Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Home Fact-Check Fact Check: Has the government sold the Indian Railways to Adani Group as alleged...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Fact Check: Has the government sold the Indian Railways to Adani Group as alleged in a viral video? Read the truth here

Railways have earned ₹204.10 crores and ₹223.53 crores during financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively from non-fare revenues. Advertisements on Indian Railways is not only commonplace but the Railways also earns big revenues from locomotive branding.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leaders caught spreading misinformation about Indian Railways
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, (L) Locomotive advertising (R), images via Business Standard and Twitter
1

Social media platforms are awash with a video of a train pasted with the banners of ‘Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta’, claiming that the Indian Railways have been privatised by the Indian Government and sold to the Adani Group.

The video which was first shared on Facebook shows a train with posters of ‘Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta’, a popular wheat flour brand, and the company name ‘Adani Wilmar’ affixed on it. Fortune brand is owned by Adani Wilmar, which sells a host of products under the said brand.

Before long, the video went viral and many people started sharing it on their social media accounts to express their dismay over the supposed privatisation of the Indian Railways.

One social media user shared the video on Facebook with the caption: “Adani Airports…Adani Ports…Adani Power…Adani Coal India…Adani Railways.” With the post, the user tried to insinuate that the Railways has been sold to Adani just like Airports, Power, Ports have been.

Many others have also shared the video on Facebook to claim that Adani Group is indeed controlling the Indian Railways now. Not only Facebook, but the video found its way on Twitter as well, with many Twitter users, including prominent people sharing the video to imply that Adani Group has taken over the Indian Railways.

Priyanka Gandhi shares fake, misleading claims of Hardik Patel

The video was shared by the working President of Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel, saying, “Adani’s fresh flour advertisements on Indian Railways are worth a watch. Now we can say with belief that the farmers’ fight is on the path of truth.”

The blatant fake news spread by Hardik Patel was spread further by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who retweeted Patel’s video.

Priyanka Gandhi further spreading the fake claims by Congress leader

Several other Twitter users also shared the video, accusing the government of transferring the proprietorship of the Indian Railways to the Adani Group.

PIB rubbishes the claims

The Press Information Bureau has rubbished the allegations of Adani Group taking over the Indian Railways that have surfaced on internet along with the aforementioned video.

The fact-checking arm of the Press Information Bureau posted a tweet, dismissing the claim that the Indian Government has transferred the ownership of Railways to the Adani Group and calling the video shared on social media websites as misleading. The tweet also mentioned that the posters of Adani Wilmar were just commercial advertisements that are intended to improve the revenues of the Indian Railways.

The Indian Railways, Airports and several government facilities like bus stations, bus services and Metro rail services sell advertising space to private companies generate revenues. It is a common practice across the world.

Advertisements on Indian Railways is a common norm

Advertisements on Indian Railways is not only commonplace but the Railways also earns big revenues from locomotive branding. As per a report published in the Financial Express this year, the Indian Railways has been earning crores in revenues by allowing brand promotions on the locomotives.

The report said the locomotive branding is a part of the NFR scheme formulated by Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry. The Railways had realised that long-term sustainability is not possible with revenue from just freight and passenger fare. The NFR policy incorporates various schemes for revenue-yielding activities including train branding, rail radio scheme and using platforms for installing ATMs and renting out less-crowded platforms for wedding or teaching purposes across the country.

Railways have earned ₹204.10 crores and ₹223.53 crores during financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively from non-fare revenues.

Popular brands such as Fortune and Haldiram were among the top companies to brand their products on Railway coaches. In February 2020, a total of five additional WAP 7 locomotives were assigned to Adani Wilmar Group on a pro-rata basis. A locomotive with Fortune branding was flagged off at Vadodara railway station in February.

