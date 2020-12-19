Saturday, December 19, 2020
Home News Reports 'We were committed to ensuring such brazen lies and fake news are called out':...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

‘We were committed to ensuring such brazen lies and fake news are called out’: Read full statement by Vivek Doval after Jairam Ramesh apologised

Vivek Doval said, "We are confident that our moral victory today will send a signal that nobody however high and mighty can stand against the power of truth and righteousness. I once again as a proud Indian proclaim 'Satyamev Jayate'." He also thanked his legal team for guiding and believing in him.

OpIndia Staff
Vivek Doval/ Image Source: Midday
7

After Congress leader Jairam Ramesh issued an unconditional apology to him for falsely accusing him of money laundering, Vivek Doval said that he felt vindicated after the closure of defamation case he had filed against the Congress leader.

Vivek Doval, an investment banker and also the son of country’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, issued a statement after the conclusion of the criminal defamation he had filed against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. On Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh issued an unconditional apology to Vivek Doval for falsely accusing him of money laundering based on an article published by a far-left propaganda website Caravan. Interestingly, Jairam Ramesh said that since it was general elections, he thought it would be a good time to make these insinuations against Vivek Doval.

Apology letter by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to Vivek Doval, accessed by OpIndia
Apology letter accessed by OpIndia

“Today I feel vindicated. Based on our legal actions, wise sense prevailed on Mr Ramesh and he has tendered an unconditional apology to the Court and to us for his actions. His admission that his assertions were in the context of impending elections makes the political motive obvious. He has accepted his mistake and I am grateful that in his letter he has promised to remove his statements from the official website of the Indian National Congress,” said Vivek Doval in his statement released after he accepting apologies from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Doval, in his statement, said that the case was filed after Ramesh had made several unfounded and defamatory accusations against him and his family. These baseless statements were done to defame them for narrow political reasons and create a sense of suspicion against his legitimate professional activity, he added.

Decided to pursue case to expose acts of peddling lies and fake news: Vivek Doval

Vivek Doval also added that he decided to pursue the matter in the court of law and filed criminal defamation against the Congress leader to not only clear the name from the allegation but also show that such acts of peddling brazen lies and fake news in public life are exposed.

“We were committed to not only clear our name but also ensure that such acts of peddling brazen lies and fake news in public life are called out by law-abiding citizens,” Vivek Doval added in his statement that is accessed by OpIndia.

The full statement by Vivek Doval read:

Shri Jairam Ramesh had conducted a Press Conference on January 17, 2019, where he had made several unfounded and defamatory accusations against me and my family. These baseless statements were done to defame us for narrow political reasons and create a sense of suspicion against my legitimate professional activity.

We decided to pursue the matter in the court of law and filed criminal defamation against Mr Jairam Ramesh. The matter is sub judice. We were committed to not only clear our name but also ensure that such acts of peddling brazen lies and fake news in public life are called out by law-abiding citizens.

Today I feel vindicated. Based on our legal actions, wise sense prevailed on Mr Ramesh and he has tendered an unconditional apology to the Court and to us for his actions. His admission that his assertions were in the context of impending elections makes the political motive obvious. He has accepted his mistake and I am grateful that in his letter he has promised to remove his statements from the official website of the Indian National Congress.

Given his stature in public life, we have accepted the apology and have decided not to legally pursue the matter further. We are confident that our moral victory today will send a signal that nobody however high and mighty can stand against the power of truth and righteousness. I once again as a proud Indian proclaim `Satyamev Jayate’.

I would like to thank, with all my heart, my excellent legal team of Mr DP Singh, Sonam Gupta and Divansh Arya. I remain eternally grateful to you Sir, you guided and believed in me when I felt helpless and vulnerable“.

Accepting the apology given Jairam Ramesh’s stature in public life

The letter also stated that Vivek Doval has decided to accept the apology tendered by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh due to the latter’s stature in public life. He confirmed accepting the apology and added that they have decided not to legally pursue the matter further. The apology came after Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine.

