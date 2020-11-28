Just as pro-Khalistan elements are trying to hijack the ongoing ‘farmers protests’, radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) has extended its support to the farmer protest, opposing the passing of three farm laws by the Modi government.

On Saturday, radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India, accused of instigating riots and violence across various parts of the country expressed its support to farmers’ protests and called the protestors to struggle to preserve the constitution.

Taking to Twitter, PFI posted a video asking people to unite against the ‘fascist laws’ by the Modi government.

Video Press Release:

Popular Front extends support to farmers’ protests; calls for the struggle to preserve the constitution



किसान प्रदर्शनों को पॉपुलर फ्रंट का समर्थन; संविधान बचाने के लिए संघर्ष की अपील#FarmersProtest #किसान_विरोधी_मोदी_सरकार pic.twitter.com/SvdvV0ED2U — Popular Front of India (@PFIOfficial) November 26, 2020

OMA Salam, the chairman of Popular Front of India also announced that his Islamic organisation will support the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march and added that he stood by demands of the farmers. He claimed that the new farm laws will make the life of farmers worse.

PFI support to the farmer protest comes at the backdrop of Khalistani interference

The support by PFI to the ‘farmers protests’ along the Haryana-Punjab border comes at a time there are efforts by pro-Khalistan groups to hijack farmer protests. It was earlier reported how the farmer protests are being hijacked by several Khalistani elements, posing a great risk for the security apparatus of the country.

Similarly, pro-Khalistan and anti-Indian slogans have also been raised during the ‘farmer protest’ along the Haryana-Punjab border. A few Khalistani terror sympathisers disguised as farmers were caught gloating over the assassination of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who also threatened PM Modi with a similar fate if their demands went unfulfilled.

Not just Khalistan groups, even Islamic organisations and left-wing elements have also attempted to take control of the farmer protests by fanning these protestors to continue to protest against the Modi government. The Congress parties links to inciting the so-called protestors have also emerged.

PFI has a history of propagating violence

The PFI has a history of committing violence to further the cause of Radical Islam. Their members have come under the scanner on several cases of violence. During the investigation into the Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots and the violence across the country in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the role of PFI has been suspected and numerous members of the PFI have been arrested for their involvement in the riots.

The radical Islamic organisations like PFI and SIMI are notoriously known for funding various anti-national activities. Last year in December, during the anti-CAA protests that had literally engulfed the entire country, an Intelligence report shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs had pointed to some ‘political parties’ and banned radical Islamist outfits like SIMI and PFI for being behind the violent protests in several places across the country.

The members of radical Islamic organisations – Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political front, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were involved in instigating Muslim mobs to indulge in violence across the state during the anti-CAA protests. The UP police had advocated a ban on PFI after the widespread violence in the state.

Not just in Uttar Pradesh, the PFI had played a role even in the Bengaluru riots recently. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had named SDPI leader Muzamil Pasha for ‘instigating the mob’ to unleash violence on the streets of east Bengaluru. The Muslim mob had attacked and torched down two police station and also the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy.

The NIA had also found many incriminating documents and materials related to the radical Muslim organisations Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI), informed the NIA in a statement released by them.

Just recently, the Uttar Pradesh had arrested four people associated with radical Islamic organisations Popular Front of India (PFI) for planning to cause caste-based unrest in the state. Kerala ‘journalist’ Siddique Kappan, who is an office-bearer of the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), was nabbed by the UP police. The fake journalist was on his way to Hathras to create caste conflict after Hathras incident.