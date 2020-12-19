On Friday, popular South Indian actor Dhanush took to social media to announce that he has joined the cast of upcoming Hollywood movie ‘The Gray Man’. Sharing the good news with his fans, Dhanush expressed his excitement on working in the film and thanked his fans for the love and support. The Netflix movie for which Dhanush thanked his fans is directed by Russo Brothers, also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Wagner Moura in lead roles.

The actor also posted a tweet, saying, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (‘Avengers’, ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread Love. OM NAMASHIVAYA.”

Interestingly, the actor ended his tweet by greeting Lord Shiva, saying ‘Om Nama Shivaya’.

However, the ‘liberal-secular’ media establishment in the country, perhaps did not like Dhanush openly expressing his religious sentiment on Twitter as he announced his new project. The media establishment, indulging in its usual act of chicanery, displayed its Hinduphobia by dropping ‘Om Nama Shivaya’ while reporting Dhanush’s statement.

In their effort to ‘secularise’ remarks made by Dhanush, the ‘liberal-secular’ media ecosystem displayed their Hinduphobic sentiments by axing words from Dhanush’s tweets to limit the influence of actor’s unapologetic and open display of his religion.

Here are the snippets of media reports that edited out Dhanush’s expression of Hindu identity to ‘secularise’ their coverage.

The Indian Express, the epitome of ‘liberal-secular’ media establishment, deliberalely ignored to add ‘Om Nama Shivaya’ in its report even as they posted the original tweet put out by Dhanush.

Not just Indian Express, even ABP News, Deccan Herald, News18 resorted to ‘secularise’ Dhanush tweets by simply axing the religious slogan of ‘Om Nama Shivaya’

Deccan Herald indulged in a similar act. The report by DH was based on a PTI report and it left out ‘Om Namah Shivay’, which Dhanush had included in his statement announcing his new Hollywood Netflix movie.

Even News18 was not far behind in the race of pushing ‘Hinduphobic’ content.

The dishonesty of ‘liberal-secular’ in reporting facts is glaringly exposed in this incident. The media, which has a habit of absolving crimes committed by minority communities and giving them a ‘Hindu spin’, have now found a new way to tone down the open proclamation of one’s Hindu identity.