He continued, “We are confident that our moral victory today will send a signal that nobody however high and mighty can stand against the power of truth and righteousness. I once again as a proud Indian proclaim ‘Satyamev Jayate’.” He also thanked his legal team for guiding and believing in him.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s false allegations against Vivek Doval based on a hit job by Caravan, had invited defamation case

In January 2019, the far-left ‘news’ website Caravan Magazine had published an article targetting Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval. The article insinuated wrongdoing on the part of Vivek saying that he heads a hedge fund in Cayman islands even though his father, the NSA, talks about cracking down on tax havens.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had picked up the article to make up false allegations against Vivek Doval. Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had alleged money laundering through his company.

Following the hit job, Vivek Doval had moved Patiala House Court and filed a criminal defamation case against the author of the article Kushal Shroff, the Editor of Caravan Magazine and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who did a press conference based on the Caravan article.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
Law

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval for making false allegations based on hitjob by far-left website ‘Caravan’: Full details

OpIndia Staff -
The apology came after Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine.
Read more

Doordarshan will not broadcast ‘Sheikh Chilli’ anymore: Broadcaster takes action after snippet of Hinduphobic episode goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A cartoon show run on the public broadcaster Doordarshan named - "Sheikh Chilli and Friends" had stoked a controversy

Sikh organisation from Uttarakhand and UP calls for boycott of Sikhs supporting the three farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Sikh organisation said that any member of their community supporting the farm laws will face boycott from the community

BJP leader claims threat to life from ex father-in-law TMC MP Kalyan Bannerji, locked in Covid isolation ward with patients

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Kabir Shankar Bose was confined to a Covid isolation ward with other patients, thereby, threatening his life.

Clown to clown conversation between Rohini Singh and her comrade: Why do rich liberals hate the Middle Class so much?

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
There was a remarkable conversation between self-proclaimed 'journalist', Rohini Singh and her comrade Aditya Menon.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala
Read more
News Reports

‘Tareekh pe Tareekh’ is a fact: Bombay HC refuses to initiate action against Sunaina Holey for criticising frequent adjournments in her case

OpIndia Staff -
Sunaina Holey had posted a tweet stating 'Tareekh pe Tareekh' due to frequent adjournments in her plea to quash FIRs against her
Read more
News Reports

After Pakistani credit card found with Pratap Sarnaik, Uddhav Thackeray comes to his defence: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
The ED has been probing Pratap Sarnaik in connection to a money laundering case. His close aide was arrested last month after raids.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘We were committed to ensuring such brazen lies and fake news are called out’: Read full statement by Vivek Doval after Jairam Ramesh apologised

OpIndia Staff -
The letter also stated that Vivek Doval has decided to accept the apology tendered by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Read more
News Reports

‘Identify the trouble mongers from now onwards’, EC begins preparations for 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
To conduct a free and fair election, EC has already started taking stock of the poll preparedness in the politically volatile West Bengal
Read more
Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
Cricket

Indian cricket team posts lowest ever innings total in its Test history: Here is what happened and why

OpIndia Staff -
With a paltry total of 89 runs, defeat of India cricket team in the first test match against Australia is thus inevitable.
Read more
Law

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval for making false allegations based on hitjob by far-left website ‘Caravan’: Full details

OpIndia Staff -
The apology came after Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik threatens Kirit Somaiya with a Rs 100 crore defamation suit: Here are the allegations levelled by BJP

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had on Wednesday accused Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik of cheating middle-class home buyers
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: 11 CPIM goons arrested for vandalising Subramaniam temple, attacking BJP workers after Palakkad Municipality loss

OpIndia Staff -
Times Now earlier reported that an RSS office in Karthikapally in Alappuzha was allegedly attacked by CPIM goons on December 16
Read more
News Reports

Doordarshan will not broadcast ‘Sheikh Chilli’ anymore: Broadcaster takes action after snippet of Hinduphobic episode goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A cartoon show run on the public broadcaster Doordarshan named - "Sheikh Chilli and Friends" had stoked a controversy
Read more
News Reports

Fugitive Godman Nityananda urges followers to apply for a 3-day visa and visit his fictitious country ‘Kailasa’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Gujarat police had registered an FIR against Swami Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram
Read more
News Reports

Video of Telangana AIMIM leader brandishing sword and gun goes viral, arrested after injuring three: Here is why he opened fire

OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM Adilabad district, Telangana president and former municipal vice chairman Farooq Ahmed opened fire on a group of people
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com