ramesh (R)
3

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday issued an unconditional apology to Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for falsely accusing him of money laundering based on an article published by a far-left propaganda website Caravan, that likes to count the caste of martyrs. The apology came after Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologised to Vivek Doval after losing the criminal defamation case filed by the latter against the Congress leader. The Congress leader said that he had uttered defamatory statement against Doval in the ‘heat of the moment’ and regretted doing the same.

Vivek Doval, son of NSA Ajit Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine for their alleged defamatory statement and article against him.

Apologising to Vivek Doval, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “I gave the statement against Vivek Doval and made several allegations in heat of the moment as it was the time of elections. I must verify it”.

The Congress leader issuing apology said, “I want to clarify that these statements or accusations were made drawing conclusions from an article that was published the previous day in The Caravan magazine. As the case progressed, I realised that perhaps the same independent verification may have been in order.”

He added, “However, the General Elections were close and the questions raised in the article seemed appropriate for being highlighted in making certain insinuations against you and your family.”

Jairam Ramesh also said he would also urge the INC to remove the press conference available on their website.

Following the apology by Jairam Ramesh, Vivek Doval said that he has accepted Congress leader’s apology, however, he added that the criminal defamation case against Caravan magazine will continue.

The apology came after a Delhi Court on Saturday closed the criminal defamation proceedings against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh after he tendered an apology to Vivek Doval in connection with his press conference over The Caravan’s article titled ‘The D Companies’.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh made false allegations against Vivek Doval based on a hit job by Caravan, had invited Defamation case

In January 2019, the far-left ‘news’ website Caravan Magazine had published an article targetting Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval. The article insinuated wrongdoing on the part of Vivek saying that he heads a hedge fund in Cayman islands even though his father, the NSA, talks about cracking down on tax havens.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had picked up the article to make up false allegations against Vivek Doval. Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had alleged money laundering through his company.

Following the hit job, Vivek Doval had moved Patiala House Court and filed a criminal defamation case against the author of the article Kushal Shroff, the Editor of Caravan Magazine and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who did a press conference based on the Caravan article.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval for making false allegations based on hitjob by far-left website ‘Caravan’: Full details

OpIndia Staff -
The apology came after Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine.
Read more
News Reports

Doordarshan will not broadcast ‘Sheikh Chilli’ anymore: Broadcaster takes action after snippet of Hinduphobic episode goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A cartoon show run on the public broadcaster Doordarshan named - "Sheikh Chilli and Friends" had stoked a controversy
Read more

Sikh organisation from Uttarakhand and UP calls for boycott of Sikhs supporting the three farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Sikh organisation said that any member of their community supporting the farm laws will face boycott from the community

BJP leader claims threat to life from ex father-in-law TMC MP Kalyan Bannerji, locked in Covid isolation ward with patients

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Kabir Shankar Bose was confined to a Covid isolation ward with other patients, thereby, threatening his life.

Clown to clown conversation between Rohini Singh and her comrade: Why do rich liberals hate the Middle Class so much?

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
There was a remarkable conversation between self-proclaimed 'journalist', Rohini Singh and her comrade Aditya Menon.

After Pakistani credit card found with Pratap Sarnaik, Uddhav Thackeray comes to his defence: Here is what he said

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ED has been probing Pratap Sarnaik in connection to a money laundering case. His close aide was arrested last month after raids.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala
Read more
News Reports

‘Tareekh pe Tareekh’ is a fact: Bombay HC refuses to initiate action against Sunaina Holey for criticising frequent adjournments in her case

OpIndia Staff -
Sunaina Holey had posted a tweet stating 'Tareekh pe Tareekh' due to frequent adjournments in her plea to quash FIRs against her
Read more
News Reports

After Pakistani credit card found with Pratap Sarnaik, Uddhav Thackeray comes to his defence: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
The ED has been probing Pratap Sarnaik in connection to a money laundering case. His close aide was arrested last month after raids.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Editor's picks

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval for making false allegations based on hitjob by far-left website ‘Caravan’: Full details

OpIndia Staff -
The apology came after Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik threatens Kirit Somaiya with a Rs 100 crore defamation suit: Here are the allegations levelled by BJP

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had on Wednesday accused Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik of cheating middle-class home buyers
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: 11 CPIM goons arrested for vandalising Subramaniam temple, attacking BJP workers after Palakkad Municipality loss

OpIndia Staff -
Times Now earlier reported that an RSS office in Karthikapally in Alappuzha was allegedly attacked by CPIM goons on December 16
Read more
News Reports

Doordarshan will not broadcast ‘Sheikh Chilli’ anymore: Broadcaster takes action after snippet of Hinduphobic episode goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A cartoon show run on the public broadcaster Doordarshan named - "Sheikh Chilli and Friends" had stoked a controversy
Read more
News Reports

Fugitive Godman Nityananda urges followers to apply for a 3-day visa and visit his fictitious country ‘Kailasa’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Gujarat police had registered an FIR against Swami Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram
Read more
News Reports

Video of Telangana AIMIM leader brandishing sword and gun goes viral, arrested after injuring three: Here is why he opened fire

OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM Adilabad district, Telangana president and former municipal vice chairman Farooq Ahmed opened fire on a group of people
Read more
News Reports

Sikh organisation from Uttarakhand and UP calls for boycott of Sikhs supporting the three farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
The Sikh organisation said that any member of their community supporting the farm laws will face boycott from the community
Read more
News Reports

‘I will go wherever Suvendu Adhikari goes’: Another jolt to TMC as its MLA Banasri Maity resigns, to join BJP with Adhikari

OpIndia Staff -
A string of TMC leaders submitted their resignations following the resignation of senior party leader Suvendu Adhikari.
Read more
News Reports

After Mumbai HC stayed transfer of Kanjurmarg land for metro car shed, Shiv Sena govt eyes land at BKC worth Rs 45,000 crore

OpIndia Staff -
BJP slammed Shiv Sena govt saying that more than development, Maharashtra govt is keen on stalling central govt's project
Read more
News Reports

From promising similar reforms in Punjab elections to dramatically tearing off laws: The sordid saga of AAP’s U-turns on Farm Laws

OpIndia Staff -
In its manifesto for Punjab elections in 2017, AAP had promised to amend APMC Act to allow farmers to sell outside the state
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com