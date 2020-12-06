In a shocking display of intolerance towards Hindu groups, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) workers gheraoed and forcefully tried to prevent Indu Makkal Katchi head Arjun Sampath from paying respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar at a memorial in Chennai, reports Communemag.

According to the reports, Indu Makkal Katchi chief Arjun Sampath had visited Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue at the memorial located in Raja Annamalai Puram in Chennai to pay his respects on the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar. During his visit, VCK and DMK cadres, both parties allies of Congress in Tamil Nadu, confronted him and prevented him from entering the premises.

Shockingly, the party workers locked the gates and kept shouting slogans at Arjun Sampath. Making anti-Hindu statements, the cadres present at the spot said that they would uproot Sanatana Dharmam and ‘eradicate’ saffron while aggressively charging at the IMK members who had come to pay respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Two members belonging to Muslim community belonging to VCK’s flag also tried to snatch Arjun Sampath’s saffron shawl worn around his neck.

VCK-DMK cadre objects to chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans

A few members belonging to far-left ‘Periyarist’ organizations and Communists reportedly surrounded the IMK leader and allegedly tried to attack IMK chief. One of the members also reportedly objected to chanting ‘Bharath Mata ki Jai’ inside the memorial.

However, Arjun Sampath and other IMK leaders managed to enter the memorial to pay respects to the national leader with the help of police.

Arjun Sampath said, “These so called flagbearers of social justice are practicing a kind of untouchability by preventing me from paying respects to Babasaheb. They should be ashamed of themselves to use Babasaheb’s name. He is not a leader of the VCK or the DMK. He is a leader for all Indians”.

Sampath also warned them saying that such undemocratic and ruthless behaviour of VCK and DMK goons will not prevent them from paying respects and that they would be visiting 5 places where Ambedkar’s statue has been kept to pay respects.

“IMK follows the principle of Babasaheb whereas these VCK goons follow the principles of EVR [known as ‘Periyar’ by his followers]”, the IMK leader said.

He said that the VCK head should monitor and control his cadres who are bringing disrepute to Babasaheb’s name. He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to take action against such miscreants added that the IMK is always ready to engage with the VCK on forums of dialogue and not in violence.

VCK’s history of intimidation and violence

The far-left political party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and its cadre, especially its chief Thol Thirumavalavan are extremely abusive to Hindus, in particular to upper caste communities. They have time-and-again abused and attacked Hindu organisations.

In October, an office-bearer of the Hindu organisation in Tamil Nadu – Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) was attacked by members belonging Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) at Vedachandur in Dindigul district. The VCK members stabbed an IMK member identified as Manikandan Prabhu, who worked as the in-charge of Vedanthur Assembly constituency for IMK.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan hate speech against Hindus

Earlier this week, Thol Thirumavalavan, the Member of Parliament from Chidambaram constituency of Tamil Nadu, sparked a massive controversy by making hate speech against Hindus by saying that Hindu religious scriptures treated women as ‘sex workers’.

Thol Thirumavalavan, the founder of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who won 2019 Lok Sabha elections under a UPA-DMK alliance ticket from Chidambaram constituency, recently spoke in an online seminar organised by a Periyarist group. In his speech, the controversial anti-Hindu ‘activist’-cum-politician said that all Hindu women are ‘prostitutes’ according to Sanatana dharma.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan spoke about Periyar and hailed him for ‘helping’ break the Brahmanical ideologies that were taught by Hindu scriptures.

Thol Thirumavalavan has a history of indulging in such anti-Hindu rants. Last year in November, Thol Thirumavalavan had made offensive statements against Hindu temples triggering a massive uproar across social media