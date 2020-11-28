Saturday, November 28, 2020
Home News Reports After Khalistanis, radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India extends their support to 'farmer...
News Reports
Updated:

After Khalistanis, radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India extends their support to ‘farmer protest’ against ‘fascist law’

The support by PFI to the 'farmers protests' along the Haryana-Punjab border comes at a time there are efforts by pro-Khalistan groups to hijack farmer protests.

OpIndia Staff
Radical Islamic organisation PFI extends its support to farmers protest
121

Just as pro-Khalistan elements are trying to hijack the ongoing ‘farmers protests’, radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) has extended its support to the farmer protest, opposing the passing of three farm laws by the Modi government.

On Saturday, radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India, accused of instigating riots and violence across various parts of the country expressed its support to farmers’ protests and called the protestors to struggle to preserve the constitution.

Taking to Twitter, PFI posted a video asking people to unite against the ‘fascist laws’ by the Modi government.

OMA Salam, the chairman of Popular Front of India also announced that his Islamic organisation will support the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march and added that he stood by demands of the farmers. He claimed that the new farm laws will make the life of farmers worse.

PFI support to the farmer protest comes at the backdrop of Khalistani interference

The support by PFI to the ‘farmers protests’ along the Haryana-Punjab border comes at a time there are efforts by pro-Khalistan groups to hijack farmer protests. It was earlier reported how the farmer protests are being hijacked by several Khalistani elements, posing a great risk for the security apparatus of the country. 

Similarly, pro-Khalistan and anti-Indian slogans have also been raised during the ‘farmer protest’ along the Haryana-Punjab border. A few Khalistani terror sympathisers disguised as farmers were caught gloating over the assassination of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who also threatened PM Modi with a similar fate if their demands went unfulfilled.

Not just Khalistan groups, even Islamic organisations and left-wing elements have also attempted to take control of the farmer protests by fanning these protestors to continue to protest against the Modi government. The Congress parties links to inciting the so-called protestors have also emerged.

PFI has a history of propagating violence

The PFI has a history of committing violence to further the cause of Radical Islam. Their members have come under the scanner on several cases of violence. During the investigation into the Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots and the violence across the country in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the role of PFI has been suspected and numerous members of the PFI have been arrested for their involvement in the riots.

The radical Islamic organisations like PFI and SIMI are notoriously known for funding various anti-national activities. Last year in December, during the anti-CAA protests that had literally engulfed the entire country, an Intelligence report shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs had pointed to some ‘political parties’ and banned radical Islamist outfits like SIMI and PFI for being behind the violent protests in several places across the country.

The members of radical Islamic organisations – Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political front, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were involved in instigating Muslim mobs to indulge in violence across the state during the anti-CAA protests. The UP police had advocated a ban on PFI after the widespread violence in the state.

Not just in Uttar Pradesh, the PFI had played a role even in the Bengaluru riots recently. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had named SDPI leader Muzamil Pasha for ‘instigating the mob’ to unleash violence on the streets of east Bengaluru. The Muslim mob had attacked and torched down two police station and also the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy.

The NIA had also found many incriminating documents and materials related to the radical Muslim organisations Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI), informed the NIA in a statement released by them.

Just recently, the Uttar Pradesh had arrested four people associated with radical Islamic organisations Popular Front of India (PFI) for planning to cause caste-based unrest in the state. Kerala ‘journalist’ Siddique Kappan, who is an office-bearer of the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), was nabbed by the UP police. The fake journalist was on his way to Hathras to create caste conflict after Hathras incident.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Indo-Canadian politician Gurratan Singh, brother of Khalistani supporter Jagmeet Singh, scare-mongers about farm bills

OpIndia Staff -
In a shoddy attempt to internationalise India's internal matter, an Indo-Canadian politician, Gurratan Singh, raked up the ongoing 'farmers' protest in Canada
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more

Door-to-door campaign luring Sikhs, grant of $1 million to protesting farmers, pro-Khalistan slogans now: SFJ tentacles analysed

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The farmer protest started in September, and in that month itself, Khalistan org SFJ had started spreading its tentacles

Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, Vikram Chandra, others barred from capital market for insider trading of NDTV shares: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NDTV Promoters & senior executives had done insider trading by trading in NDTV shares while holding unpublished price sensitive information

Financial assistance for marriage, free cars, development of mosques and dargahs: Telangana spends Rs 5,600 cr in 6 yrs on ‘minorities’

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Telangana government in the state has so far spent a whopping Rs 5,639.44 crore in the last 6 years for sake of minority appeasement

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
Politics

‘Indira thok di…Modi ki chhati mein’, ‘Imran Khan dost’: Congress plays a dangerous game as ‘farmer’ protest turns into show of strength for Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them
Read more
News Reports

Netizens call to Boycott tax evasion accused Amrapali Jewels after it pitches Swara Bhasker as its brand ambassador, Amrapali deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
The official Twitter account of Amrapali Jewels had posted a tweet with a picture of actor Swara Bhasker endorsing its products
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more
News Reports

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Odisha: IFS officer Abhay Pathak who had taken 20 chartered flights during lockdown arrested in disproportionate asset case, suspended

OpIndia Staff -
During the raid at house of Abhay Pathak, the Vigilance department had found evidence of cash deposits of Rs 9.4 crore in bank accounts
Read more
Opinions

Terror in the name of God: Are Islamic terrorists ‘cowards’, or are we cowards for not analysing Islam honestly?

Maria Wirth -
The biggest problem in today’s world is terrorism, many political leaders acknowledge, however, they do water down the conversation around it
Read more
News Reports

After Khalistanis, radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India extends their support to ‘farmer protest’ against ‘fascist law’

OpIndia Staff -
PFI has extended its support to the farmer protest, opposing the passing of three farm laws by the Modi government
Read more
Politics

GHMC polls: After verbal duel over Narsimha Rao, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Telangana BJP president booked

OpIndia Staff -
Akbaruddin Owaisi had called for the removal of PV Narsimha Rao and NTR ghat after which BJP state president warned action against AIMIM office in Darusalam
Read more
News Reports

Hawala network worth Rs 1000 crore operated by China unearthed by the Ministry of Home Affairs

OpIndia Staff -
Spy agents of China were receiving assistance from deep-rooted Pakistani spy ring to establish their networks in India.
Read more
News Reports

Indo-Canadian politician Gurratan Singh, brother of Khalistani supporter Jagmeet Singh, scare-mongers about farm bills

OpIndia Staff -
In a shoddy attempt to internationalise India's internal matter, an Indo-Canadian politician, Gurratan Singh, raked up the ongoing 'farmers' protest in Canada
Read more
News Reports

‘We are majority here, not minority, because Dalits and Adivasis are not Hindus’: claims AIMIM’s West Bengal ally Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui had earlier demanded a virus from Allah that could kill 50 crore people in India in one go.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Court grants 3-day parole to Jamia ‘student’ Asif Iqbal Tanha who wanted to turn India into ‘Islamic Republic’

OpIndia Staff -
Previously the Delhi court rejected Tanha's bail plea twice calling the charges against the anti-Hindu riots accused prima facie true
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Door-to-door campaign luring Sikhs, grant of $1 million to protesting farmers, pro-Khalistan slogans now: SFJ tentacles analysed

OpIndia Staff -
The farmer protest started in September, and in that month itself, Khalistan org SFJ had started spreading its tentacles
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
490,060FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com