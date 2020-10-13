Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Home News Reports Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh now continues to lie regarding citizenship laws on the...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh now continues to lie regarding citizenship laws on the international platform after Times Magazine acknowledged her

The lies and misinformation surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act continues as one of the lead 'protestors' Bilkis Bano now takes it to various international platforms.

OpIndia Staff
Bilkis Bano continues to lie about Citizenship Amendment Bill as she hogs limelight vilifying the Modi government on international forums
Bilkis Bano(Source: Makers India)
3

After Times Magazine granted legitimacy to Bilkis Bano, the ‘Dadi of Shaheen Bagh’, another international news organisation provided its platform to the face of the unlawful Shaheen Bagh protests to lie about the Modi government’s Citizenship Amendment Act. Bilkis Bano was featured in its list of top 100 influential people of 2020 in Times Magazine, for her role in continuing the demonstrations at Shaheen Bagh. These protests were recently termed by the Supreme Court of India as unacceptable.

DW News, a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, used the octagenarian Bilkis as a prop to discredit the Modi government and the Citizenship Amendment Act. It recently uploaded a eulogising video about Bilkis Bano, lavishing praises on her for standing up to PM Modi opposing the CAA.

In the video, Bilkis Bano can be seen repeating the same lies that were cited as a premise for the violent protests that convulsed the country following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act by the parliament last year. Bano claimed that the Modi government’s Citizenship Amendment Act favoured the Hindus while discriminating against the Muslim population of the country.

Lies peddled by anti-CAA proponents to throw the country into chaos

One of the most pernicious lies spread about the Citizenship Amendment Act by the anti-CAA proponents is that it seeks to disenfranchise the Muslims in India. The Citizenship Amendment Bill has nothing to do with Indian citizens, Muslim or otherwise, as it seeks to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. People belonging to Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikhs, Parsi or Christian communities from these three countries who have come to India before 2014 for religious persecution and already living in India will be able to apply for citizenship. No Indian citizen will be asked to produce any document to prove citizenship after the CAB is passed, it is just false propaganda being spread by some people.

Further, it only fast-tracks their citizenship process. People from other religion from these countries, including Muslims, as well as other people from other countries seeking Indian citizenship will continue to get one under the due procedure.

The lie that the Citizenship Amendment Act would strip Indian Muslims of their citizenship has been perpetuated by individuals harbouring unmitigated hatred for PM Modi and the BJP government. It has been used as a rallying cry by the detractors to disingenuously incite fear among the Muslims against the Modi government and engineer a nationwide movement against it. Large-scale protests were witnessed in the aftermath of the enactment of the CAA, where the demonstrations carried out under the guise of peaceful protests, saw widespread acts of arson, stone-pelting and vandalism.

The violent protests against the CAA culminated into one of the deadliest riots that the country’s national has witnessed in recent times. Scores of Muslim mobs, armed with weapons, ran riot in different parts of the northeast Delhi in February this year. The riots were a part of a pre-planned conspiracy and the role of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in hatching a conspiracy to stoke riots had come to fore in the investigations that ensued following the riots.

Shaheen Bagh protests

The anti-CAA detractors had launched a multi-prong attack against the government, to pressurise them into repealing the Act. Besides riots and violent protests, one of the busiest thoroughfares of Delhi was captured and squatted on by the protesters, causing grave inconvenience to the passersby and the daily commuters. The Shaheen Bagh protests soon turned into an independent enclave where journalists who did not subscribe to the lies fashioned out by the protesters and who sought to expose the hollowness of their cause were heckled and treated with great hostility.

The anti-CAA protests, especially at Shaheen Bagh, which began as a peaceful protest crossed all the boundaries as it turned out to be another typical left-wing managed anti-India event. Eventually, the Shaheen Bagh protest site had provided fodder and a shield for violent rioters who had, in February, targeted Hindus and gone on a rampage burning the capital, timing the bloodbath with US President Trump’s visit to Delhi.

Following the failure of violent protests perpetrated by the mobs led by Muslim men on the streets of Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia University, few women belonging to Muslim community sat on a protest at Shaheen Bagh, blocked a bus stop and a highway causing severe problems to the public of Delhi.

