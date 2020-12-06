Sunday, December 6, 2020
Home News Reports Tamil Nadu: DMK-VCK cadre attack Hindu leader and IMK chief Arjun Sampath, prevent him...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: DMK-VCK cadre attack Hindu leader and IMK chief Arjun Sampath, prevent him from paying respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar

A few members belonging to far-left 'Periyarist' organizations and Communists reportedly surrounded the IMK leader and allegedly tried to attack IMK chief. One of the members also reportedly objected to chanting 'Bharath Mata ki Jai' inside the memorial.

OpIndia Staff
Indu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath and VCK cadres/ Image Source: communemag
8

In a shocking display of intolerance towards Hindu groups, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) workers gheraoed and forcefully tried to prevent Indu Makkal Katchi head Arjun Sampath from paying respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar at a memorial in Chennai, reports Communemag.

According to the reports, Indu Makkal Katchi chief Arjun Sampath had visited Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue at the memorial located in Raja Annamalai Puram in Chennai to pay his respects on the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar. During his visit, VCK and DMK cadres, both parties allies of Congress in Tamil Nadu, confronted him and prevented him from entering the premises.

Shockingly, the party workers locked the gates and kept shouting slogans at Arjun Sampath. Making anti-Hindu statements, the cadres present at the spot said that they would uproot Sanatana Dharmam and ‘eradicate’ saffron while aggressively charging at the IMK members who had come to pay respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Two members belonging to Muslim community belonging to VCK’s flag also tried to snatch Arjun Sampath’s saffron shawl worn around his neck.

VCK-DMK cadre objects to chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans

A few members belonging to far-left ‘Periyarist’ organizations and Communists reportedly surrounded the IMK leader and allegedly tried to attack IMK chief. One of the members also reportedly objected to chanting ‘Bharath Mata ki Jai’ inside the memorial.

However, Arjun Sampath and other IMK leaders managed to enter the memorial to pay respects to the national leader with the help of police.

Arjun Sampath said, “These so called flagbearers of social justice are practicing a kind of untouchability by preventing me from paying respects to Babasaheb. They should be ashamed of themselves to use Babasaheb’s name. He is not a leader of the VCK or the DMK. He is a leader for all Indians”.

Sampath also warned them saying that such undemocratic and ruthless behaviour of VCK and DMK goons will not prevent them from paying respects and that they would be visiting 5 places where Ambedkar’s statue has been kept to pay respects.

“IMK follows the principle of Babasaheb whereas these VCK goons follow the principles of EVR [known as ‘Periyar’ by his followers]”, the IMK leader said.

He said that the VCK head should monitor and control his cadres who are bringing disrepute to Babasaheb’s name. He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to take action against such miscreants added that the IMK is always ready to engage with the VCK on forums of dialogue and not in violence.

VCK’s history of intimidation and violence

The far-left political party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and its cadre, especially its chief Thol Thirumavalavan are extremely abusive to Hindus, in particular to upper caste communities. They have time-and-again abused and attacked Hindu organisations.

In October,  an office-bearer of the Hindu organisation in Tamil Nadu – Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) was attacked by members belonging Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) at Vedachandur in Dindigul district. The VCK members stabbed an IMK member identified as Manikandan Prabhu, who worked as the in-charge of Vedanthur Assembly constituency for IMK.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan hate speech against Hindus

Earlier this week, Thol Thirumavalavan, the Member of Parliament from Chidambaram constituency of Tamil Nadu, sparked a massive controversy by making hate speech against Hindus by saying that Hindu religious scriptures treated women as ‘sex workers’.

Thol Thirumavalavan, the founder of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who won 2019 Lok Sabha elections under a UPA-DMK alliance ticket from Chidambaram constituency, recently spoke in an online seminar organised by a Periyarist group. In his speech, the controversial anti-Hindu ‘activist’-cum-politician said that all Hindu women are ‘prostitutes’ according to Sanatana dharma.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan spoke about Periyar and hailed him for ‘helping’ break the Brahmanical ideologies that were taught by Hindu scriptures.

