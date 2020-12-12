The secretary of Sree Thripurasundari Devi Temple, Sarath Kumar, has lodged a complaint against an unidentified Hijab clad woman for entering the Vanniyambalam temple in Malappuram district with her shoes on, reports Organiser. A picture of this girl sitting in the temple premises wearing her shoes went viral on social media platforms.

Kumar, in his complaint, has accused the woman of intentionally hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and trying to stoke communal tension in the area. He said that the girl’s offence is punishable under the Indian Penal Code sections 153, 153A and 295A.

It is pertinent to note that Malappuram in Kerala has one of the highest concentration of Muslim population and according to Census data nearly 70% of residents of the district are Muslims. In fact, Malappuram is considered to be the hotbed for Islamist fundamentalism. The presence of the Muslim League as a formidable force has also resulted in the expansion of radicalisation in the Malappuram district.

In the beginning of the year, it was reported how the Hindu residents of a colony at Kuttipuram in Malappuram district were reportedly denied drinking water and had to face a boycott allegedly by Muslim groups for supporting the government on the historic Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Muslim dominated Malappuram district in Kerala- a known Grooming Jihad factory

In fact, many controversial religious conversion centres operated through petrodollar are headquartered in this district. According to a 2016 intelligence report, two known religious conversion centres in Kozhikode and Malappuram converted as many as 5,793 people to Islam between 2011 and 2015. Conversion happening in unrecognised conversion centres must be much higher, the report said.

Recently, the Syro Malabar Church, The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ council and many Christian organisations had voiced their concerns over the growing number of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) cases in Kerala. This is something many Hindu organisations, grieving parents and families have also been alleging for the last few years too, that there are forces active in Kerala that are targeting young women, brainwashing them in the name of ‘religious studies’, forcefully converting them into Islam and then shipping them off to serve for ISIS as sex slaves.

These cases started getting media attention back in 2016. Almost all the missing women found linked to the Sathyasarani Trust or the Markazul Hidaya in Malappuram, an organisation run by PFI. An India Today sting into Sathyasarani and PFI had reported that PFI’s founder member had admitted on tape that their ultimate goal is to make India an Islamic State. It was also reported that NIA has taken cognisance of the investigative report.