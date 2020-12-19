‘We were committed to ensuring such brazen lies and fake news are called out’: Read full statement by Vivek Doval after Jairam Ramesh apologised

After Congress leader Jairam Ramesh issued an unconditional apology to him for falsely accusing him of money laundering, Vivek Doval said that he felt vindicated after the closure of defamation case he had filed against the Congress leader.

Vivek Doval, an investment banker and also the son of country’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, issued a statement after the conclusion of the criminal defamation he had filed against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. On Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh issued an unconditional apology to Vivek Doval for falsely accusing him of money laundering based on an article published by a far-left propaganda website Caravan. Interestingly, Jairam Ramesh said that since it was general elections, he thought it would be a good time to make these insinuations against Vivek Doval.

Apology letter accessed by OpIndia

“Today I feel vindicated. Based on our legal actions, wise sense prevailed on Mr Ramesh and he has tendered an unconditional apology to the Court and to us for his actions. His admission that his assertions were in the context of impending elections makes the political motive obvious. He has accepted his mistake and I am grateful that in his letter he has promised to remove his statements from the official website of the Indian National Congress,” said Vivek Doval in his statement released after he accepting apologies from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Doval, in his statement, said that the case was filed after Ramesh had made several unfounded and defamatory accusations against him and his family. These baseless statements were done to defame them for narrow political reasons and create a sense of suspicion against his legitimate professional activity, he added.

Decided to pursue case to expose acts of peddling lies and fake news: Vivek Doval

Vivek Doval also added that he decided to pursue the matter in the court of law and filed criminal defamation against the Congress leader to not only clear the name from the allegation but also show that such acts of peddling brazen lies and fake news in public life are exposed.

The full statement by Vivek Doval read:

“Shri Jairam Ramesh had conducted a Press Conference on January 17, 2019, where he had made several unfounded and defamatory accusations against me and my family. These baseless statements were done to defame us for narrow political reasons and create a sense of suspicion against my legitimate professional activity.

We decided to pursue the matter in the court of law and filed criminal defamation against Mr Jairam Ramesh. The matter is sub judice. We were committed to not only clear our name but also ensure that such acts of peddling brazen lies and fake news in public life are called out by law-abiding citizens.

Given his stature in public life, we have accepted the apology and have decided not to legally pursue the matter further. We are confident that our moral victory today will send a signal that nobody however high and mighty can stand against the power of truth and righteousness. I once again as a proud Indian proclaim `Satyamev Jayate’.

I would like to thank, with all my heart, my excellent legal team of Mr DP Singh, Sonam Gupta and Divansh Arya. I remain eternally grateful to you Sir, you guided and believed in me when I felt helpless and vulnerable“.

Accepting the apology given Jairam Ramesh’s stature in public life

The letter also stated that Vivek Doval has decided to accept the apology tendered by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh due to the latter’s stature in public life. He confirmed accepting the apology and added that they have decided not to legally pursue the matter further. The apology came after Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine.

He continued, “We are confident that our moral victory today will send a signal that nobody however high and mighty can stand against the power of truth and righteousness. I once again as a proud Indian proclaim ‘Satyamev Jayate’.” He also thanked his legal team for guiding and believing in him.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s false allegations against Vivek Doval based on a hit job by Caravan, had invited defamation case

In January 2019, the far-left ‘news’ website Caravan Magazine had published an article targetting Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval. The article insinuated wrongdoing on the part of Vivek saying that he heads a hedge fund in Cayman islands even though his father, the NSA, talks about cracking down on tax havens.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had picked up the article to make up false allegations against Vivek Doval. Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had alleged money laundering through his company.

Following the hit job, Vivek Doval had moved Patiala House Court and filed a criminal defamation case against the author of the article Kushal Shroff, the Editor of Caravan Magazine and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who did a press conference based on the Caravan article.