Thol Thirumavalavan has a history of indulging in such anti-Hindu rants. Last year in November, Thol Thirumavalavan had made offensive statements against Hindu temples triggering a massive uproar across social media

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Rana Ayyub talks about Muslim-Sikh unity, which is as real as her ‘journalism’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The tactical understanding between the Pakistan-sponsored Khalistani elements who have hijacked the Punjab farmer protests and Islamists is being falsely depicted as some sort of 'Sikh-Muslim unity'.
Read more
Politics

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu invokes ‘Hum Dekhenge’, the poem that was cited often during anti-CAA protests by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Navjot Singh Sidhu, senior leader of the Congress party, invoked the Islamist 'Hum Dekhenge' poem by Faiz Ahmad Faiz.
Read more

Cold chain ready, doctors, healthcare workers to be vaccinated on priority: Gujarat govt charts out map for coronavirus vaccination in state

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Gujarat state deputy chief minister and health minister Nitin Patel on Saturday chalked out the map for coronavirus vaccination in the state.

Trouble for BJP in Tripura? Party’s state observer reaches Agartala to meet with dissident MLAs and resolve dispute

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Kumar Sonkar, BJP's Tripura observer, has reached Agartala on Saturday to resolve the dispute with the dissident MLAs.

Saradha Scam: Kingpin Sudipta Sen writes to PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee from jail alleging top politicians received money from him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sudipta Sen wrote the letter from jail naming Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Sujan Chakraborty, Biman Bose, Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikary

“Republic is undaunted”: Arnab Goswami challenges Uddhav Thackeray after Republic’s Ghanshyam Singh says he was beaten while in police custody

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami said that despite all the unspeakable methods used by Thackeray government to coerce Republic, they will now bow down.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh joins Farmer’s protests, justifies “Indira thok di” comment

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple videos of Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh's father, have gone viral on social media where he has been giving provocative speeches amid the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra government confirms that Anvay Naik murdered his own mother, Arnab Goswami moves HC against charge sheet: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has alleged that Maharashtra police filed the charge sheet by following the dictates of the state government
Read more
Opinions

TRS goes from 99 to 56 seats, BJP goes from 4 to 49: Here is why, and it is not what English media thinks

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Elections to the GHMC were actually due in February of 2021 but TRS decided to pre-pone the elections by three months to gain an upper hand
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Tamil Nadu: DMK-VCK cadre attack Hindu leader and IMK chief Arjun Sampath, prevent him from paying respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar

OpIndia Staff -
DMK and VCK workers tried to prevent Indu Makkal Katchi head Arjun Sampath from paying respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar
Read more
Politics

Ichchhadhaari protester Yogendra Yadav to lead ‘chakka jam’ for Punjab farmers, will block delivery of essential commodities

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav appears to be leading the protests against the newly passed farm laws by Punjab farmers.
Read more
News Reports

“Ram symbolises heroism for me”: Saif Ali Khan retracts his statement of showing ‘humane’ side of Ravan in ‘Adipurush’, but only partially

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan said that he sincerely apologises to everybody and withdraws his statement after he had hurt people's sentiments
Read more
Political History of India

Rana Ayyub talks about Muslim-Sikh unity, which is as real as her ‘journalism’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The tactical understanding between the Pakistan-sponsored Khalistani elements who have hijacked the Punjab farmer protests and Islamists is being falsely depicted as some sort of 'Sikh-Muslim unity'.
Read more
Politics

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu invokes ‘Hum Dekhenge’, the poem that was cited often during anti-CAA protests by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Navjot Singh Sidhu, senior leader of the Congress party, invoked the Islamist 'Hum Dekhenge' poem by Faiz Ahmad Faiz.
Read more
News Reports

Norway: Central bank deputy governor resigns after his security clearance was cancelled for having a Chinese wife

OpIndia Staff -
Jon Nicolaisen informed that he was resigning as his security clearance was not renewed as wife is Chinese who lives in China
Read more
News Reports

‘My wife has converted to Hindu religion’: Rahul Mahajan on his Russian wife Natalya Ilina

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Mahajan said, "she is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati"
Read more
News Reports

Cold chain ready, doctors, healthcare workers to be vaccinated on priority: Gujarat govt charts out map for coronavirus vaccination in state

OpIndia Staff -
Gujarat state deputy chief minister and health minister Nitin Patel on Saturday chalked out the map for coronavirus vaccination in the state.
Read more
Politics

Trouble for BJP in Tripura? Party’s state observer reaches Agartala to meet with dissident MLAs and resolve dispute

OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Kumar Sonkar, BJP's Tripura observer, has reached Agartala on Saturday to resolve the dispute with the dissident MLAs.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer protests: In 2010, Congress-led panel had blamed the APMC system for poverty among farmers

OpIndia Staff -
Congress is opposing agriculture laws but in 2010 its committee said APMC system is the reason why farmers are poor
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
493,836FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com