Another case of grooming jihad has been reported in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, Uttar Pradesh police has arrested Mohammad Saeed on December 19 in Shahjahanpur district under the new anti-conversion law. Saeed was allegedly blackmailing a 45-year-old woman into changing her religion and forcibly married her.

The police said that Saeed posed as Sunil Kumar and concealed his real identity when he first met the woman on the pretext of renting a room in her house. He took her number and started talking to her regularly. Time passed by, and an affair started between them. He promised her marriage and started sexually exploiting her. He clicked several nude photographs of her during that period, which he used later to blackmail her.

Saeed pressurized her to convert

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said that on December 10, Saeed pressurized her to change religion and marry him, to which she refused. Then he forcefully got her signatures on a “nikahnama” (marriage contract).

VHP helped the woman to file a complaint

Rajesh Awasthi of Vishwa Hindu Parishad came forward to help her. He took her to the police station and complained against 12 people, including the qazi who solemnised the marriage. A case was registered against Saeed under the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance. SP Kumar said that it is the first case registered under the anti-conversion law in the district.

Saeed raped her on gun-point

SP Kumar said that the accused raped the woman at gun-point and clicked her photos. “He also threatened to make the photos viral on social media. Later, Saeed’s family members also came here and started staying.” Police sent the woman for medical examination after registering the case. Saeed is currently absconding, and police are making efforts to arrest him.