Monday, December 7, 2020
Home News Reports In 2008, Punjab and Haryana farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union protested against UPA...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

In 2008, Punjab and Haryana farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union protested against UPA govt for forcing them to sell at MSP

Punjab farmers are protesting against the new farm laws which lets them sell their produce to whoever they wish.

OpIndia Staff
Farmers from Punjab protesting against new central govt laws (image courtesy: ibctime.com)
128

In 2008, the Punjab and Haryana farmers were upset that they were being forced to sell their wheat produce at the Minimum Selling Price (MSP). As per the report in The Tribune’s Chandigarh edition from 3rd April 2008, the Punjab and Haryana farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) protested against the central government’s move to ban corporates from procuring wheat from farmers.

Led by then MP Sharad Joshi, who was also the founder of Kisan Coordination Committee (KCC), and Bhupinder Mann of BKU, farmers expressed displeasure that while the price of wheat was approximately Rs 1,600 per quintal in international market, they were selling their produce at Rs 1,000 per quintal as per MSP.

“Why should the farmers suffer losses by selling their produce at lower rates to the government agencies. The market forces, and not politics, should be allowed to rule,” Joshi had then said.

Twelve years later, the same farmers from same states led by same farmer organisation is opposing the very law which allows them to do exactly what they demanded.

Hypocrisy, thy name BKU

The BKU has been opposing the new farm laws introduced by the central government by alleging that the new laws were not meant for the benefit of farmers. The new farm laws, inter alia, liberate the farmers from the clutches of middlemen (Arhityas) and allow them to sell the produce to the buyer of their choice outside the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committees Act) markets at fair prices.

Amusingly, in 2019, the BKU had supported the then Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, late Ram Vilas Paswan after he demanded Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to do away with Arhitya system and ensure direct payment to farmers as is provided under the new farm laws. 

The farmers’ union had welcomed the demand for eliminating commission agents who burdened farmers with huge debts and the decision to introduce direct online transactions. A year later, they want the middlemen system restored.

The Kisan manifesto prepared by KCC in 2019 asked for abolishment of APMC and Essential Commodities Act. However, when the current farm laws made provisions ending the monopoly of APMCs, offering farmers the freedom to sell their produce anywhere, the BKU has done a backflip.

Punjab farmers protest

Punjab farmers are protesting against the new farm laws which lets them sell their produce to whoever they wish. They have been demanding that the government should not get rid of the MSP. However, the government has time and again assured that the MSP and mandi system will stay as is.

The three bills carrying Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘One India One Agriculture Market’ aim to empower farmer by providing a farmer-friendly mechanism. The ongoing protests being held in the name of farmers are being used by anti-national elements like pro-Khalistani voices and separatist groups to create mayhem.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbku, bharatiya kisan union, farmers agitation delhi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘favourite place on earth’ is in India: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan shared pictures of Indian territory forcibly under Pakistani occupation, Gilgit Baltistan, to claim it is one of his favourite places on earth
Read more
News Reports

In 2008, Punjab and Haryana farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union protested against UPA govt for forcing them to sell at MSP

OpIndia Staff -
Twelve years after farmers from Punjab and Haryana demanded allowing corporates to procure their produce, they are opposing exactly same thing.
Read more

‘Central govt stole my sandals to stop me from protesting’: Watch woman farmer leader’s viral video

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The woman in red saree has claimed that the administration and police have conspired and stole her sandals to stop her from protesting.

Delhi: SIMI terrorist absconding since 19 years nabbed, was radicalising and mobilising youth against CAA, NCR

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
58-year-old Abdullah Danish, a terrorist associated with the banned extremist organisation Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday.

Pakistan with help of Khalistanis and China is inflicting narco-terrorism in Indian subcontinent

World OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan is using land and water routes to indulge in drug-related activities to inflict terror on its neighbours.

Not just during coronavirus lockdown, but Hindu temples have been feeding the poor and hungry every day since ages. An indicative list

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindu temples are famous for their Prasad Halls where people can have food without being questioned about their caste, religion, race, etc

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more
News Reports

Diljit Dosanjh’s UK manager linked to 9 companies opened and dissolved since 2011. Are UK based Khalistan sympathisers hijacking farmers’ protest?

OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that the concept of Khalistan has more support in western countries than it seems to have in India itself.
Read more
Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
News Reports

Amidst protests by Punjab farmers against the farm laws, farmers from various States request the centre not to repeal them

OpIndia Staff -
These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them
Read more
News Reports

‘My wife has converted to Hindu religion’: Rahul Mahajan on his Russian wife Natalya Ilina

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Mahajan said, "she is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati"
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Major terror attack averted in Delhi as Police nabs five terrorists including two Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
Weapons and incriminating material recovered from the terrorists
Read more
News Reports

TMC opposes the Modi govt doing Bhumi Pujan ahead of construction of new Parliament building, dubs it ‘non-secular’

OpIndia Staff -
Two days after it was announced that Bhumi Pujan of new Parliament building will be performed on Dec 10, opposition parties are up in arms
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘favourite place on earth’ is in India: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan shared pictures of Indian territory forcibly under Pakistani occupation, Gilgit Baltistan, to claim it is one of his favourite places on earth
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s u-turn over farm laws exposed as old letters and videos emerge on social media

OpIndia Staff -
While the opposition has been actively misleading the public about corporatisation and takeover of farming by private players, in light of the new farm laws, Sharad Pawar had once been a vocal supporter of introducing private competition in the agriculture sector.
Read more
News Reports

In 2008, Punjab and Haryana farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union protested against UPA govt for forcing them to sell at MSP

OpIndia Staff -
Twelve years after farmers from Punjab and Haryana demanded allowing corporates to procure their produce, they are opposing exactly same thing.
Read more
Social Media

‘Central govt stole my sandals to stop me from protesting’: Watch woman farmer leader’s viral video

OpIndia Staff -
The woman in red saree has claimed that the administration and police have conspired and stole her sandals to stop her from protesting.
Read more
News Reports

After hailing terrorist Bhinderwale, Punjabi Singer Kaur B shares a distorted map of India, complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
Kaur B has been sharing tweets in support of terroristJarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the past. The post with the distorted Indian map has now been deleted from her profile.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: SIMI terrorist absconding since 19 years nabbed, was radicalising and mobilising youth against CAA, NCR

OpIndia Staff -
58-year-old Abdullah Danish, a terrorist associated with the banned extremist organisation Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

London: Known Khalistani separatists seen at ‘anti-farm laws’ protest outside Indian High Commission, Khalistani flag raised

OpIndia Staff -
Vishwesh Negi from the Indian High Commission stated that the crowd comprised of anti-India forces, who wanted to exploit the farmer agitation for their own agenda.
Read more
World

Pakistan with help of Khalistanis and China is inflicting narco-terrorism in Indian subcontinent

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan is using land and water routes to indulge in drug-related activities to inflict terror on its neighbours.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,082FollowersFollow
20,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com