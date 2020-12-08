In a case of grooming jihad that took place in Lucknow, a woman from Madiyagaon has filed a complaint against one Saiji Abbas, a resident of Vazirganj, and his family for alleged molestation after holding hostage, assault, torture, exploitation and abortion. The woman has alleged that after her husband died, Saiji Abbas befriended her pretending to be Arjun. He later said that he was Manoj.

Abbas raped the victim who was a widow

According to Amar Ujala, the victim is a native of Sitapur. She lives with her minor son in a rented accommodation and works as a domestic help. In 2014, Abbas obtained her phone number from somewhere and contacted her. He used to stalk the victim on his bike and would ask her to meet him. One day he allegedly took the victim to his friend’s house and raped her. When the victim started crying, he applied sindoor on her head and promised to live with her forever.

The accused began to visit the victim’s house frequently and the victim’s son started calling him father. She kept insisting on marriage. The victim came to know that he was a Muslim when few months later, Abbas came to her house with a Maulvi and some Burqa-clad women. When the victim refused to perform Nikaah with him, the women in his family threatened to defame her. The victim had to perform nikaah. However, the nikaahnama was not signed. After nikaah, Abbas started physically assaulting her for trivial reasons.

He forced her to abort her pregnancy twice

The victim alleged she conceived twice but the accused forced her to undergo abortion. His sisters used to stay with the victim following her abortions. A couple months ago, Abbas’ mother told the victim that she would get her son’s second marriage performed and asked her not to call again. The victim then contacted police and filed an FIR against Abbas, his father, his sisters and brother-in-law. The victim has alleged that the accused exploited her for six years and performed nikaah with someone else.

Victim doubted him when she heard ‘salam’ on phone

The victim said that whenever the accused used to make a call, the person on the other side would often greet him with ‘salam’. This used to confuse her. When she asked Abbas as to why he was greeted with a ‘salam’ and whether he was a Muslim, he would deny. He used to say that many people visit his workplace and asked her not to notice the his phone calls.