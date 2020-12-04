Friday, December 4, 2020
Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee sends legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her tweets on farmer protests

Kangana had earlier had a verbal duel with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh over her tweet where she had said Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Bano is available at the protest site for hire at Rs 100.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana gets legal notice from Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee chief for tweets on farmer protests
Another legal notice sent to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut/ Image Source: Huffpost
74

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Thursday sent a legal notice to actor Kangana Ranaut over her tweets that allegedly targeted farmers, activists protesting against the new farm laws. 

The legal notice sent on behalf of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said that the actress defamed the farmers, protestors and activists involved in the ‘farmer protests’ against the Modi government. In its notice, the Sikh organisation has demanded an unconditional apology and unequivocal withdrawal of the ‘defamatory and derogatory’ tweet.

The notice was sent to Kangana Ranaut by a Delhi-based lawyer Raj Kamal on behalf of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

“We’ve sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as antinational. We demand an unconditional apology from her,” said DSGMC Pres Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Another notice to Kangana Ranaut for misidentifying an old woman

Similarly, another member of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has also sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for misidentifying an old woman at the farmers’ protest in the national capital as ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’.The notice was sent by advocate Harpreet Singh Hora on behalf of the committee member Jasmain Singh Noni.

In a legal notice dated November 30, Advocate Harkam Singh said that Ranaut should have authenticated information before posting it on social media and demanded an apology over her tweets, claiming that actress had misidentified the woman. The legal notice said Ranaut had allegedly claimed that Bilkis Bano was present at the farmers’ protest and was available for hire as a protestor in Rs 100.

Kangana had later deleted the tweet after it was clarified that the woman in the photo is an elderly woman named Mahinder Kaur from Punjab and not Shaheen Bagh fame Bilkis Bano, who, was also seen at the ongoing farmer protests recently.

Kangana Ranaut’s spat with Diljit Dosanjh

The notice to Kangana Ranaut comes at the backdrop of a recent spat between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh, who locked horns on social media platform Twitter over the ongoing farmer protests.

The argument started when Dosanjh shared a video of the elder woman, Mahinder Kaur, who was allegedly misunderstood as one of the protesters from anti-CAA protests.

In one of her tweets, Kangana Ranaut had also posted a tweet put out by Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu, who had accused Dosanjh of pushing Khalistani propaganda on Indian soil. Enraged by her expose, Diljit Dosanjh lost his cool and began to hurl abuses against Kangana Ranaut.

Earlier, we had published a detailed report on the Khalistani inclinations of Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh and his past associations with ISI’s Rehan Siddique.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