Similarly, Haldiram was awarded the branding of five locomotives through an open tender by the Railways. The locomotives were then pasted with illustrations of Haldiram’s popular sweets and snacks such as rasgulla, gulab jamun, bhujia sev etc.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAdani Indian railways, Ambani Adani Congress, Adani group
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Fact Check: Has the government sold the Indian Railways to Adani Group as alleged in a viral video? Read the truth here

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Hardik Patel had shared the misleading claims on Twitter. General Secretary Priyanka Vadra had shared the fake claims further.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hemant Soren raped me like an animal, sex maniac’: Woman alleges death threat, letter demanding police protection goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend 'JusticeforAyesha' to demand justice for a woman, who was allegedly raped and threatened by the incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seven years ago at a hotel in Mumbai.
Read more

Punjab farmers vs farmers: Punjab farmer organisations with Maoist links oppose govt talking to farmers from other states

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The letter is written by Darshan Pal, who was a founding member of Maoist organisation PDFI.

India Post Payments Bank launches digital payment service DakPay, here is a comprehensive guide on how to use it

OpIndia Explains Anurag -
DakPay app comes with a suite of digital financial and assisted banking services offered by India post and IPPB using the postal network

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.

On Vijay Diwas, watch rare footage of Pakistan Army surrendering to Indian Armed Forces after the humiliating defeat in 1971 war

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani forces in erstwhile East Pakistan, led by General AA Khan Niazi along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered unconditionally before the Indian forces. This historic incident paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

With ‘farmers’ failing to get mass support, editor-in-chief of Punjabi mag spreads blatant lies, fear-mongers about Armed forces uprising

OpIndia Staff -
"Many will be killed and get injured in government's operation against farmers at Sindhu border" claimed fear-mongerer Gurcharan Singh Babbar
Read more
Law

‘Insulting Hindutva is not religious insult’: Abhinav Chandrachud, son of SC Justice Chandrachud, argues before Karnataka HC

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Chandrachud contended that using insulting language for Hindutva did not amount to insulting Hinduism.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Fact-Check

Fact Check: Has the government sold the Indian Railways to Adani Group as alleged in a viral video? Read the truth here

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Hardik Patel had shared the misleading claims on Twitter. General Secretary Priyanka Vadra had shared the fake claims further.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hemant Soren raped me like an animal, sex maniac’: Woman alleges death threat, letter demanding police protection goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend 'JusticeforAyesha' to demand justice for a woman, who was allegedly raped and threatened by the incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seven years ago at a hotel in Mumbai.
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani granted bail by Mumbai court in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Khanchandani was arrested by Mumbai police from his residence a day before the hearing for anticipatory bail was scheduled.
Read more
News Reports

India gearing up for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, cold chain infrastructure being set up across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The scale of inoculation for Covid-19 is going to be unprecedented, therefore, the government is preparing in advance, informed Heath Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
Read more
News Reports

Home Minister Amit Shah’s outreach to farmers in West Bengal: Lunch at a farmer’s house, followed by rally in support of new farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting West Bengal on December 19 ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state
Read more
News Reports

Punjab farmers vs farmers: Punjab farmer organisations with Maoist links oppose govt talking to farmers from other states

OpIndia Staff -
The letter is written by Darshan Pal, who was a founding member of Maoist organisation PDFI.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai based actor Salman Jaffery arrested for looting people by posing as a police officer

OpIndia Staff -
Salman Jaffery was arrested after an elderly woman from Dehradun filed a complaint with police of robbery and cheating
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Congress mayoral candidate N Venugopal loses to BJP rival by just one vote. Netizens in splits

OpIndia Staff -
UDF candidate N Venugopal, who was seen as Congress's mayoral candidate blamed EVMs after he was defeated by just 1 vote.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

India Post Payments Bank launches digital payment service DakPay, here is a comprehensive guide on how to use it

Anurag -
DakPay app comes with a suite of digital financial and assisted banking services offered by India post and IPPB using the postal network
Read more
News Reports

Farmers’ protests: Over 1800 factories facing a hard time due to closed borders in Delhi, CII warns of adverse impact on economy

Anurag -
Businesses in Delhi are facing losses as goods movement is affected due to farmer protests.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,738FollowersFollow
21,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com