Shaheen Bagh protests, which were initially passed off as an organic protest in a bid to ‘save the constitution’ began to turn into a blatantly communal event. It was earlier reported that the mobs led by Muslim men had shouted pro-Pakistan and Hinduphobic slogans like “Jinnah Wali Azadi”, demanding another partition of the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbilkis dadi shaheen bagh, bilkis shaheen bagh, shaheen bagh dadis
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh now continues to lie regarding citizenship laws on the international platform after Times Magazine acknowledged her

OpIndia Staff -
Bilkis Bano in her interview to DW News said that Citizenship Amendment Act discriminated against the Muslims and favoured the Hindus in the country
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the controversial ad glorifying ‘love jihad’, apologises to Hindu society

OpIndia Staff -
"The Tanishq advertisement running in media is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to the Hindus of Kutch," message outside Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham read.
Read more

What if religions were reversed in the Tanishq ad? Answer is bomb blast. Read why

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
When Mani Ratnam tried to show interfaith marriage with religions reversed, things didn't just remain limited to social media outrage.

Tanishq removes controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’ following social media outrage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An advertisement promoting 'interfaith' marriage and 'love jihad' by Tanishq had sparked massive outrage on the internet

‘Speaking truth to power’ hysterics of propagandists masquerading as comics come crumbling down. Exhibit A: Kunal Kamra

Politics OpIndia Staff -
'Standup comedian' Kunal Kamra had recently shared a picture of himself with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut holding a miniature JCB,

Here is how the Tanishq ad is your guide to understand ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’

Opinions Editorial Desk -
On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.

Recently Popular

Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq removes controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’ following social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -
An advertisement promoting 'interfaith' marriage and 'love jihad' by Tanishq had sparked massive outrage on the internet
Read more
News Reports

Finally a Hindu-Muslim union that can be called “interfaith”, and it’s fictional

OpIndia Staff -
The new Tanishq jewellery advertisement projects a fictional 'interfaith' union while in reality a Dipika will have to become a Faiza
Read more
Opinions

Here is how the Tanishq ad is your guide to understand ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’

Editorial Desk -
On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.
Read more
Politics

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, all set to become a filthy, illiterate, physically ret**ded, brain dead, religiously fanatic monkey: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
As Khushbu Sundar quits Congress to join the BJP, her old anti-BJP tweets come back to haunt her
Read more
Entertainment

What if religions were reversed in the Tanishq ad? Answer is bomb blast. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
When Mani Ratnam tried to show interfaith marriage with religions reversed, things didn't just remain limited to social media outrage.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh now continues to lie regarding citizenship laws on the international platform after Times Magazine acknowledged her

OpIndia Staff -
Bilkis Bano in her interview to DW News said that Citizenship Amendment Act discriminated against the Muslims and favoured the Hindus in the country
Read more
News Reports

Crimes against Dalits on the rise in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, steady rise in rape, assault cases since 2018

OpIndia Staff -
In 2019 alone, 6,794 cases were registered for atrocities against Dalits, up from 4607 in 2018 and 4238 in 2017.
Read more
News Reports

Johnson and Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials after ‘unexplained illness’ in one patient

OpIndia Staff -
J&J is developing the vaccine in association with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the controversial ad glorifying ‘love jihad’, apologises to Hindu society

OpIndia Staff -
"The Tanishq advertisement running in media is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to the Hindus of Kutch," message outside Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham read.
Read more
News Reports

Convoy of Punjab BJP Chief Ashwani Sharma attacked by miscreants, party suspects Congress hand

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab Congress has denied involvement and asserted that police are investigating the case.
Read more
News Reports

TRP scam: Mumbai Police arrests main accused from UP’s Mirzapur

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police arrested main accused of TRP Scam from Uttar Pradesh
Read more
Entertainment

What if religions were reversed in the Tanishq ad? Answer is bomb blast. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
When Mani Ratnam tried to show interfaith marriage with religions reversed, things didn't just remain limited to social media outrage.
Read more
Politics

BJP slams Youth Congress leader for remarks against Yogi Adityanath, accuses him of disregarding ‘Natha’ tradition

OpIndia Staff -
Since the Hathras incident came to the fore, Congress has been desperately trying to use against the Yogi Adityanath govt
Read more
News Reports

‘Assamese daughters becoming victim of Ajmal’s culture, boys hiding religious identity will face ruthless punishment’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the menace of Love Jihad has spread its tentacles across the state of Assam.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq removes controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’ following social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -
An advertisement promoting 'interfaith' marriage and 'love jihad' by Tanishq had sparked massive outrage on the internet
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
461,826FollowersFollow
18,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com