Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval for making false allegations based on hitjob by far-left website ‘Caravan’: Full details

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday issued an unconditional apology to Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for falsely accusing him of money laundering based on an article published by a far-left propaganda website Caravan, that likes to count the caste of martyrs. The apology came after Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologised to Vivek Doval after losing the criminal defamation case filed by the latter against the Congress leader. The Congress leader said that he had uttered defamatory statement against Doval in the ‘heat of the moment’ and regretted doing the same.

Vivek Doval, son of NSA Ajit Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine for their alleged defamatory statement and article against him.

Apologising to Vivek Doval, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “I gave the statement against Vivek Doval and made several allegations in heat of the moment as it was the time of elections. I must verify it”.

The Congress leader issuing apology said, “I want to clarify that these statements or accusations were made drawing conclusions from an article that was published the previous day in The Caravan magazine. As the case progressed, I realised that perhaps the same independent verification may have been in order.”

He added, “However, the General Elections were close and the questions raised in the article seemed appropriate for being highlighted in making certain insinuations against you and your family.”

Jairam Ramesh also said he would also urge the INC to remove the press conference available on their website.

Following the apology by Jairam Ramesh, Vivek Doval said that he has accepted Congress leader’s apology, however, he added that the criminal defamation case against Caravan magazine will continue.

The apology came after a Delhi Court on Saturday closed the criminal defamation proceedings against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh after he tendered an apology to Vivek Doval in connection with his press conference over The Caravan’s article titled ‘The D Companies’.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh made false allegations against Vivek Doval based on a hit job by Caravan, had invited Defamation case

In January 2019, the far-left ‘news’ website Caravan Magazine had published an article targetting Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval. The article insinuated wrongdoing on the part of Vivek saying that he heads a hedge fund in Cayman islands even though his father, the NSA, talks about cracking down on tax havens.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had picked up the article to make up false allegations against Vivek Doval. Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had alleged money laundering through his company.

Following the hit job, Vivek Doval had moved Patiala House Court and filed a criminal defamation case against the author of the article Kushal Shroff, the Editor of Caravan Magazine and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who did a press conference based on the Caravan article.