Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Grooming Jihad: Golu Khan lured minor victim by wearing tilak and kalawa, used to visit temples with her

The victim has stated that when she refused to be physically intimate with Golu Khan, he had pressurised her to convert and perform a 'Nikah' with him. Upon the girl's refusal, Khan had already circulated her videos among his friends.

A minor girl has complained that a person named Golu Khan had tried to exploit her under a false identity
Yet another case of grooming jihad has come to light in Kakadev, Kanpur. A person named Golu Khan allegedly lured a minor Hindu girl into a love affair by hiding his real identity. He allegedly forced the girl to convert to Islam and perform Nikaah with him. When the girl did not comply, he circulated her obscene video among his friends. A case has been filed against the accused under provisions of rape and the relevant provisions of POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012). Police are on a lookout for the accused.

Golu Khan used to wear tilak and kalawa

According to reports, the victim has alleged that accused Golu Khan introduced himself to her as ‘Raj’ and befriended her. He used to wear a kalawa (a scared thread that Hindus wear) and visit a temple to avoid suspicion. One day Golu Khan allegedly forced himself on the victim. The victim resisted. Thereafter, he put a marriage proposal before her. He disclosed his identity to the victim and forced her for marriage. However, the victim refused to convert to Islam.

After the victim’s refusal to convert, Golu Khan allegedly circulated her obscene images among his friends. He along with his friends also allegedly tried to rape the victim. He even poured alcohol over the victim on one occasion to harass her. The victim then went to the police station and filed an FIR against him. In the FIR, the victim told that Golu Khan had met her at a coaching centre and had become friends with her. “I used to go to a coaching centre. He told me his name is Raj and became friends with me. He tried to force himself on me. When I resisted he asked me to perform Nikaah with him. When I asked him why Nikaah, he said that he was a Muslim. He said that I needed to covert to marry him. He threatened me that I did not comply he would abduct me and circulate my video on social media. When I distanced myself from him, he shared all the videos with his friend Sunny”.

He used to go to the temple with the victim

The victim further alleged, “I could not figure out that he was a Muslim. He used to wear tilak and kalawa. He used to visit the temple and attend Jagran with me. He betrayed my whole family”. The victim expressed confidence in the law against love jihad that was recently introduced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. She said that she was hopeful that the people indulging in love jihad would be punished as per the law.

Allegedly, the local police did not at first take the matter seriously. The victim then complained to the IG. The police finally came into action more than a month later after the SSP ordered an investigation. The police have booked both Golu Khan and his friend Sunny in the matter.

